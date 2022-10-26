World Record Holder Tomoru Honda Opting Out Of SC Worlds

64TH JAPAN SC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, October 22nd & Sunday, October 23rd
- Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- SCM (25m)
- Results
When the Japanese roster for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships was released we knew that 15-year-old Mio Narita was absent, despite having won the 400m IM title at the nation’s qualifying meet.
Now we know of another absence.
Newly-minted World Record holder Tomoru Honda confirmed to SwimSwam today that he has declined his roster spot for Melbourne.
“I need to return to school, therefore I won’t have time to rest,” Honda told SwimSwam.
It was just days ago that Honda blasted a time of 1:46.85 in the men’s 200m fly to earn gold at the Japan Short Course Championships, overtaking Daiya Seto’s previous WR mark of 1:48.24.
Honda was set to compete in the 200m fly as well as the 200m IM in Melbourne. Japan still has Seto as the frontrunner in the 200m IM while Teppei Morimoto will join him in the 200m fly based on results in Tokyo last weekend.
At last year’s Short Course World Championships, Italy’s Alberto Razzetti took the men’s 200m fly gold, clocking a time of 1:49.06. Honda’s World Record is over 2 seconds faster than that result.
Men’s Roster
Yuya Hinomoto
Takeshi Kawamoto
Masahiro Kawane
Kosuke Matsui
Hidenari Mano
Katsuhiro Matsumoto
Shuya Matsumoto
Teppei Morimoto
Ryota Naito
Katsumi Nakamura
Masaki Niyama
So Ogata
Kenta Ozaki
Yuya Sakamoto
Daiya Seto
Yuya Tanaka
Shogo Takeda
Daiki Yanagawa
Kamino Yumejinho (relay only)
Ippei Watanabe
Women’s Roster
Sayaka Akase
Reona Aoki
Mai Fukasawa
Chihiro Igarashi
Katomi Kato
Waka Kobori
Yumeno Kusuda
Airi Mitsui
Yukimi Moriyama
Aoi Nakashima
Miyu Namba
Yui Ohashi
Rio Shirai
Ai Soma
Ayami Suzuki
Miki Takahashi
Karin Uchida
Chiaki Yamamoto
