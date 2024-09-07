Italy breaks relay WR, China Wins 4 Golds on the Final Day of the 2024 Paralympics

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES

Men’s 200 Individual Medley SM10

World Record: 2:05.63 — Denys Dubrov, Ukraine, 2018

Paralympic Record: 2:05.68 — Maksym Kypak, Ukraine, 2021

Medallists:

Ukraine’s Ihor Nimchenko got off to the fastest start, splitting a 26.23 on the butterfly leg to take the lead. However, following the quickest backstroke split (33.30), Raimondi of Italy gained the lead and never looked back, winning gold in 2:10.24. Raimondi won comfortably ahead of Australia’s Col Pearse, who took silver in 2:12.79.

With that win, Raimondi won his 11th Paralympic medal—his 7th overall and 4th gold of these Games. He additionally improved upon his finish from the 2020 Tokyo Games, where he took silver in the 200 IM.

Nimchenko, the 2024 Europoean champion in the 50 free, fell to 4th after the breaststroke leg, but with the fastest freestyle split of the field (30.57), he claimed the bronze medal with a 2:13.73.

Women’s 200 Individual Medley SM10

World Record: 2:24.85 — Chantalle Zijderveld, Netherlands (2021)

Paralympic Record: 2:24.85 — Chantalle Zijderveld, Netherlands (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Meng Zhang, China – 2:26.81 AS

SILVER: Blanka Pap, Hungary – 2:29.02

BRONZE:Lisa Kruger, Netherlands – 2:20.91

Twelve years after winning bronze at the 2012 Paralympic Games, Meng Zhang claimed gold in the 200 IM. Despite turning in 7th at the 50 mark, she swam the fastest back half of the field—by over 5 seconds—to propel herself up to 1st and win by over 2 seconds, setting a new Asian Record in the process. Hungary’s Blanka Pap finished in 2nd, earning her second medal of the meet, while Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands rounded out the podium—both replicating their results from the Tokyo Paralympics.

Men’s 100 Backstroke S6

World Record: 1:10.84 — Tao Zheng, China (2016)

Paralympic Record: 1:10.84 — Tao Zheng, China (2016)

Medallists:

GOLD: Hong Yang, China – 1:14.31

SILVER: Jingang Wang, China – 1:15.16

BRONZE: Dino Sinovcic, Croatia – 1:15.73

China went 1-2 in the men’s 100 back, with Hong Yang, the reigning world champion in this event, claiming the victory in 1:14.31. Despite being 4th at the wall, Yang out-split the rest of the field by 1.5+ seconds on the 2nd 50 to take 1st by .85. With this win, Yang has now gone 3/3 in gold medals at these games, as he also won the 200 IM SM6 and 100 breaststroke SB6. Yang’s compatriot, Jingang Wang, claimed silver in 1:15.16.

Croatia’s Dino Sinovcic saw a repeat of his results from the 2021 Tokyo Games, as he claimed bronze once again in 1:15.73—just 1 one-hundredth faster than his time from 3 years ago.

Women’s 100 Backstroke S6

World Record: 1:19.57 — Ellie Marks, USA (2021)

Paralympic Record: 1:19.57 — Ellie Marks, USA (2021)

Medallists:

Yuyan Jiang of China blasted a new world record in the 100 backstroke, clipping .13 off Ellie Marks‘ world record from 2021. Jiang was out in 37.93 and although Marks out-split Jiang on the final lap, 41.35 to 41.51, Jiang’s lead was big enough to win by a comforatble .9 seconds. Former world record holder and defending Paralympic Champion Ellie Marks took silver in 1:20.34, her 5th silver of these Paris Games. Canada’s Newkirk rounded out the podium in 1:22.24, claiming her 1st Paralympic medal of her career.

Men’s 100 Butterfly S8

World Record: 59.19 — Maodang Song, China (2016)

Paralympic Record: 59.19 — Maodang Song, China (2016)

Medallists:

GOLD: Alberto Amodeo, Italy – 1:02.35

SILVER: Hongliang Wu, China – 1:02.61

BRONZE: Guanglang Yang, China – 1:02.73

In the closest race of the session, Italy’s Alberto Amodeo came out on top of the men’s 100 butterfly S8. The top 3 finishers were separated by just .38, with Wu turning in 1st, followed by Amodeo, then Yang. Amodeo ultimately used the strongest closing 50 of the 3 to touch 1st, while Wu fell to 2nd and Yang maintained his 3rd place ranking.

Amodeo claimed his 2nd Gold of the meet with this win, his 1st coming from the 400 free S8, while China added yet another 2 medals to their count.

