Four Morcom Pool Records Fall, Magahey Shines As Georgia Sweeps Florida State

Florida State vs Georgia

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Tallahassee, Fla.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores: Women: Georgia 176, FSU 123 Men: Georgia 179, FSU 121



The University of Georgia continued their early-season momentum on Saturday as the Bulldogs picked up a sweep of Florida State in Tallahassee in a meet that saw four pool records fall by the wayside.

The UGA women improved to a perfect 5-0, while the men are now 4-1, with their only loss coming to Arizona State at the beginning of the month.

Women’s Recap

Graduate senior Marie Schobel was among the top performers for the Lady Bulldogs, sweeping the 100 back (54.12) and 200 back (1:55.26) while setting a new Morcom Pool Record and earning an NCAA ‘B’ cut in the latter.

Schobel’s 200 back swim was within a second of her best time, having clocked a PB of 1:54.37 at the Big Ten Championships last season to finish fifth (while competing for Penn State).

Also picking up two individual victories for Georgia were seniors Zoie Hartman and Jillian Barczyk.

Hartman won the 100 breast (1:01.14) and 200 IM (1:59.81), while Barczyk topped the 500 free (4:54.64) and 1000 free (10:03.75). Both of Hartman’s swims marked new season-bests, improving on her previous showings of 1:01.65 and 2:00.49, respectively.

The other noteworthy performer on the women’s side was Florida State sophomore Edith Jernstedt, who broke her own pool record in the 200 fly, clocking 1:58.06 to erase her January 2022 mark of 1:58.64.

The Swedish native went on to add a win in the 100 fly, touching in 53.79 to improve on her season-best of 54.33 from the early-October Osprey Invite.

Other Winners

200 medley relay – FSU (Evans, Mansson, Jernstedt, Muzito), 1:40.94

200 free – Callie Dickinson (UGA), 1:50.31

50 free – Julianna Stephens (UGA), 23.24

1 meter – Samantha Vear (FSU), 303.38

100 free – Sloane Reinstein (UGA), 50.34

200 breast – Julia Masson (FSU), 2:14.99

3 meter – Meghan Wenzel (UGA), 309.30

400 free relay – UGA (Reinstein, Norton, Furse, McCarty), 3:21.00

Final Score

Georgia, 176 FSU, 123

MEN’S RECAP

Georgia junior Jake Magahey and Florida State senior Peter Varjasi highlighted the men’s meet, with Magahey being the lone swimmer to walk away with two individual victories.

The 2021 NCAA champ in the 500 free won that event in 4:22.93, well under his season-best of 4:29.10 from the beginning of October, and he also edged out Varjasi in the 200 free, 1:35.68 to 1:36.06.

Magahey threw down a very fast early-season time of 1:34.85 in the 200 free at the beginning of the month when he went head-to-head with Arizona State’s Grant House (1:34.54).

Varjasi also managed to edge out his Morcom Pool record in the 100 free, clocking 43.60 to overtake his 43.62 mark from November 2020.

Not only was the swim a new pool record for the German native, but it also marked a new season-best (previously 44.04), and puts him within striking distance of his fastest showing from last season (42.71 at ACCs).

Also notching a new pool record for the men was Georgia’s Ian Grum, as the senior popped a time of 1:44.71 in the 200 back.

Grum was also third in the 100 back, which was won by one of the top point scorers of the meet, FSU junior Mason Herbet, who clocked 46.90.

Herbet was also the runner-up to Georgia’s Zach Hils (1:47.38) in the 200 IM (1:49.10), and took second to UGA junior Wesley Ng (47.61) in the 100 fly (47.88).

Another notable performer for the Seminoles was junior Yordan Yanchev, who had an impressive win in the 1000 free (9:11.56) and was also the runner-up to Magahey in the 500 free (4:24.16).

Taking on some ‘off’ events for Georgia was junior Luca Urlando, was third in the 100 breast (55.44) and second in the 200 breast (2:00.19), setting a new best time in the latter.

His freshman teammate Kris Pitshugin (53.58) won the 100 breast, while FSU first-year Tommaso Baravelli (2:00.17) earned a narrow win over Urlando in the 200 breast.

Pitshugin, who joins the Bulldogs from Israel, swam a very fast time for what was his first 100 breast in the short course yards pool. He was a semi-finalist at the 2022 World Junior Championships in the event, establishing a LCM best time of 1:00.33, and he’s been as fast as 58.11 in the SCM pool.

Other Winners

200 medley relay – UGA (Dunham, Pitshugin, Ng, Downing), 1:25.94

200 fly – Andrew Abruzzo (UGA), 1:45.78

50 free – Dillon Downing (UGA), 19.84

1 meter – Darwin Nolasco (FSU), 294.30

3 meter – Li Zhenwei (UGA), 335.55

400 free relay – UGA (Magahey, Dunham, Ng, Downing), 2:56.94

Final Score