2024 Paralympic Games: Chinese Swimmers Set 2 World Records On 2nd Day (Day 2 Finals Recap)

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES

August 28 – September 8, 2024 Swimming: August 29 – September 7, 2024

La Défense Arena – Paris, France

LCM (50 meters)

After an exciting day of action on Day 1, the second day of swimming action at the 2024 Paralympic Games lived up to the hype with several more World Records and Paralympic Records falling.

Men’s 100m Freestyle – S5 Final

World Record: Antonio Fantin (Italy) – 1:06.24

Paralympic Record: Daniel Dias (Brazil) – 1:08.24

Podium:

Gold : Oleksandr Komarov (Ukraine – UKR) – 1:07.77 (PR)

: Oleksandr Komarov (Ukraine – UKR) – 1:07.77 (PR) Silver :Guo Jincheng (China – CHN) – 1:08.22 (AS)

:Guo Jincheng (China – CHN) – 1:08.22 (AS) Bronze: Kirill Pulver (NPA – NPA) – 1:09.41

The second day of action started with a bang as Oleksandr Komarov dropped a 1:07.77 to win the S5 100 freestyle in Paralympic Record fashion. With his performance, Komarov broke Daniel Dias’ previous Paralympic Record of 1:08.24 by a half second. Guo Jincheng collected the silver medal in an Asian Record of 1:08.22, also dipping under the previous Paralympic Record with his time.

Women’s 100m Freestyle – S5 Final

Podium:

World Record holder Tully Kearney was slightly off of her best time, but still managed to win gold in the Women’s S5 100 freestyle. Kearney touched the wall in 1:15.10, leading the field by 2 seconds. Ukraine collected its second medal of the day with a silver from Iryna Poida (1:17.37), whole Monica Boggioni brought home a bronze (1:21.74).

Men’s 100m Freestyle – S4 Final

Podium:

Like the women’s S5 100 freestyle, the men’s S4 100 free also featured the defending Paralympic Champion and World Record Holder claiming the gold as Ami Omer Dadaon claimed gold in a time of 1:20.25. He led by a 1.5 second margin, comfortable over the 100m distance. Japan’s Takayuki Suzuki touched in a 1:21.71 for the silver medal, while Mexico’s Angel de Jesus Camacho Ramirez claimed the bronze in a new Americas Record of 1:22.32.

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – SM6 Final

World Record: Yang Hong (China) – 2:37.53

Paralympic Record: Nelson Crispin Corzo (Colombia) – 2:38.12

Podium:

Gold : Yang Hong (China – CHN) – 2:37.21 (WR)

: Yang Hong (China – CHN) – 2:37.21 (WR) Silver : Nelson Crispin Corzo (Colombia – COL) – 2:38.04 (AM)

: Nelson Crispin Corzo (Colombia – COL) – 2:38.04 (AM) Bronze: Talisson Henrique Glock (Brazil – BRA) – 2:39.30

The men’s SM6 200 IM ended up being one of the most exciting races of the night as it featured both a World Record and saw two swimmers dip under the Paralympic Record. China’s Yang Hong led the field, dropping a new World Record of 2:37.21 to chop almost a half second of his own mark of 2:37.53, also shattering the Paralympic Record of 2:38.12 in the process. Colombia’s Nelson Crispin Corzo also dipped under the previous Paralympic mark, setting a new Americas Record with a 2:38.04, chasing Hong the entire way to the wall to win the silver medal.

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM6 Final

Podium:

Gold : Maisie Summers-Newton (Great Britain – GBR) – 2:56.90

: Maisie Summers-Newton (Great Britain – GBR) – 2:56.90 Silver : Ellie Marks (United States – USA) – 3:02.50

: Ellie Marks (United States – USA) – 3:02.50 Bronze: Liu Daomin (China – CHN) – 3:03.60

World and Paralympic Record holder Maisie Summers-Newton nearly beat her own Paralympic Record en route to winning gold in the Women’s SM6 200 IM. Summers-Newton was out fast, leading the field through the first 100m of the race. She continued to build that lead over the breaststroke leg before flying away on the freestyle to clear the field by almost 6 seconds. American Ellie Marks picked up her second silver medal of the meet, swimming a time of 3:02.50, followed by Liu Daomin (3:03.60).

