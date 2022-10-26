U.S. Open Qualifier Eunice Lee (2024) Makes Verbal Commitment to Yale

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eunice Lee has made a verbal commitment to the application process* at Yale University. She will head to New Haven in the fall of 2024.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Yale University!! A huge thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for their endless support throughout this process!! I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team! Go Bulldogs!! 🐶💙”

Lee lives in San Jose, California. A junior at Archbishop Mitty High School, she swims year-round with Santa Clara Swim Club and specializes mainly in IM. At the 2022 CIF Central Coast Championships, she placed 3rd in the 200 IM (2:01.89) and 11th in the 100 breast (1:05.27). She qualified for the California State Championships in the 200 IM and placed 5th, earning a PB in prelims with 2:01.56.

In club swimming, Lee had a strong showing at Carlsbad Sectionals last spring, finaling in the 100 fly (19th), 200 fly (15th), 200 IM (5th), and 400 IM (6th). She clocked PBs in the 100 fly and 200 IM. At Far Westerns, she placed 3rd in the 500 free, 2nd in the 1000 free, 6th in the 100 back, and 3rd in the 100 breast, notching lifetime bests in the 50 free (25.04), 500 free (5:04.29), 1000 free (10:38.19), and 100 breast (1:05.06). This summer, she swam at Santa Clara Futures where she came in 3rd in the 200 IM, 7th in the 400 IM, and 17th in the 200 fly (with a PB of 2:19.90). She wrapped up long course season at Speedo Junior Nationals, earning a PB in the 200 IM (2:18.87) with a 20th-place finish and in the 50 free (27.67) and 100 free (59.20) in time trials.

Lee will be an immediate impact player for the Bulldogs. Her 200 IM time would have put her in the A final (along with then-junior Raime Jones and freshman Vivian Weng) at 2022 Ivy League Women’s Championships. She also would have been a B finalist in the 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM and a C finalist in the 200 back, 100 breast and 100 fly.

200 IM – 2:01.84

400 IM – 4:19.02

100 breast – 1:04.38

200 breast – 2:19.12

100 fly – 55.72

200 fly – 2:02.53

200 back – 2:02.71

100 back – 58.49

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

