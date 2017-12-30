2017 Swammy Awards: High School Team of the Year Carmel Girls

To see all of our 2017 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.
2016 HIGH SCHOOL TEAM OF THE YEAR: CARMEL GIRLS (IN)
The Carmel girls did it again, extending their nation-leading state title streak to 31 straight. They lead the country as the high school team with the longest ongoing state championship win streak.
Sammie Burchill, now a freshman at UGA, broke the state record in the 200 IM and was runner-up in the 100 back, while Emma Nordin took titles in the 200 and 500 free. Trude Rothrock won the 100 fly title while Kelly Pash took the 100 free, and the Carmel girls dominated all three relays. They finished first in the team race with 386.5 points, almost 200 points ahead of 2nd place Chesterton.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
In no particular order
- Bolles boys, Florida: Just a tick back of the Carmel girls is the boys team from Bolles, who won their 30th-straight Florida 1A State Championship this November. Carmel‘s wins have perhaps been more impressive, since all Indiana high schools race at one meet as opposed to four different class meets in Florida, but the Bolles boys stood out this year nonetheless. They won the 200 medley relay, Ariel Spektor won the 200 IM and 100 fly, and Bolles wound up on top with 350 points, well ahead of 2nd place St. Andrew (202).
- Fossil Ridge girls, Colorado: Kicking off the Colorado 5A State meet with a 1:39.40 200 medley relay, the Fossil Ridge girls dominated the meet, winning every swimming event except for the 200 and 500 free. Zoe Bartel won the 200 IM and 100 breast, setting the state record in the latter, Coleen Gillilan won the 100 fly in state record time, and Kylee Alons swept the 50 and 100 free. Fossil Ridge went 1-2-3 in the 200 IM and 1-2 in the 100 back, ultimately taking the team title with 390 points.
- St. Xavier boys, Ohio: The St. Xavier boys won their ninth straight Ohio title, scoring 434 points– the most points in state history. No other team scored more than 175 points, and St. X became the first team to eclipse 400 points in state history. Grant House won the 200 free and 500 free, Luke Sobolewski won the 100 fly and 100 back, while all three relays took state titles.
