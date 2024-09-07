China Finishes Atop the Paralympic Swimming Medals Table for the 4th-Straight Games

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES

China’s Jiang Yuyan won her 7th and final medal to close the swimming portion of the 2024 Paralympic Games, leading all medalists, male or female, across all sports at these Games.

The record all-time was set by American swimmer Trischa Zorn, who won 10 golds at both the 1988 Seoul and 1992 Barcelona Paralympic Games.

Jiang, only 19, swam at her 2nd Paralympic Games. In 2020, she won two gold and a silver, but exploded as the star of the meet in 2024. She races in the S6 classification, though in the 100 free she opted to ‘swim up’ in S7, still winning.

Her final day swim in the 100 back of 1:19.44 also was one of three World Records on the final day of competition.

That victory helped China lead the medals table in both golds and most total medals for the fourth-straight Olympics.

The big breakout in the medals table was Great Britain, who finished just 7th in Tokyo in 2021 but 2nd in Paris. While their jump in total medals (26 to 32) was impressive, the jump in gold medals (8 to 18) was the most-stunning part of the effort.

Day 9 World Records

In total, 31 World Records fell in the swimming portion of the 2024 Paralympics.

Women’s 100 Freestyle S11: 1:04.88 – Daria Lukianenko (Neutral Paralympic Athletes)

1:04.88 – Daria Lukianenko (Neutral Paralympic Athletes) Women’s 100 Backstroke S6: 1:19.44 – Jiang Yuyan (China)

1:19.44 – Jiang Yuyan (China) Mixed 400 Free Relay – 34 Points: 4:01.54 – Italy

Day 9 Paralympic Records

In total, 83 Paralympic Records fell in the swimming portion of the 2024 Paralympics

Women’s 100 Freestyle S11: 1:05.23 – Lisette Bruinsma (Netherlands) – PRELIMS

1:05.23 – Lisette Bruinsma (Netherlands) – PRELIMS Women’s 100 Freestyle S11: 1:04.88 – Daria Lukianenko (Neutral Paralympic Athletes)

1:04.88 – Daria Lukianenko (Neutral Paralympic Athletes) Women’s 100 Backstroke S6: 1:19.44 – Jiang Yuyan (China)

1:19.44 – Jiang Yuyan (China) Mixed 400 Free Relay – 34 Points: 4:01.54 – Italy

Day 10 Continental Records

Asian Records Women’s 100 Backstroke S6: 1:19.44 – Jiang Yuyan (China) Women’s 200 IM SM10: 2:26.81 – Zhang Meng (China) Mixed 400 Free Relay – 34 Points: 4:08.30 – China

European Records Women’s 100 Freestyle S11: 1:04.88 – Daria Lukianenko (Neutral Paralympic Athletes) Mixed 400 Free Relay – 34 Points: 4:01.54 – Italy

African Records Women’s 100 Fly S8: 1:25.29 – Husnah Kukundakwe (Uganda)

Oceanian Records Mixed 400 Free Relay – 34 Points: 4:01.90 – Australia

