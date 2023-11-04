Sign Up For The Annual Orange Bowl Swim Classic at the Jacobs Aquatic Center Jan 3 2024

by Abbie Fish, Courtesy of Orange Bowl, a SwimSwam partner.

On Wednesday, January, 3rd 2024 in Key Largo, FL, multiple college teams will participate in the 20th Annual Orange Bowl Swim Classic at the Jacobs Aquatic Center. This event is the pinnacle of the Orange Bowl Winter Training, which runs from early December through mid January every year.

The Orange Bowl Swim Classic is a fun, sprint style meet which is limited to 6-8 teams. Teams from all different NCAA Divisions get together for this exciting, 2-hour event.

During the Orange Bowl Swim Classic, the pool deck is surrounded by athletes preparing for their events and spectators eager to cheer them on. The excitement begins with the uplifting, electrifying energy, as each team huddles together for their team cheers.

For a sneak peek of our Orange Bowl Swim Classic–check out our recap video, featuring USA Swimming legend, Jon Olsen, as the Orange Bowl’s host: