2024 Paralympics: French Brothers Alex and Kylian Portal Share Podium, Three More WRs Fall

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES

The third finals session at the 2024 Paralympic Games saw more fireworks in the pool. In addition to the three world records broken tonight, Yip Pin Xiu put together a historic sweep in the women’s 50/100 backstroke S2, and brothers Alex Portal and Kylian Portal shared the men’s 400 freestyle S13 podium in front of a home crowd.

Men’s 100 Backstroke S12

World Record: 59.35 — Aleksandr Nevolin-Svetov, Russia (2012)

Paralympic Record: 59.35 — Aleksandr Nevolin-Svetov, Russia (2012)

Medallists:

GOLD: Stephen Clegg, Great Britain (S12) — 59.02 WR

SILVER: Raman Salei, Azerbaijan (S12) — 1:00.67

BRONZE: Yaroslav Denysenko, Ukraine (S12) — 1:01.52

Stephen Clegg got the session started with a bang, taking down the world record in the men’s 100 backstroke S12. Clegg broke a world record that had stood since 2012, lowering the mark by .33 seconds to win his first Paralympic gold.

Azerbaijan’s Raman Salei earned the silver medal in 1:00.67, ahead of Ukraine’s Yaroslav Denysenko, who got the ball rolling for a productive session for the Ukrainian squad. Salei won this race in Tokyo as part of his haul of three gold medals in 2021. This is his third straight Paralympics on the men’s 100 back S12 podium, as he also earned silver in 2016.

Women’s 100 Backstroke S12

World Record: 1:06.06 — Hannah Russell, Great Britain (2016)

Paralympic Record: 1:06.06 — Hannah Russell, Great Britain (2016)

Medallists:

GOLD: Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago, Brazil (S12) — 1:08.23 AM

SILVER: Anna Stetsenko, Ukraine (S12) — 1:09.43

BRONZE: Mara Delgado Nadal (S12), Spain — 1:11.33

Three-time Tokyo Paralympic champion Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago struck gold in the women’s 100 backstroke S12. It’s her first gold medal of the Paris Games, and she set a new Americas record of 1:08.23 to win, upgrading from her bronze medal three years ago.

The Ukraine’s Anna Stetsenko earned silver in 1:09.43, 1.20 seconds behind Santiago, while Mara Delgado Nadal earned Spain’s second medal of the meet with a 1:11.33 for bronze.

Men’s 200 Freestyle S14

World Record: 1:52.40 — Reece Dunn (GBR)/William Ellard (GBR) (2021/2024)

Paralympic Record: 1:52.40 — Reece Dunn, Great Britain (2021)

Medallists:

Already a medallist in his Paralympic debut, William Ellard continues to shine in Paris. He led from start to finish in the men’s 200 freestyle S14, smashing the world record to win gold in 1:51.30. Earlier this year, Ellard tied Reece Dunn‘s mark from Tokyo with a 1:52.40, but he took down that mark by over a second tonight and took sole ownership over the record.

At the 2023 World Championships, Nicholas Bennett got the better of Ellard by .04 seconds, but Ellard left nothing to chance tonight. Bennett earned silver in 1:53.61, holding off a charging Jack Ireland by .16 seconds. Bennett torched his Canadian record in the event with a 1:53.61, while Ireland rounded out the podium in a record time of his own, swimming a 1:53.77 for a new Oceanian Record.

Women’s 200 Freestyle S14

World Record: 2:02.09 — Bethany Firth, Great Britain (2016)

Paralympic Record: 2:03.30 — Bethany Firth, Great Britain (2016)

Medallists:

GOLD: Valeriia Shabalina, NPA (S14) — 2:05.10

SILVER: Poppy Maskill, Great Britain (S14) — 2:07.16

BRONZE: Louise Fiddes, Great Britain (S14) — 2:07.91

Valeriaa Shabalina took the lead on the first 50 meters and never surrendered it, successfully defending her 200 freestyle S14 Paralympic title in a time of 2:05.10. It’s her second medal of the meet, as she won bronze in the 100 butterfly S14.

