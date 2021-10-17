“Best of the Rest” Sprinter Samuel Quarles Verbally Commits to Cal for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Samuel Quarles has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley’s class of 2027.

“I am super pumped to announce my verbal commitment to continue my Academic and Athletic career at the University of California-Berkeley. I want to thank my mom, dad, sister, friends, family members, and coaches who have helped me reach this point. #gobears 🐻”

Quarles hails from a Navy family and has moved coast to coast three times. He currently finds himself on Coronado Island, just across the bridge from San Diego, California, where he attends Coronado High School. He swims year-round with Coronado Swim Association-Team Elite and was named to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of boys recruits from the high school class of 2023.

Quarles is a sprint freestyler who excels in the relay distances. He was a top-8 finisher in all his events at the California-Nevada Sectional in St. George, Utah last March and picked up PBs in the 50/100 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. At Santa Clarita Sectionals, he placed 5th in the 100 free (51.78), 4th in the 200 free (1:52.82), and 14th in the 100 fly (55.82), all with best times. He wrapped up the long course season at Speedo Summer Championships-West where he finaled in the 100 back and 200 IM and notched PBs (59.02/2:07.64) in both events.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.80

100 free – 45.07

200 free – 1:37.49

100 back – 50.73

100 fly – 49.25

200 fly – 1:49.79

Quarles told SwimSwam, “I chose Cal because of the amazingly competitive environment both academically and in the pool.” He will join the Golden Bears in the fall of 2023 with Roman Jones, a 20.5/44.8 sprinter who will make an excellent training partner.

