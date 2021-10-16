Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #577

by Dan Dingman 0

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  11 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

15:00 activation and core

6 x 125 @ 2:15 R 50 free 25 head lead kick 50 choice easy
16 x 25 @ :25 4 free 4 choice no free focus on powerful walls and breakout cycle mod

10 x 100 @ 2:15 EN-3 Test set 3 Best Average Free Record fast

4 x 50 @ :50 mod fly angel drill/R-C-L-C fins
3 x 100 @ 1:40 mod 50 kick on back 50 swim 1-1
4 x 100 @ 1:40 mod fly with free kick
3 x 150 @ 2:30 fast 50 swim 1-1 50 fish kick 50 swim 1-2
4x
    4 x 25 @ :35 sprint SP-2 Shooters
    2 x 50 @ 1:05 fast fly swim
    1 x 300 @ 4:30 free moderate 8/12
100 easy

Cynthia Woods
coach, fox chapel killer whales