Poppy Maskill and Louise Fiddes kept the momentum rolling for Great Britain, giving the country a 2-3 finish as Maskill moved into second at the halfway mark of the race.

Great Britain also finished 2-3 in this event in Tokyo with world record holder Bethany Firth and Jessica-Jane Applegate. Like Shabalina, it’s Maskill’s second medal in Paris; she opened her debut Games with a gold in the women’s 100 butterfly S14.

Men’s 100 Backstroke S8

World Record: 1:02.55 — Robert Griswold, United States (2021)

Paralympic Record: 1:02.55 — Robert Griswold, United States (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Inigo Llopis Sanz, Spain (S8) — 1:05.58

SILVER: Kota Kubota, Japan (S8) — 1:07.03

BRONZE: Mark Malyar, Israel (S8) — 1:07.42

After winning silver in Tokyo, Inigo Llopis Sanz stood at the top of the Paralympic podium for the first time, courtesy of his win in the men’s 100 backstroke S8. Llopiz Sanz is also a world champion in this event, and held the lead the whole race, splitting 31.83/33.75 to win gold in 1:05.58.

In this event, Kota Kubota won silver at 2023 Worlds and matched that finish here in Paris, swimming a 1:07.03 for his first Paralympic medal. Mark Malyar made a push on the final 50, splitting a 35.04 to pass Liu Fengqi, who was ahead of him at the halfway point, and hold off the rest of a charging field for the bronze.

Women’s 100 Backstroke S8

World Record: 1:08.04 — Alice Tai, Great Britain (2019)

Paralympic Record: 1:13.02 — Stephanie Millward, Great Britain (2016)

Medallists:

GOLD: Alice Tai, Great Britain (S8) — 1:09.06 PR

SILVER: Viktoriia Ischiulova, NPA (S8) — 1:14.97

BRONZE: Mira Jeanne Maack, Germany (S8) — 1:18.38

World record holder Alice Tai won the women’s 100 backstroke S8 emphatically, swimming a Paralympic record of 1:09.06 to beat the field by 5.91 seconds. Her time also crushes the previous Paralympic record of 1:13.02, set by fellow Brit Stephanie Millward in 2016.

It’s an especially sweet moment for Tai as after winning a relay gold and individual bronze in Rio, she was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Paralympics due to injury. But now three years later, she’s back and on top of the podium for the first time in an individual event.

Viktoriia Ischiulova earned her fourth-career Paralympic medal, picking up silver in 1:14.97. Ischiulova was well ahead of Germany’s Mira Jeanne Maack, who took bronze in 1:18.38, six-tenths ahead of Zheng Tingting, who was 4th in an Asian record 1:18.96.

Men’s 400 Freestyle S13

World Record (S12): 4:05.95 — Danylo Chufarov, Ukraine (2013)

Paralympic Record (S12): 4:06.63 — Dmitriy Horlin, Uzebekistan (2016)

World Record (S13): 3:55.56 — Ihar Boki, Belarus (2013)

Paralympic Record (S13): 3:55.62 — Ihar Boki, Belarus (2016)

Medallists:

World record holder Ihar Boki defended his Paralympic title in the men’s 400 freestyle S13. He’s now won the event at four straight Paralympics, a streak that dates back to London 2012. Boki took over the lead from Alex Portal with less than 100 meters to go, winning gold in 3:58.37.

A. Portal earned another silver medal at these Paris Games, as he’d previously touched second in the 100 butterfly S13. It’s his second Paralympic medal in this event as well; he earned bronze in Tokyo but this time, the podium was extra special as he got to share the moment with his brother, 17-year-old Kylian Portal.

At 2023 Worlds, the brothers went 1-3 in this event and today, they got to share the Paralympic podium in front of a home crowd in Kylian Portal‘s Paralympic debut. Alex, the elder Portal brother, swam 4:00.37 while Kylian out-split Kyrylo Garashchenko on the closing 50 to win bronze in an S12 Paralympic record of 4:05.99, extending France’s success in La Defense Arena even further.

