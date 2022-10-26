World Record Holder Tomoru Honda Opting Out Of SC Worlds

64TH JAPAN SC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 22nd & Sunday, October 23rd

Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan

SCM (25m)

Results

When the Japanese roster for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships was released we knew that 15-year-old Mio Narita was absent, despite having won the 400m IM title at the nation’s qualifying meet.

Now we know of another absence.

Newly-minted World Record holder Tomoru Honda confirmed to SwimSwam today that he has declined his roster spot for Melbourne.

“I need to return to school, therefore I won’t have time to rest,” Honda told SwimSwam.

It was just days ago that Honda blasted a time of 1:46.85 in the men’s 200m fly to earn gold at the Japan Short Course Championships, overtaking Daiya Seto’s previous WR mark of 1:48.24.

Honda was set to compete in the 200m fly as well as the 200m IM in Melbourne. Japan still has Seto as the frontrunner in the 200m IM while Teppei Morimoto will join him in the 200m fly based on results in Tokyo last weekend.

At last year’s Short Course World Championships, Italy’s Alberto Razzetti took the men’s 200m fly gold, clocking a time of 1:49.06. Honda’s World Record is over 2 seconds faster than that result.

Men’s Roster

Yuya Hinomoto

Takeshi Kawamoto

Masahiro Kawane

Kosuke Matsui

Hidenari Mano

Katsuhiro Matsumoto

Shuya Matsumoto

Teppei Morimoto

Ryota Naito

Katsumi Nakamura

Masaki Niyama

So Ogata

Kenta Ozaki

Yuya Sakamoto

Daiya Seto

Yuya Tanaka

Shogo Takeda

Daiki Yanagawa

Kamino Yumejinho (relay only)

Ippei Watanabe

Women’s Roster

Sayaka Akase

Reona Aoki

Mai Fukasawa

Chihiro Igarashi

Katomi Kato

Waka Kobori

Yumeno Kusuda

Airi Mitsui

Yukimi Moriyama

Aoi Nakashima

Miyu Namba

Yui Ohashi

Rio Shirai

Ai Soma

Ayami Suzuki

Miki Takahashi

Karin Uchida

Chiaki Yamamoto