2017 Swammy Awards: High School Team of the Year Carmel Girls

2016 HIGH SCHOOL TEAM OF THE YEAR: CARMEL GIRLS (IN)

The Carmel girls did it again, extending their nation-leading state title streak to 31 straight. They lead the country as the high school team with the longest ongoing state championship win streak.

Sammie Burchill, now a freshman at UGA, broke the state record in the 200 IM and was runner-up in the 100 back, while Emma Nordin took titles in the 200 and 500 free. Trude Rothrock won the 100 fly title while Kelly Pash took the 100 free, and the Carmel girls dominated all three relays. They finished first in the team race with 386.5 points, almost 200 points ahead of 2nd place Chesterton.