Women’s 400 Freestyle S13

World Record (S12): 4:22.34 — Rebecca Meyers, United States (2019)

Paralympic Record (S12): 4:37.37 — Anna Efimenko, Russia (2008)

World Record (S13): 4:19.59 Rebecca Meyers, United States (2016)

Paralympic Record (S13): 4:19.59 — Rebecca Meyers, United States (2016)

Medallists:

Olivia Chambers is relatively new to the international stage, but that hasn’t stopped her. She made a huge impression at her international debut in Manchester at 2023 Worlds, and now she’s a Paralympic gold medallist in her debut Games.

The 21-year-old attacked the final from the beginning. She led the entire race, claiming her first Paralympic gold in 4:29.93. She beat 100 butterfly S13 gold medallist Carlotta Gilli by 1.90 seconds, as Gilli took the silver in 4:31.83.

In her second swim of the session, Stetsenko was back on the podium, earning bronze in an S12 Paralympic record of 4:36.17. She beat Anna Efimenko’s record of 4:37.37 from the Beijing Paralympics by 1.20 seconds.

Men’s 50 Backstroke S1

World Record: 59.96 — Hennadii Boiko, Ukraine (2016)

Paralympic Record: 59.96 — Hennadii Boiko, Ukraine (2016)

Medallists:

GOLD: Kamil Otowski, Poland (S1) — 1:07.95

SILVER: Francesco Bettella, Italy (S1) — 1:13.90

BRONZE: Anton Kol, Ukraine (S1) — 1:14.44

Kamil Otowski struck gold for the second time at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, this time earning the win in the men’s 50 backstroke S1. Otowski won the race in 1:07.95 seconds and was the only swimmer in the final to break 1:10.

Italy’s Francesco Bettella and Ukraine’s Anton Kol switched places from the Tokyo Games. This time, it was Bettella who earned the silver medal (1:13.90) while Kol took the bronze (1:14.44).

Men’s 50 Backstroke S2

World Record: 47.17 — Zou Liankang, China (2016)

Paralympic Record: 47.17 — Zou Liankang, China (2016)

Medallists:

GOLD: Gabriel dos Santos Araujo, Brazil (S2) — 50.93 AM

SILVER: Vladimir Danilenko, NPA (S2) — 57.54

BRONZE: Alberto Caroly Abarza Diaz, Chile (S2) — 58.12

It’s a sweep of the 50/100 backstroke S2 for Brazil’s Gabriel dos Santos Araujo. He backed up his win–and first Paralympic gold–in the 50 backstroke S2 by winning tonight in the 50 backstroke S2, moving up from silver in Tokyo.

Araujo won definitively, setting a new Americas record of 50.93 on the way to the top of the podium. Vladimir Danilenko out-dueled Alberto Caroly Abarza Diaz for the silver medal, touching in 57.54 to Diaz’s 58.12. Danilenko also shared the podium with Araujo in Tokyo, as he earned bronze in this event three years ago.

Women’s 50 Backstroke S2

Medallists:

GOLD: Yip Pin Xiu, Singapore (S2) — 1:05.99

SILVER: H.V Aceves Perez, Mexico (S2) — 1:08.96

BRONZE: Teresa Perales, Spain (S2) — 1:10.95

One event later, Yip Pin Xiu gave us another sweep in the 50/100 backstroke S2 classification. It’s a historic sweep for Yip, as she’s now won both events at the last three Paralympic Games. Earlier in the meet, she won the 100 backstroke S2 by less than a tenth to keep her hopes of a streak alive at her fifth Paralympic Games.

She had more room to breathe tonight, winning gold by 2.97 seconds ahead of Haidee Aceves. Aceves joined Yip as the other finals swimmer sub-1:10 with a 1:08.96 as Teresa Pales earned Spain another medal this session with a 1:10.95 for bronze.

