2024 Paralympic Games: Italy Tops Day 1 Medal Table As Five Records Fall

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES

Italy leads the 2024 Paralympic Games medal table after night one, picking up eight medals including two golds. Both titles were won by defending champions, as Carlotta Gill won the women’s S13 100 butterfly and Francesco Bocciardo won the men’s S5 200 freestyle. Bocciardo’s time of 2:25.99 cleared his own Paralympic Record, but was still over two seconds back from his own World Record (2:23.65).

Bocciardo wasn’t the only athlete to break a record. After setting a World Record in the women’s S10 50 free this morning, all eyes were on American Christie Raleigh-Crossley (27.27). But in a thrilling race, it was China’s Chen Yi who topped the field, slicing another 0.17-seconds from the mark to earn gold (27.10).

China only had two medalists tonight, but both were good for gold as Jiang Yuyan won the women’s S6 50 free in Paralympic Record fashion after taking the standard under 33-seconds for the first time this morning (32.59).

Great Britain’s Poppy Maskill also broke a World Record, dropping a 1:03.00 in the women’s S14 100 butterfly to cut 0.66-seconds from her morning performance.

The final record to fall was in the men’s S14 100 butterfly by Denmark’s Alexander Hillhouse. Hillhouse set a Paralympic Record of 54.61, upsetting World Record holder Gabriel Bandeira of Brazil who finished 3rd.

The top three nations in the swimming medal table are also the top three in the overall medal table, though in a different order. China picked up two golds and a silver in para cycling track, though Italy leads the overall medal count.

Swimming Medal Table

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Italy 2 2 4 8 2 Great Britain 2 1 0 3 3 People’s Republic of China 2 0 0 2 4 Australia 1 1 2 4 5 Brazil 1 1 1 3 6 France 1 1 0 2 7 Denmark 1 0 0 1 7 Hungary 1 0 0 1 7 Japan 1 0 0 1 7 Poland 1 0 0 1 7 Singapore 1 0 0 1 12 United States of America 0 3 0 3 13 Ukraine 0 2 2 4 13 Spain 0 2 2 4 15 Hong Kong, China 0 1 0 1 15 Mexico 0 1 0 1 15 Canada 0 1 0 1 15 Chile 0 1 0 1 15 Uzbekistan 0 1 0 1

