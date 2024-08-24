Yale Women Add YMCA Nationals Champion Devyn Sargent for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Devyn Sargent from Malvern, Pennsylvania, will start her collegiate career this fall in the Yale University class of 2028. At the time of her commitment, she wrote on social media:

“Yale swim and dive ‘28!! 💙 Thank you to my coaches, parents, teammates, and friends for all of their support. GO BULLDOGS! 🐶💙”

Sargent swam for the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur and the club team Upper Main Line YMCA. A backstroke specialist, she was named to the “Best of the Rest” section of our re-rank of top recruits from the high school of 2024.

An impressively versatile swimmer, Sargent swam breast and IM in high school, placing 2nd in the 100 breast (1:02.10) and 2nd in the 200 IM (2:01.82) at the 2024 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championships. Both times were lifetime bests, as was her leadoff 100 free (50.86) from the 400 free relay. A month later, at the YMCA Short Course National Championships, she lowered her 200 IM time to 2:00.71 and clocked PBs in the 200 free (1:49.57), 50 back (24.69), 100 back (53.20), and 200 back (1:54.63). She won the 200 back national title, was runner-up in the 100 back, and came in 3rd in the 200 IM and 5th in the 100 breast.

This summer, at YMCA Long Course Nationals, she won the 50 back and 100 back, was runner-up in the 200 back, and placed 4th in the 50 breast and 100 breast.

Sargent will have a big impact on the Yale roster when she suits up for the Bulldogs this fall. She would have been Yale’s fastest backstroker last season, joining Quinn Murphy in the “A” final of the 100 back at 2024 Ivy League Women’s Championships and easily qualifying for top-8 in the 200 back. Her 50 back time would have shaved an entire second off Yale’s medley relay performance at Ivies. Her best times also would have made the “B” finals in the 100 breast, 200 free, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 24.69

100 back – 53.20

200 back – 1:54.63

100 breast – 1:02.10

200 breast – 2:17.80

100 free – 50.86

200 free – 1:49.57

200 IM – 2:00.71

Sargent will join Eunice Lee, Lily Neumann, and Mabel Koff in Yale’s class of 2028.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.