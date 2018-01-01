2017 Swammy Awards: Female Swimmer of the Year Sarah Sjöström

To see all of our 2017 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2017 FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: SARAH SJÖSTRÖM

It seemed like we couldn’t get through a single month of 2017 without seeing ‘Sarah Sjöström‘ and ‘world record’ in the same headline. The Swede was quite the force in 2017, taking multiple events to uncharted territories, breaking down supersuit records, and proving that she’s the best sprinter in the world.

Had Katie Ledecky and Katinka Hosszu been in 2016 form, this wouldn’t be so clear-cut. Ledecky looked oddly human in her distance events, and was defeated in the 200 in Budapest, while Hosszu wasn’t able to secure any non-IM golds and was off of her best times across the board (save for the 200 back).

Sjöström made her presence known all year, her year highlighted by becoming the first woman under 52 seconds in the 100 free and going faster than Britta Steffen’s 50 free world record not once, but twice, at the 2017 World Championships. She was also the World Champion in the 50 and 100 fly, not far off of her own world records in both events.

Sjöström’s raw speed is awe-inspiring and unmatched, and she leaves 2017 with six world records, three of which were done this year.

