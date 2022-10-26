2022 Florida 3A Roundup: District Highlights and Region Qualifiers

2022 FHSAA 3A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

The championship series for Florida high school swimming is now underway, with 3A and 4A (bigger schools) teams having completed their respective District Championships across the state as they’re now taking on the regional meets.

Class 1A and 2A (smaller schools) will compete in their district meets up until this weekend before beginning their regional meets the following week.

Swimmers qualify for their respective Region meets at the District Championships, and then ultimately will vie to make the cut for the State Championships at the regional meets.

Class 3A will now compete in the four Region meets (Oct. 24-29) to determine the qualifiers for the State Championships. Here are the four top qualifiers for each Region meet out of the respective districts:

FHSAA CLASS 3A DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

District 1: Niceville girls, Booker T Washington boys

District 2: Lawton Chiles girls, Lawton Chiles boys

District 3: Ponte Vedra girls, Allen D Nease boys

District 4: Horizon girls, New Smyrna Beach boys

District 5: JW Mitchell girls, Sunlake boys

District 6: Sebring girls, Freedom boys

District 7: Saint Petersburg girls, Osceola Fundamental boys

District 8: Parrish Community girls, Jesuit boys

District 9: Naples girls, Cape Coral boys

District 10: Viera girls, Sebastian River boys

District 11: Saint Thomas girls, Saint Thomas boys

District 12: Our Lady of Lourdes girls, Belen Jesuit Preparatory boys

CLASS 3A DISTRICT HIGHLIGHTS

Girls

District 3 proved to be the quickest competition as a whole on the girls’ side, as the victorious Ponte Vedra team fended off a tough test from Allen D. Nease.

Ponte Vedra senior Ann Wohlgemuth produced the top time in the district in the 100 back, clocking 57.33, and was also among the fastest in the 100 fly (58.07). Her teammate Annabelle MacAdams was also one of the top performers in the 100 breast (1:08.08).

Other top names coming out of District 3 were Fleming Island’s Maryn McDade, who was the fastest 3A swimmer in the 50 free (23.54) and 100 free (52.65), and Allen D. Nease’s Charlotte Driesse, who was fastest in the 200 IM (2:08.84).

McDade was the state champion last year in the 50 free and was the runner-up in the 100 free.

Among the swimmers from Region 2 (Districts 4-6), District 5 had some notable swims from Sunlake senior Madison Houck, who neared McDade’s 100 free time in 53.03 and was also a solid 58.78 in the 100 back.

District 5 also saw JW Mitchell freshman Regan Bright record a time of 58.78 in the 100 fly, knocking nearly two seconds off her best time.

The other district of note for the girls was District 7, where Countryside, Saint Petersburg and Seminole had some top swims.

Countryside senior Summer Cardwell produced the top time in the 200 free (1:52.04) and the second-fastest in the 100 fly (57.27), with Seminole senior Carissa Rinard leading in 56.99. Saint Petersburg freshman Zoie Fjare had the top time overall in the 500 free (5:01.85), just shy of her PB set last month (5:01.77).

Cardwell is the reigning state champion in both the 200 free and 100 fly.

In District 8, Southeast junior Abby Lite had a strong swim in the 100 breast (1:07.36) to lead all 3A swimmers.

Boys

Region 1 proved to have the most depth through the District meets on the boys’ side, with some particularly noteworthy swims coming from Ethan Ekk and Ian Malone.

Ekk, a sophomore out of Lawton Chiles, dominated District 2 with his time of 4:31.59 in the 500 free, knocking five seconds off his best time, hitting a AA-C cut and taking the top seed into the Regional meet. Countryside senior Andrew Taylor, the reigning state champion with a best time of 4:19.17, was 4:32.92 over in District 7.

Malone, who helped propel Booker T Washington to the meet victory at District 1, established a personal best time of 21.42 in the 50 free to near the fastest among 3A swimmers, just shy of Seminole senior Andrew Bilitto (21.36).

Malone also clocked 1:43.45 in the 200 free to lead all 3A swimmers.

Joining Ekk with some strong swims for Lawton Chiles were juniors Ryder Gentry in the 100 free (47.90) and Nathan Castano in the 100 back (52.21).

Castano’s 100 back time ranks first in 3A through the District meets, while Gentry sits second in the 100 free behind Saint Thomas sophomore Alex Mansur (47.84).

Sebastian River senior and NC State commit Mitchell Ledford was the quickest male swimmer in the 100 fly in 49.78, which should only be a precursor for what’s to come—his best time sits at a blistering 46.64, and he won the state title last year in 46.86.

Among Region 2 swimmers, Sunlake senior Alex Thai was the main highlight, producing the fastest 100 breast time overall in 58.66. Thai set his previous best of 1:01.04 last year at the state championships, placing 10th.