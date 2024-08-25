Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How to Watch Swimming at the 2024 Paralympic Games: Global Coverage & Session Start Times

2024 Summer Paralympic Games

  • August 28 – September 8, 2024
    • Swimming: August 29 – September 7, 2024
  • La Défense Arena – Paris, France
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Meet Central
  • Full Schedule

After the comedown of all the excitement and emotions from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games earlier this summer, the world is turning its attention to Paris once more in anticipation for the upcoming Paralympic Games.

The 2024 Summer Paralympics kick off in the City of Light with the opening ceremony on August 28, setting the stage for the intense competition and feats of athleticism that will unfold over the following 11 days.

Para Swimming runs from August 29 – September 7; as one of the original Paralympic sports, having debuted at the inaugural Games in 1960, Para Swimming is one of the most popular disciplines and will receive widespread coverage around the world, along with the 21 other sports.

HOW TO WATCH

Over 600 athletes will compete across 141 medal events in Para Swimming at La Défense Arena, with the Games being showcased around the world, making it easy for spectators to tune in from wherever they may be.

Central hubs will include the Paralympic YouTube Channel and the International Paralympic Committee website, in addition to national broadcasting and streaming services.

Check out the list below to see where coverage may be broadcast in your country. Be advised that the list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live; you should check your local listings for the most up-to-date information.

United States

Streaming Peacock, NBCOlympics.com
TV (Live & Taped) NBC, USA Network, CNBC

Americas

Country Network Country Network
American Samoa NBC, Peacock Colombia Teleantioquia
Argentina Tyc Sports Guam NBC, Peacock
Brazil TV Globo Mexico Canal ONCE, Hi!Sports
Canada CBC Puerto Rico NBC, Peacock
Chile Chilevision U.S. Virgin Islands NBC, Peacock

Europe

Country Network Country Network
Austria ORF Italy RAI
Belgium VRT, RTBF Kosovo Arena Sport TV
Bosnia-Herzegovina Arena Sport TV Latvia Latvijas Radio
Croatia Arena Sport TV, HRT Lithuania LRT
Cyprus ERT Malta Public Broadcasting Services Ltd
Czech Republic Czech TV, Czech Radio Montenegro Arena Sport TV
Denmark DR Denmark Netherlands NOS Sport
Estonia DELFI, ERR North Macedonia Arena Sport TV
Finland Yleisradio Oy Norway NRK
France France TV Poland Polsat Sport
Georgia 1TV Portugal RTP
Germany ARD, ZDF, ARD Radio, Werther TV Serbia Arena Sport TV
Greece ERT Slovakia RTVS
Hungary MTVA Slovenia Arena Sport TV
Iceland RUV Switzerland SRF, RTS, RSI
Ireland Channel 4, RTE Turkey TRT Spor
Israel Sport5 United Kingdom Channel 4

Africa

The primary destination for Paralympic coverage in African countries is SuperSport, which will be broadcasting a variety of coverage throughout the Paralympic Games. SuperSport is South African-based but is accessible in several other African countries including Nigeria and Kenya.

Asia

Country Network Country Network
Chinese Taipei ELTASPORTS Singapore MEDIACORP
Hong Kong RTHK South Korea KBS
Indonesia Garudatv Thailand T Sports Channel
Japan NHK, JCOM, JBA, Green Channel

Oceania

Country Network Country Network
Australia Nine Network New Zealand TVNZ

We’ve also pulled together a list of the Para Swimming session start times by major city to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action. Preliminary sessions begin at 9:30 am Paris time (CET) everyday, while the finals sessions kick off at 5:30 pm CET each evening. Below you can find the start times for the prelims and finals sessions in every major city around the world.

PARIS 2024 PARA SWIMMING – START TIMES BY MAJOR CITY

Prelims Start Time Major Cities Finals Start Time
9:30 AM Paris (Host), Zurch, Milan, Brussels, Berlin, Budapest, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Vienna, Warsaw, Oslo, Rome, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Johannesburg, Cairo 5:30 PM
10:30 AM Tallinn, Moscow, Tel Aviv, Kyiv, Sofia, Istanbul, Bucharest, Vilnius, Beirut, Doha 6:30 PM
11:30 AM Dubai, Baku, St. Petersburg, Kazan 7:30 PM
1:00 PM New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Islamabad 9:00 PM
2:30 PM Jakarta, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok 10:30 PM
3:30 PM Beijing, Taipei, Kowloon, Shanghai, Perth, Canton, Manila, Kuala Lumpur 11:30 PM
4:30 PM Tokyo, Seoul, Osaka, Incheon, Kyoto, Pyongyang, Kobe 12:30 AM
5:30 PM Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Guam 1:30 AM
7:30 PM Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland 3:30 AM
8:30 PM Pago Pago 4:30 AM
9:30 PM Honolulu 5:30 AM
10:30 PM Gambier Islands 6:30 AM
11:30 PM Juneau, Anchorage, Fairbanks 7:30 AM
12:30 AM Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas, Vancouver 8:30 AM
1:30 AM Denver, Salt Lake City, Calgary, Edmonton, Galapagos Islands 9:30 AM
2:30 AM Chicago, Houston, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Dallas, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Omaha, Medellin 10:30 AM
3:30 AM New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Miami, Louisville, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal 11:30 AM
4:30 AM Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Brasilia 12:30 PM
5:30 AM Nuuk, Greenland 1:30 PM
6:30 AM Praia, Cape Verde 2:30 PM
7:30 AM Reykjavik 3:30 PM
8:30 AM Edinburgh, Dublin, Glasgow, Casablanca, Tripoli, London, Lisbon 4:30 PM

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!