Women’s 100 Butterfly S8

World Record: 1:08.20 — Stephanie Slater, Great Britain (2014)

Paralympic Record: 1:09.04 — Kateryna Denysenko, Ukraine (2016)

Medallists:

Jessica Long, the 2nd most decorated Paralympian swimmer of all time, continued her dominance by successfully defending her title in 100 yet again. She also won the event at the 2008 Beijing Games, 2012 London Games, and 2020 Tokyo Games, and now adds a 4th gold medal in the event—and 18th total gold—to her resume.

Tai of Great Britain was out like a rocket, hitting the wall in 31.83—over a second ahead of the rest of the field. However, she faded badly in 41.77, and Long took over the lead in the last 10 meters for 1st. Tai ultimately claimed the bronze medal, while Ishchiulova, who closed the fastest of the field in 37.60, also passed Tai to take silver. Ishchiulova won her 2nd silver in this event, as she also took 2nd to Long at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Tai now has 5 total medals at these Paris Games, with 2 golds, 1 silver, and 2 bronzes to her name.

Men’s 50 Butterfly S7

World Record: 28.41 — Shiyun Pan, China (2016)

Paralympic Record: 28.41 — Shiyun Pan, China (2016)

Medallists:

In a repeat podium of the Men’s 50 Free on Day 7, Ukraine’s Andril Trusov set a new European record en route to his 5th medal in Paris. He upgraded from his silver place showing at the Tokyo Games, and now has a total of 11 Paralympic medals across just 2 games. Colombia’s Zarate also upgraded from his Tokyo results, earning silver after placing 3rd 3 years ago. Neutral athlete Egor Efrosinin rounded out the podium in 29.69, claiming his 2nd bronze medal.

In 5th was Christian Sadie of South Africa, who equaled the African Record, swimming a 29.94.

Women’s 50 Butterfly S7

World Record: 32.99 — Danielle Dorris, Canada (2021)

Paralympic Record: 32.99 — Danielle Dorris, Canada (2021)

Medallists:

World Record Holder and Tokyo champion Danielle Dorris of Canada successfully defended her title in 33.62. With the win, Dorris has now won the event in 4 consecutive major international meets, as she was also the 2022 and 2023 world champion in the 50 fly. Weggemann of the United States wrapped up a successful meet with a silver in this event, picking up her 7th career medal. Italy’s Giulia Terzi took home her 3rd bronze of the Paris Games with her 35.40 showing.

This podium was an exact repeat of the podium in Tokyo, where Dorris, Weggemann, and Terzi went 1-2-3.

Men’s 50 Backstroke S4

World Record: 40.99 — Roman Zhdanov, RPC (2021)

Paralympic Record: 40.99 — Roman Zhdanov, RPC (2021)

Medallists:

Zhdanov, the reigning world record holder and defending champion, won the 50 back for his 5th career gold medal. Mexico’s Ramirez and Czech Republic’s Petracek, who were both on the podium at the Tokyo Paralympics, switched places this time around, with Ramirez upgrading his bronze medal to a silver. Camacho picked up his 3rd medal of the meet with this swim, while Petracek now has a complete set of medals in this event: he won gold in Rio, Silver in Tokyo, and now Bronze in Paris.

Women’s 50 Backstroke S4

World Record: 44.68 — Yu Liu, China (2021)

Paralympic Record: 44.68 — Yu Liu, China (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Alexandra Stamatopoulou, Greece – 50.12

SILVER: Gina Boettcher, Germany – 51.40

BRONZE: Lidia Vieira da Cruz, Brazil – 52.00

Tokyo bronze medalist Alexandra Stamatopoulou was victorious this time around, winning the 50 back in 50.12. She beat out Germany’s Boettcher by 1.28 seconds, and Brazil’s Vieria da Cruz by 1.88 seconds. With these results, Vieria da Cruz picked up her 3rd bronze medal in Paris, while Boettcer claimed her 1st career medal.

Men’s 100 Butterfly S12

World Record: 56.75 — Stephen Clegg, Great Britain (2021)

Paralympic Record: 56.90 — Raman Makarau, Belarus (2008)

Medallists:

Stephen Clegg of Great Britain, the reigning world record holder, upgraded his Tokyo Silver to Paris Gold in the men’s 100 fly S12. He turned in 3rd, splitting a 26.38, but split a field-leading 31.11 on the 2nd 50 to beat out Dzmitry Salei for the win. Defending champion Raman Salei was out 1st in 26.25 but faded to 3rd, just out-touching France’s Kylian Portal (58.17) for the bronze.

Dzmitry Salei, who made his Paralympic debut in 2008, winning gold in the 100 fly S13, took home the silver in 57.92.

