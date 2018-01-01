To see all of our 2017 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.
2017 FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: SARAH SJÖSTRÖM
It seemed like we couldn’t get through a single month of 2017 without seeing ‘Sarah Sjöström‘ and ‘world record’ in the same headline. The Swede was quite the force in 2017, taking multiple events to uncharted territories, breaking down supersuit records, and proving that she’s the best sprinter in the world.
Had Katie Ledecky and Katinka Hosszu been in 2016 form, this wouldn’t be so clear-cut. Ledecky looked oddly human in her distance events, and was defeated in the 200 in Budapest, while Hosszu wasn’t able to secure any non-IM golds and was off of her best times across the board (save for the 200 back).
Sjöström made her presence known all year, her year highlighted by becoming the first woman under 52 seconds in the 100 free and going faster than Britta Steffen’s 50 free world record not once, but twice, at the 2017 World Championships. She was also the World Champion in the 50 and 100 fly, not far off of her own world records in both events.
Sjöström’s raw speed is awe-inspiring and unmatched, and she leaves 2017 with six world records, three of which were done this year.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
In no particular order
- Katie Ledecky, USA: She wasn’t swimming 100%, but Ledecky still won three golds and a silver all on individual swims at the 2017 World Championships.
- Katinka Hosszu, HUN: Hosszu grabbed golds and was untouchable in the IM’s in her hometown World Championships, and she also won a silver in the 200 back and a bronze in the 200 fly. Like Ledecky, she proved she’s still the very best in her strengths, even if she’s off her game. Hosszu capped off her year with a perfect 6-for-6 performance in individual events at the European Championships.
2 Comments on "2017 Swammy Awards: Female Swimmer of the Year Sarah Sjöström"
Great year for Sarah Sjöström. In LCM and SCM. Amazing world records.
“she’s the best sprinter in the world”
The fastest yes. But the best, she must still prove it when it counts the most in the Queen race of sprint, the 100 free. She didn’t win the 100 free gold at worlds. She didn’t win the 100 free in Rio. Simone Manuel did it. Maybe not a coincidence. And Simone is still considered as a surprise and is still not taken seriously by a lot of people. Weird. The Swedish star needs major international titles in the Queen race of sprint in 2019 and 2020 and then I will call her the greatest sprinter of all time.
Bobo but she is arguable the best sprinter free/flyers since de brujin by far