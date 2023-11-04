U.S. Open Qualifier Mabel Koff Commits to Yale for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mabel Koff, a senior at Bryn Mawr School in Baltimore, Maryland, has committed to swim and study at Yale University beginning in the fall of 2024.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the application process at Yale University! Thanks to my family, friends, and coaches for all of their support. Go Bulldogs!!”

Koff swims for her school and for North Baltimore Aquatic Club. A versatile backstroker with U.S. Open times in back and IM, we named her to the “Best of the Rest” section on our list of top girls recruits from the high school class of 2024.

At the IAAM A&B Swimming Championship last February, Koff won the 200 IM (2:01.71) and 100 breast (1:04.94), improving on her sophomore year performances (2:01.82 for 1st and 1:05.28 for 3rd). In club swimming, she focuses more on back and fly. Many of her best times 50/100/200/500 free and 100 fly) come from the 2023 Maryland LSC Senior Short Course Championships, where she won the 100 back and was runner-up in the 200/500 free and 50/200 back. She also came in 3rd in the 200 IM and 4th in the 100 fly. Her best backstroke times come from the same meet in 2022.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:56.45

100 back – 54.33

200 IM – 2:00.53

200 free – 1:49.11

200 fly – 2:02.50

100 breast – 1:04.73

Koff will join Eunice Lee and Lily Neumann in New Haven next fall. Her times would already score in the A finals of the 100/200 back and 200 IM at the 2023 Ivy League Women’s Championships. She would have been the Bulldogs’ fastest 200 backstroker by 2 seconds last year.

