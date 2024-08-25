How to Watch Swimming at the 2024 Paralympic Games: Global Coverage & Session Start Times

2024 Summer Paralympic Games

August 28 – September 8, 2024 Swimming: August 29 – September 7, 2024

La Défense Arena – Paris, France

LCM (50 meters)

After the comedown of all the excitement and emotions from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games earlier this summer, the world is turning its attention to Paris once more in anticipation for the upcoming Paralympic Games.

The 2024 Summer Paralympics kick off in the City of Light with the opening ceremony on August 28, setting the stage for the intense competition and feats of athleticism that will unfold over the following 11 days.

Para Swimming runs from August 29 – September 7; as one of the original Paralympic sports, having debuted at the inaugural Games in 1960, Para Swimming is one of the most popular disciplines and will receive widespread coverage around the world, along with the 21 other sports.

HOW TO WATCH

Over 600 athletes will compete across 141 medal events in Para Swimming at La Défense Arena, with the Games being showcased around the world, making it easy for spectators to tune in from wherever they may be.

Central hubs will include the Paralympic YouTube Channel and the International Paralympic Committee website, in addition to national broadcasting and streaming services.

Check out the list below to see where coverage may be broadcast in your country. Be advised that the list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live; you should check your local listings for the most up-to-date information.

United States

Streaming Peacock, NBCOlympics.com TV (Live & Taped) NBC, USA Network, CNBC

Americas

Country Network Country Network American Samoa NBC, Peacock Colombia Teleantioquia Argentina Tyc Sports Guam NBC, Peacock Brazil TV Globo Mexico Canal ONCE, Hi!Sports Canada CBC Puerto Rico NBC, Peacock Chile Chilevision U.S. Virgin Islands NBC, Peacock

Europe

Country Network Country Network Austria ORF Italy RAI Belgium VRT, RTBF Kosovo Arena Sport TV Bosnia-Herzegovina Arena Sport TV Latvia Latvijas Radio Croatia Arena Sport TV, HRT Lithuania LRT Cyprus ERT Malta Public Broadcasting Services Ltd Czech Republic Czech TV, Czech Radio Montenegro Arena Sport TV Denmark DR Denmark Netherlands NOS Sport Estonia DELFI, ERR North Macedonia Arena Sport TV Finland Yleisradio Oy Norway NRK France France TV Poland Polsat Sport Georgia 1TV Portugal RTP Germany ARD, ZDF, ARD Radio, Werther TV Serbia Arena Sport TV Greece ERT Slovakia RTVS Hungary MTVA Slovenia Arena Sport TV Iceland RUV Switzerland SRF, RTS, RSI Ireland Channel 4, RTE Turkey TRT Spor Israel Sport5 United Kingdom Channel 4

Africa

The primary destination for Paralympic coverage in African countries is SuperSport, which will be broadcasting a variety of coverage throughout the Paralympic Games. SuperSport is South African-based but is accessible in several other African countries including Nigeria and Kenya.

Asia

Country Network Country Network Chinese Taipei ELTASPORTS Singapore MEDIACORP Hong Kong RTHK South Korea KBS Indonesia Garudatv Thailand T Sports Channel Japan NHK, JCOM, JBA, Green Channel

Oceania

Country Network Country Network Australia Nine Network New Zealand TVNZ

We’ve also pulled together a list of the Para Swimming session start times by major city to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action. Preliminary sessions begin at 9:30 am Paris time (CET) everyday, while the finals sessions kick off at 5:30 pm CET each evening. Below you can find the start times for the prelims and finals sessions in every major city around the world.

PARIS 2024 PARA SWIMMING – START TIMES BY MAJOR CITY