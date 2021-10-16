Cal Secures Verbal Commitment from #9 Roman Jones, Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Roman Jones from Chatham, New Jersey has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley for the 2023-24 school year. Jones is the 9th-ranked recruit on our Way Too Early List of boys from the high school class of 2023.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of California Berkeley. I chose Cal because of the amazing team atmosphere, great coaching staff, and the combination of world-class academics and athletic excellence. Thank you to my parents, family, friends, and all of my coaches, and teammates who have supported me along the way. I could not be more excited to be part of the Cal family. GO BEARS!! 🐻🐻”

Jones swims for The Pingry School –former team of Matt Fallon and Nic Fink– and for the club team Jersey Flyers Aquatic Club. He is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 free. As a freshman at the 2020 New Jersey Meet of Champions, he placed ninth in the 100 back (51.20) and tenth in the 100 fly (51.14) and he led off the medley relay with a 50 back of 23.51; all three times were personal bests at the time. A year later, swimming with Jersey Flyers at the American Spring Classic in Tampa, he lowered those times to 48.11 in the back and 47.70 in the fly. He also added PBs in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 200 back.

Jones’ sweet spot is the 100. At Richmond Futures this summer, he won the 100 fly and was runner-up in the 100 free. He also finished fifth in the 50 free and seventh in the 200 free and left the meet with PBs in the LCM 50 free (23.58), 100 free (50.51), 200 free (1:54.59), and 100 fly (54.25). At Cal, he will have the possibility to develop in any number of ways: 100/200 fly, or 100/200 back, or 50/100/200 free, or all 100s all the time. He could also be a strong relay threat for the Golden Bears.

Best SCY times, all swum last spring as a 15-year-old:

100 fly – 47.70

100 back – 48.11

100 free – 44.87

50 free – 20.57

200 free – 1:38.87

50 back – 23.51

200 back – 1:50.63

