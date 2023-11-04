“Best of the Rest” Backstroker Nate Thomas (2025) Makes Verbal Commitment to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nate Thomas, a junior at Jackson High School in Jackson, Missouri, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Louisville for 2025-26.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Louisville!! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and friends who have helped me through this process. I’m super thankful for the opportunity to swim at UofL.”

Thomas swims year-round with River City Aquatics and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 back. We named him to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

As a freshman, Thomas competed at the Missouri Boys Class 1 State Championships and placed 2nd in the 200 IM and 3rd in the 100 back. He finished with PBs in the 50/100 back and 200 IM. Last season, he earned PBs in the 100 back and 200 IM at Winter Juniors West, where he came in 44th in prelims of the 100 back, 34th in the 200 back, and 82nd in the 200 IM.

In March, he had an outstanding meet at Columbia Sectionals, winning the 200 back and finaling in the 50 back (3rd), 100 back (2nd), 100 breast (16th), 200 IM (7th), and 400 IM (5th). He earned PBs in the 50/100/200 back, 100 breast, and 400 IM.

He had a similar showing at the long course version of Columbia Sectionals this past summer, earning PBs in the 100/200 back (57.90/2:06.10) and 200/400 IM (2:10.60/4:43.87). Two weeks later he competed at San Antonio Futures, where he finaled in the 100 back (7th) and 200 back (9th).

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:45.42

100 back – 49.30

50 back – 23.03

200 IM – 1:52.12

400 IM – 4:00.60

Thomas is the first public commit for the Louisville men’s class of 2029. He’ll join a training group led by sophomores Charlie Crush, Jackson Millard, and Drew Collins, and freshman Kasper Johnsen.

