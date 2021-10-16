Louisville Gains Verbal From Euro Juniors Finalist Karoline Barrett

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Danish sprint butterfly and freestyle specialist Karoline Barrett of Greve Svømmeklub has verbally committed to the University of Louisville’s class of 2026.

I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic as well as my academic career at University of Louisville and become a part of the Cardinal family 🤩 I’m truly grateful for my family, friends, teammates and coaches who made it possible!! GO CARDS

Her converted lifetime best times would have placed her 6th in the 50 freestyle B final, 5th in the 100 freestyle B final, and 7th in the 100 butterfly C final at the 2021 ACC Championships.

Top Times (LCM / SCY Conversion)

50 free – 25.88 / 22.59

100 free – 56.42 / 49.38

50 fly – 26.96 / 23.67

100 fly – 1:01.14 / 53.81

200 IM – 2:22.47 / 2:05.46

Barrett could be a menace on Louisville’s 200 medley relay which finished 3rd at the 2021 ACC Championships with junior Christiana Regenauer splitting a 23.65 on the butterfly leg.

Born in 2002, Barret placed 8th in the 50 freestyle final at the 2018 European Junior Championships with a 26.03. She also split a 56.84 in the 400 freestyle relay, finished 10th in the 50 butterfly semifinal (27.42) and 12th in the 100 butterfly semifinal (1:01.14).

At the 2019 European Junior Championships, she finished 12th in the semifinals of the 50 butterfly with a long course meters time of 27.64.

Most recently, at the Danish Championships (LCM) in Aarhus, Barrett won bronze in the 50 freestyle (26.20), silver in the 50 butterfly (27.66) and silver in the 100 butterfly (1:02.34).

Currently, the sprint freestyle and butterfly group at Louisville is lead by sophomore Gabi Albiero who finished 3rd in the 50 freestyle and 4th in the 100 butterfly at last season’s ACC Championships, and Tristen Ulett who took 7th in the 100 butterfly and 3rd in the 200 butterfly.

Barret joins a solid recruiting class for the Cardinals including Paige Kuwata, Rye Ulett, Jordan Durocher, and Julia Dennis on the women’s side.

Kuwata’s best 500 free time would have placed 4th at the 2021 ACC’s and her 1650 freestyle time would have placed 7th. Ulett’s lifetime bests have A final potential in the 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, and 200 backstroke while her 500 freestyle time would have made the B final. Durocher and Dennis have B final potential in the 200 backstroke and 50 freestyle, respectively.

Louisville is coming off a 3rd place finish at the 2021 ACC women’s championships under head coach Arthur Albiero.

