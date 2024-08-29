2024 Paralympic Games: Poppy Maskill, Chen Yi Set World Records During Day 1 Finals

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES

August 28 – September 8, 2024 Swimming: August 29 – September 7, 2024

La Défense Arena – Paris, France

LCM (50 meters)

After several Paralympic and a World Record fell during prelims, we knew the first night of Paralympic Swimming Finals in Paris would be exciting. The session did not disappoint with several upsets and more records adding to the action.

Men’s 400m Freestyle – S9 – Finals

World Record: 4:09.93, Brenden Hall (AUS)

Paralympic Record: 4:10.25, William Martin (AUS)

Podium:

The first medal of the meet was awarded in dramatic fashion as Ugi Didier upset the heavy favorite Brenden Hall in front of a home crowd to claim France’s first gold. Didier went out fairly slow compared to his competition, flipping 6th at the 100 meter mark. However, he slowly made up ground on the field over the next 200 meters, clawing his way to 2nd place behind Brazil’s Simone Barlaam. Flipping with only a few tenths between them, the pair then sprinted for the wall. Ultimately, Didier built off of the home crowd, charging home in a 31.21 split, outsplitting his opponent by almost 2 seconds to surpass Barlaam. Ultimately, Didier touched in 4:12.55 for first, while Barlamm settled for the silver medal in 4:14.16. Hall, the World Record holder in this event, was never really in contention for gold, staying back with the 4th-6th place pack for a majority of the race. Using a great final leg, he chased down teammate Timothy Hodge for the bronze medal.

Women’s 400m Freestyle – S9 – Final

World Record: 4:23.81, Natalie Du Toit (RSA)

Paralympic Record: 4:23.81, Natalie Du Toit (RSA)

Podium:

Another great race ensued in the women’s S9 400m freestyle as Zsofia Konkoly pulled-off another upset over an Australian opponent. Like Didier before her, Konkoly played the long game in her race, sitting in 2nd place through the first 350m with Australian Lakeisha Patterson holding a strong lead over her. At the 350m mark, Patterson flipped only .3 ahead of Konkoly, setting up a sprint down the final 50 meters of the race. At that point, Konkoly turned on her reserve, outsplitting Patterson by a second to hit the wall first in a time of 4:39.78. Patterson put up a great fight, but had to settle for the silver medal in 4:40.14.

Men’s 100m Backstroke – S1 – Final

World Record: 2:08.01, Hennadii Boiko (UKR)

Paralympic Record: 2:08.01, Hennadii Boiko (UKR)

Podium:

This race was all Kamil Otowski, as the Polish star turned out a time of 2:17.85, dominating the race from start-to-finish. With his time, Otowsk finished almost 17 seconds ahead of his closest competitor, Anton Kol of Ukraine, who touched in 2:33.49 to win the silver medal. The margin between silver and bronze was much closer however, as Francesco Battella was right behind Kol, touching in 2:33.82.

Men’s 100m Backstroke – S2 – Final

World Record: 1:45.25, Zou Liankang (CHN)

Paralympic Record: 1:45.25, Zou Liankang (CHN)

Podium:

Like the race before it, the men’s S2 100 backstroke wasn’t much of a race for the gold medal as Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo was dominant for the entire event. Santos Araujo finished in a time of 1:53.67 to set a new Americas record in the event, finishing over 7.5 seconds clear of the field. Vladimir Danilenko, representing the Neutral Paralympic Athletes, finished 2nd in a 2:01.34, followed by Alberto Caroly Abarza Diaz from Chile (2:01.97).

Women’s 100m Backstroke – S2 – Final

Finals Qualifiers:

Surprisingly, world record holder Yip Pin Xiu was significantly slower than both her prelims time (2:18.19) and her world record of 2:07.09. Regardless, she still managed to get her hand to the wall first in the women’s S2 100 backstroke, touching in a time of 2:21.73 for the gold. She was met with a close challenger in Haidee Viviana Aceves Perez as a star from Mexico knocked almost a second off of her prelims performance to touch in a time of 2:21.79, setting a new Americas Record to fall just .06 shy of winning gold. Italian Angela Procida hit the wall a few seconds behind to claim the bronze medal (2:24.48).

Men’s 100m Butterfly – S14 – Final

Podium:

As expected, this was one of the best races of the night with 3 of the top swimmers in the event’s history going head-to-head. After leading the prelims, William Ellard was out first, splitting 25.02 at the 50 meter mark to lead the field by .4, with World Record holder Gabriel Bandeira his closest competitor (25.46). Both swimmers began to slow down on the 2nd 50 however, and it was Denmark’s Alexander Hillhouse who began to charge. In the final 20 meters of the race, Hillhouse came even with his competitors and began to pull away, ultimately hitting the wall in a Paralympic Record of 54.61. Ellard significantly slowed down over the final 50, only splitting 29.84, but he managed to hold on for a silver medal (54.86) while defending Champion Bandeira claimed the bronze (55.08).

Women’s 100m Butterfly – S14 – Final

World Record: 1:03.33, Olivia Newman-Baronius (GBR)/Valeriia Shablina (RUS)

Paralympic Record: 1:03.59, Valeriia Shablina (NPA)

Podium:

Putting together the perfect race, Great Britain’s Poppy Maskill dominated the women’s S14 100 butterfly in World Record fashion. Maskill dropped a time of 1:03.00, nearly becoming the first S14 woman to break into the 1:02s. With her time, she took down the previous World Record mark of 1:03.33, held jointly by Olivia Newman-Baronius and Valeriia Shablina, along with Shablina’s Paralympic Record of 1:03.59. Hong Kong’s Yui Lam Chan also had a great race, posting a time of 1:03.70 herself, nearly dipping under the previous Paralympic Record, while setting a new Asian Record in the event.