Men’s 200 IM SM7

World Record: 2:28.19 — Andrii Trusov, Ukraine (2023)

Paralympic Record: 2:29.01 — Mark Malyar (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Inaki Basiloff, Argentina (SM7) — 2:29.81

SILVER: Andrii Trusov, Ukraine (SM7) — 2:29.93

BRONZE: Yevhenii Bohodaiko, Ukraine (SM7) — 2:33.13

In one of the closest races we’ve seen at the 2024 Paralympics, Inaki Basiloff claimed his first Paralympic gold medal by upsetting world record holder Andrii Trusov to win the men’s 200 medley Sm7.

Trusov earned silver in this event in Tokyo before claiming the 2023 world title in world record time. The Ukrainian star was ahead by 2.05 seconds at the final turn, but Basiloff put in a huge effort on the freestyle leg, splitting 33.54 to out-touch Trusov by .12 seconds, 2:29.81 to 2:29.33.

Trusov earned his second straight silver medal in this race and was joined on the podium by his teammate Yevhenii Bohodaiko (2:33.13), bringing in another two medals for Ukraine.

Women’s 200 IM SM7

World Record: 2:48.43 — Mallory Weggemann, United States (2010)

Paralympic Record: 2:54.25 — Mallory Weggemann, United States (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Mallory Weggemann, United States (SM7) — 2:53.29 PR

SILVER: Tess Routliffe, Canada (SM7) — 2:57.17

BRONZE: Julia Gaffney, United States (SM7) — 3:01.27

Mallory Weggemann is back on top in the women’s 200 IM SM7. She successfully backed up her win from the Tokyo Games, breaking her Paralympic record from three years ago with a 2:53.29, a .96-second drop from the previous record.

Weggemann, who swam the world record way back in 2010, swam away from the field on the butterfly leg (35.11) and didn’t look back, building up a lead of 3.88 seconds by the wall. Canada’s Tess Routliffe earned silver in 2:57.17 and the United States’ Julia Gaffney took bronze in 3:01.27, making it an all-North American podium and a 1-3 for the U.S.

Iona Winnifrith broke the European record with a 3:03.25 to finish in fourth place.

Men’s 50 Freestyle S11

World Record: 25.27 — Yang Bozun, China (2012)

Paralympic Record: 25.27 — Yang Bozun, China (2012)

Medallists:

GOLD: Keiichi Kimura, Japan (S11) — 25.98

SILVER: Hua Dongdong, China (S11)/Wendell Belarmino Pereira (S11) — 26.11

BRONZE: none awarded

The men’s 50 freestyle S11 was a tight final that saw the top five competitors separated by less than half a second. At the touch, it was Japan’s Keiichi Kimura who came out on top, taking the win in 25.98. After getting silver and bronze in London 2012, Kimura earned his first Paralympic gold in Tokyo in the 100 butterfly S11, and now he’s earned the second of his career in the Paris 50 freestyle.

He out-touched Hua Dongdong and Wendell Belarmino Pereira by .13 seconds, as the pair tied for silver in 26.11.

Women’s 50 Freestyle S11

World Record: 29.20 — Ma Jia, China (2021)

Paralympic Record: 29.20 — Ma Jia, China (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Ma Jia, China (S11) — 28.96 WR

SILVER: Karolina Pelendritou, Cyprus (S11) — 29.82

BRONZE: Maryna Piddubna, Ukraine (S11) — 30.30

We started the session with a world record from Clegg, and we closed out the session with another, the third of the day. Ma Jia, a double gold medallist from Tokyo, cracked her world record in this race by .24 seconds, bringing the mark under 29 seconds for the first time.

Jia won this race in Tokyo as well, which is when she set the previous world record. Now she’s a two-time Paralympic champion in this race and the defending world champion, having won the race at 2023 Worlds.

Karolina Pelendritou added a silver in this race to go with her bronze medal from Paris. She touched in 29.82, getting the better of Ukraine’s Maryna Piddubna, who swam a 30.30 for bronze. It was a tight race for that last medal, as Zhang Xiaotong and Li Guizhi swam 30.40 and 30.45 for 4th and 5th place.