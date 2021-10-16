Daily Swim Coach Workout #577

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

15:00 activation and core

6 x 125 @ 2:15 R 50 free 25 head lead kick 50 choice easy

16 x 25 @ :25 4 free 4 choice no free focus on powerful walls and breakout cycle mod

10 x 100 @ 2:15 EN-3 Test set 3 Best Average Free Record fast

4 x 50 @ :50 mod fly angel drill/R-C-L-C fins

3 x 100 @ 1:40 mod 50 kick on back 50 swim 1-1

4 x 100 @ 1:40 mod fly with free kick

3 x 150 @ 2:30 fast 50 swim 1-1 50 fish kick 50 swim 1-2

4x

4 x 25 @ :35 sprint SP-2 Shooters

2 x 50 @ 1:05 fast fly swim

1 x 300 @ 4:30 free moderate 8/12

100 easy