Men’s 50m Breaststroke – SB3 – Final

World Record: 46.49, Roman Zhdanov (NPA)

Paralympic Record: 46.49, Roman Zhdanov (NPA)

Podium:

Takayuki Suzuki locked-up victory in the men’s SB3 50 breaststroke, touching the wall over a second ahead of the field in 48.04. His closest competitor, Italian Efrem Morelli came in second with a 49.51, while Spain’s Miguel Luque hit the wall third in a time of 50.52.

Women’s 50m Freestyle – S6 – Final

Podium:

After matching the Paralympic Record with a 32.70 in prelims, Jiang Yuyan broke the mark tonight, nearly breaking the World Record as well. Yuyan dropped a time of 32.59, knocking a tenth off of the old Paralympic Record, along with her time from prelims. She won by a comfortable margin, as American Ellie Marks claimed the silver in a new Americas Record of 32.90. Anna Hontar rounded-out the podium with a 33.01 for the bronze.

Men’s 50m Freestyle – S10 – Final

World Record: 23.16, Andre Brasil (BRA)

Paralympic Record: 23.16, Andre Brasil (BRA)

Podium:

Thomas Gallagher (AUS) – 23.40 Phelipe Andrews Melo Rodrigues (BRA) – 23.54 Rowan Crothers (AUS) – 23.79

The Australians added 2 medals to their total thanks to a 1-3 finish from Thomas Gallagher and Rowan Crothers in this race. Gallagher led the field with a time of 23.40, claiming the gold medal only a tenth ahead of Phelipe Andrews Melo Rodrigues (23.54). Within the closing meters of the race, Crothers inched his way ahead of the field, coming into the wall with a time of 23.79 for the bronze medal.

Women’s 50m Freestyle – S10 – Final

Podium:

What. A. Race.

After breaking the World Record during prelims, American Christie Raleigh-Crossley was the heavy favorite to win gold in this event. In addition, former World Record holder Aurelie Rivard was only .01 off of her previous World Record in prelims, setting up an exciting battle in the final. However, it was China’s Chen Yi who stole the show, slicing over a tenth off of Raleigh-Crossley’s newly-minted World Record to touch in a time of 27.10 for the gold. Behind Yi, Raleigh-Crossley threw down a time of 27.38, coming about a tenth off of her time from the prelims session. Meanwhile, Rivard had to settle for bronze, adding .3 to her prelims performance for a final time of 27.62.

Men’s 100m Butterfly – S13 – Final

World Record: 53.72, Ihar Bokl (BLR)

Paralympic Record: 53.72, Ihar Bokl (BLR)

Podium:

Defending Olympic Champion and World Record holder Ihar Bokl was pushed the entire way, but managed to repeat his title in the 100 butterfly. Bokl, who is representing the Neutral Paralympic Athletes at this competition, opened the race in a strong 25.28. On the last 50, France’s Alex Portal tried to make a push into the lead, but Bokl held on, splitting 28.85 for a final time of 54.23. Despite falling just short of the gold, Portal still managed to pick up a silver medal in front of a home crowd with a time of 55.25.

Women’s 100m Butterfly – S13 – Final

Podium:

As expected, defending Paralympic Champion Carlotta Gilli got the job done tonight, claiming the title in the S13 100 butterfly. Gilli’s victory was never in question, as she led the race from start-to-finish to post a final time of 1:03.27, a half second ahead of the field. After qualifying 1st into the final, American Grace Nuhfer had to settle for the silver medal in this race, still producing a great time of 1:03.88. She finished over 2 seconds ahead of bronze medalist Muslima Odilova (1:05.43).

Men’s 200m Freestyle – S5 – Final

Finals Podium:

Francesco Bocciardo (ITA) – 2:25.99 (PR) Kirill Pulver (NPA) – 2:27.32 Oleksandr Komarov (UKR) – 2:30.13

Defending Olympic Champion Francesco Bocciardo threw down a new Paralympic Record in the S5 200 freestyle, claiming victory in a time of 2:25.99 to improve upon his previous record of 2:26.76. Bocciardo was out in front of the pack for the majority of the race, proving to be dominant from start-to-finish. His closest opponent was Kirill Pulver, who finished 1.3 seconds behind for the silver medal (2:27.32), with Oleksandr Komarov winning bronze (2:30.13).

Women’s 200m Freestyle – S5 – Final

S5 World Record: 2:42.36, Tully Kearney (GBR)

S5 Paralympic Record: 2:44.61, Beatrice Hess (FRA)

S4 World Record: 2:51.53, Tanja Scholz (GER)

S4 Paralympic Record: 3:08.53, Tanja Scholz (GER)

Podium:

In an impressive finish to the night, Great Britain’s Tully Keraney managed to hold on for a win in the S5 200 freestyle, despite being challenged the entire race. Ukraine’s Iryna Poida was out fast, flipping in 1:17.60 at the 100m mark to lead the field. However, she couldn’t shake Keraney, who stayed with her the entire time. At the 150m mark, the two flipped almost even, leaving the battle for gold wide open. Dropping a 44.10 split over the final 50, Kearney closed significantly faster than her opponent, touching in 2:46.50 for the gold, with Poida settling for the silver (2:47.16). Italian Monica Boggioni swam an extremely consistent race, holding the third-place position for the entire swim, ultimately touching in 2:47.96 for bronze.