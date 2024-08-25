How to Watch Swimming at the 2024 Paralympic Games: Global Coverage & Session Start Times

2024 Summer Paralympic Games
- August 28 – September 8, 2024
- Swimming: August 29 – September 7, 2024
- La Défense Arena – Paris, France
- LCM (50 meters)
After the comedown of all the excitement and emotions from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games earlier this summer, the world is turning its attention to Paris once more in anticipation for the upcoming Paralympic Games.
The 2024 Summer Paralympics kick off in the City of Light with the opening ceremony on August 28, setting the stage for the intense competition and feats of athleticism that will unfold over the following 11 days.
Para Swimming runs from August 29 – September 7; as one of the original Paralympic sports, having debuted at the inaugural Games in 1960, Para Swimming is one of the most popular disciplines and will receive widespread coverage around the world, along with the 21 other sports.
HOW TO WATCH
Over 600 athletes will compete across 141 medal events in Para Swimming at La Défense Arena, with the Games being showcased around the world, making it easy for spectators to tune in from wherever they may be.
Central hubs will include the Paralympic YouTube Channel and the International Paralympic Committee website, in addition to national broadcasting and streaming services.
Check out the list below to see where coverage may be broadcast in your country. Be advised that the list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live; you should check your local listings for the most up-to-date information.
United States
|Streaming
|Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
|TV (Live & Taped)
|NBC, USA Network, CNBC
Americas
|Country
|Network
|Country
|Network
|American Samoa
|NBC, Peacock
|Colombia
|Teleantioquia
|Argentina
|Tyc Sports
|Guam
|NBC, Peacock
|Brazil
|TV Globo
|Mexico
|Canal ONCE, Hi!Sports
|Canada
|CBC
|Puerto Rico
|NBC, Peacock
|Chile
|Chilevision
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|NBC, Peacock
Europe
|Country
|Network
|Country
|Network
|Austria
|ORF
|Italy
|RAI
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|Kosovo
|Arena Sport TV
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|Arena Sport TV
|Latvia
|Latvijas Radio
|Croatia
|Arena Sport TV, HRT
|Lithuania
|LRT
|Cyprus
|ERT
|Malta
|Public Broadcasting Services Ltd
|Czech Republic
|Czech TV, Czech Radio
|Montenegro
|Arena Sport TV
|Denmark
|DR Denmark
|Netherlands
|NOS Sport
|Estonia
|DELFI, ERR
|North Macedonia
|Arena Sport TV
|Finland
|Yleisradio Oy
|Norway
|NRK
|France
|France TV
|Poland
|Polsat Sport
|Georgia
|1TV
|Portugal
|RTP
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF, ARD Radio, Werther TV
|Serbia
|Arena Sport TV
|Greece
|ERT
|Slovakia
|RTVS
|Hungary
|MTVA
|Slovenia
|Arena Sport TV
|Iceland
|RUV
|Switzerland
|SRF, RTS, RSI
|Ireland
|Channel 4, RTE
|Turkey
|TRT Spor
|Israel
|Sport5
|United Kingdom
|Channel 4
Africa
The primary destination for Paralympic coverage in African countries is SuperSport, which will be broadcasting a variety of coverage throughout the Paralympic Games. SuperSport is South African-based but is accessible in several other African countries including Nigeria and Kenya.
Asia
|Country
|Network
|Country
|Network
|Chinese Taipei
|ELTASPORTS
|Singapore
|MEDIACORP
|Hong Kong
|RTHK
|South Korea
|KBS
|Indonesia
|Garudatv
|Thailand
|T Sports Channel
|Japan
|NHK, JCOM, JBA, Green Channel
Oceania
|Country
|Network
|Country
|Network
|Australia
|Nine Network
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
We’ve also pulled together a list of the Para Swimming session start times by major city to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action. Preliminary sessions begin at 9:30 am Paris time (CET) everyday, while the finals sessions kick off at 5:30 pm CET each evening. Below you can find the start times for the prelims and finals sessions in every major city around the world.
PARIS 2024 PARA SWIMMING – START TIMES BY MAJOR CITY
|Prelims Start Time
|Major Cities
|Finals Start Time
|9:30 AM
|Paris (Host), Zurch, Milan, Brussels, Berlin, Budapest, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Vienna, Warsaw, Oslo, Rome, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Johannesburg, Cairo
|5:30 PM
|10:30 AM
|Tallinn, Moscow, Tel Aviv, Kyiv, Sofia, Istanbul, Bucharest, Vilnius, Beirut, Doha
|6:30 PM
|11:30 AM
|Dubai, Baku, St. Petersburg, Kazan
|7:30 PM
|1:00 PM
|New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Islamabad
|9:00 PM
|2:30 PM
|Jakarta, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok
|10:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|Beijing, Taipei, Kowloon, Shanghai, Perth, Canton, Manila, Kuala Lumpur
|11:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|Tokyo, Seoul, Osaka, Incheon, Kyoto, Pyongyang, Kobe
|12:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Guam
|1:30 AM
|7:30 PM
|Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland
|3:30 AM
|8:30 PM
|Pago Pago
|4:30 AM
|9:30 PM
|Honolulu
|5:30 AM
|10:30 PM
|Gambier Islands
|6:30 AM
|11:30 PM
|Juneau, Anchorage, Fairbanks
|7:30 AM
|12:30 AM
|Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas, Vancouver
|8:30 AM
|1:30 AM
|Denver, Salt Lake City, Calgary, Edmonton, Galapagos Islands
|9:30 AM
|2:30 AM
|Chicago, Houston, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Dallas, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Omaha, Medellin
|10:30 AM
|3:30 AM
|New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Miami, Louisville, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal
|11:30 AM
|4:30 AM
|Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Brasilia
|12:30 PM
|5:30 AM
|Nuuk, Greenland
|1:30 PM
|6:30 AM
|Praia, Cape Verde
|2:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Reykjavik
|3:30 PM
|8:30 AM
|Edinburgh, Dublin, Glasgow, Casablanca, Tripoli, London, Lisbon
|4:30 PM