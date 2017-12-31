2017 Swammy Awards: NCAA Women’s Coach of the Year Greg Meehan

To see all of our 2017 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2017 NCAA WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR: GREG MEEHAN

Stanford women’s head coach Greg Meehan and his staff have built a fortress of elite swimmers in Palo Alto, with each recruiting class these last few years seeming to top the last. This year, he finalized the incoming class of 2022, which features the #2, #3, #4, #9, #15, and #16 recruits in the class, highlighted by Canadian record holder Taylor Ruck.

The Cardinal lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the title race at the 2016 NCAA Championships, felled by a 200 free relay DQ, but came back in 2017 stronger than ever. After finishing 2nd in 2016 by just 19 points, they won the 2017 NCAA title with a whopping 526.5 points, roughly 160 points ahead of 2nd place Cal. Led by the trifecta of Ella Eastin, Simone Manuel, and Katie Ledecky, the Stanford women collected 47 All-American honors, seven individual NCAA titles, and three relay championship titles. The Cardinal won its first NCAA Championship since 1998, and it doesn’t look like they’re done yet, with another roster packed with talent this year, and the year after that.

HONORABLE MENTION