Women’s 100 Freestyle S11

World Record: 1:05.14 — Liesette Bruinsma, Netherlands (2018)

Paralympic Record: 1:05.23 — Liesette Bruinsima, Netherlands (2024)

Medallists:

GOLD: Daria Lukianenko, NPA – 1:04.88 WR

SILVER: Liesette Bruinsma, Netherlands – 1:05.95

BRONZE: Xiaotong Zhang, China – 1:06.84

Daria Lukianenko became the 1st woman under the 1:05 barrier with her 1:04.88, establishing a new world and paralympic record in the process. She was out 1st in 31.56 and never relinquished her lead, splitting a field-best 33.32 on the way home.

Former world record holder and the reigning world champion Liesette Bruinsma, who broke the Paralympic Record in the heats, claimed silver for the 2nd straight Paralympics in a 1:05.95. China’s Xiaotong Zhang took home the bronze in 1:06.84. Zhang now has a full set of medals, as she won silver in the 400 freestyle S11 earlier this week, and was golden in the 100 breaststroke SB11 back at the 2016 Rio Games.

Men’s 200 Freestyle S3

World Record: 3:09.04 — Wenpan Huang, China (2016)

Paralympic Record: 3:09.04 — Wenpan Huang, China (2016)

Medallists:

GOLD: Umut Unlu, Turkey – 3:19.53

SILVER: Denys Ostapchenko, Ukraine – 3:19.76

BRONZE: Serhil Palamarchuk, Ukraine – 3:33.04

Umut Unlu of Turkey took home his 2nd gold medal of the Paris Games in the 200 free, his 1st coming from the 50 free S3. Defending Paralympic Champion Ostapchenko was out 1st for the first 100 meters, turning in 1:36.03 to Unlu’s 1:36.88. However, Unlu made his move on the 3rd 50, splitting a 50.76 compared to Ostapchenko’s 52.14 to hit the 3rd 50 in 1st. Unlu’s lead was too large for Ostapchenko, as although he began to creep up on Unlu on the final 50, he ran out of room. Unlu took 1st in 3:19.53, ahead of Ostapchenko who was .23 behind in 3:19.76.

While the pair was far ahead of the rest of the field, battling for gold, there was a seperate battle for bronze, with Ukraine’s Serhil Palamarchuk out-touching Mexico’s Diego Lopez Diaz by .41. Palamarchuk was 3rd for the 1st 50, but 4th for to Lopez Diaz for the 2nd and 3rd 50 before dropping the hammer on the final 50, out-splitting Lopez Diaz 54.01-55.53 to get on the podium.

Women’s 200 Individual Medley SM5

World Record: 3:13.43 — Natalia Ziani, Ukraine (2012)

Paralympic Record: 3:13.43 — Natalia Ziani, Ukraine (2012)

Medallists:

GOLD: Shenggao He, China – 3:17.99

SILVER: Dong Lu, China – 3:18.47

BRONZE: Jiao Cheng, China 3:26.33

China swept the podium in the 200 IM for the nation’s 4th gold of the night, further extending their lead on the medal table to cement their title as winningest nation at the Paris Paralympics.

The 3 Chinese Swimmers immediately broke out ahead of the field, with He and Lu battling for the gold and Jiao comfortably taking the bronze. Dong Lu, the Tokyo Champion in this event, led He at the 100 mark. However, He used the fastest breaststroke leg of the field (52.44) to take the lead over Lu, who split a 58.65 on the 3rd 50. Lu started to come back on He during the freestyle, splitting a 49.73 compared to He’s 55.33, but ultimately ran out of room. He was victorious in a time of 3:17.99, while Lu claimed silver just .48 seconds behind He.

Jiao Cheng, who took silver in Tokyo, rounded out the Chinese Podium with bronze in 3:26.33—10 seconds ahead of 4th place finisher Monica Boggioni of Italy.

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay – 34 Points Final

World Record: 4:02.53 — Italy (2022)

Medallists:

GOLD: Italy – 4:01.54 WR

SILVER: Australia – 4:01.90 OC

BRONZE: USA – 4:04.70 AM

In a record-breaking final, both Italy and Australia were under the World Record time that Italy set back in 2022. The Men’s 200 IM S10 winner from earlier this session, Stefano Raimondi, led things off for the Italians, swimming a 51.43. He handed it off to the 50 Butterfly S7 bronze medalist, Giulia Terzi (1:10.97), who was followed by Xenia Francesca Palazzo (1:07.29). Simone Barlaam, a 2x indvidual gold medalist at these games, anchored the Italians in 51.85.

Australia set a new Oceanic Record for Silver, with Alexa Leary, Callum Simpson, Chloe Osborn, and Rowan Crothers swimming a 4:01.90.

The United States set a new Americas record with their bronze medal, with Matthew Torres, Noah Jaffe, Natalie Sims, and Christie Raleigh-Crossley combing for a time of 4:04.70.