Men’s 400m Freestyle – S11 Final

World Record: John Morgan (USA) – 4:20.83

Paralympic Record: John Morgan (USA) – 4:20.83

Podium:

David Kratochvil got out to an early lead and never looked back, winning the men’s S11 400m freestyle by exactly 5 seconds over the field. With his final time of 4:26.34, Kratochvil also set a new European Record in the race, while claiming the gold for Czechia. Rogier Dorsman added another medal to the tally for the Netherlands, swimming a 4:31.34 to win the silver medal, while Uchu Tomita brought home the bronze (4:32.33).

Women’s 400m Freestyle – S11 Final

World Record: Anastasia Pagonis (USA) – 4:54.49

Paralympic Record: Anastasia Pagonis (USA) – 4:54.49

Podium:

Gold : Liesette Bruinsma (Netherlands – NED) – 5:00.42 (ER)

: Liesette Bruinsma (Netherlands – NED) – 5:00.42 (ER) Silver : Zhang Xiaotong (China – CHN) – 5:03.45 (AS)

: Zhang Xiaotong (China – CHN) – 5:03.45 (AS) Bronze: Daria Lukianenko (NPA – NPA) – 5:04.37

Liesette Bruinsma threw together a great race to edge out a very strong field for the gold medal. Taking the race out with the pack, Bruinsma made a big move on the final 100 meters, pulling ahead to win in a new European Record of 5:00.42. China’s Zhang Xiaotong tried to make up ground, but couldn’t match Bruinsma’s closing speed, ultimately finding herself in second place with a new Asian Record of 5:03.45. Daria Lukianenko from the Neutral Paralympic Athletes won the bronze medal, touching in a time of 5:04.37.

Notably, reigning Paralympic Champion and World Record holder Anastasia Pagonis fell off the pace after the first 250 meters, placing just 4th in the final with a time of 5:05.31, more than 10 seconds off of her World Record time.

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – SB9 Final

World Record: Pavel Poltavtsev (Russia) – 1:04.02

Paralympic Record: Pavel Poltavtsev (Russia) – 1:04.02

Podium:

Gold : Stefano Raimondi (Italy – ITA) – 1:05.28

: Stefano Raimondi (Italy – ITA) – 1:05.28 Silver : Hector Denayer (France – FRA) – 1:05.91

: Hector Denayer (France – FRA) – 1:05.91 Bronze: Maurice Wetekam (Germany – GER) – 1:07.04

In another exciting race, Stefano Raimondi and Hector Denayer battled it out in the Men’s SB9 100 breaststroke, with the pair exchanging the lead through the first 75 meters of the race. It was at that point that the Italian Raimondi began to pull away from his opponent, maintaining his lead into the wall to touch in a winning time of 1:05.28. In front of a home crowd, Denayer claimed the silver medal in 1:05.91, while German Wetekam touched third for the bronze (1:07.04).

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – SB9 Final

Podium:

Gold : Chantalle Zijderveld (Netherlands – NED) – 1:13.74

: Chantalle Zijderveld (Netherlands – NED) – 1:13.74 Silver: Zhang Meng (China – CHN) – 1:15.05 (AS)

Zhang Meng (China – CHN) – 1:15.05 (AS) Bronze: Lisa Kruger (Netherlands – NED) – 1:17.14

Despite coming in almost 3 seconds off of her World Record, Chantalle Zijderveld still posted a strong victory in this race. Hitting the wall in a final time of 1:13.74, Zijdervled finished 1.5 seconds ahead of her closest competitor, a comfortable margin. Lisa Kruger claimed the bronze medal in the race with a 1:17.14 to give the Netherlands a 1-3 finish, a great boost to the country’s medal total. China also picked up another medal for their collection with Zhang Meng winning the silver in a time of 1:15.05.

Men’s 100m Backstroke – S13 Final

Podium:

Representing the Neutral Paralympic Athletes, Ihar Boki picked up his second gold medal of the meet, winning the Men’s S13 100 backstroke in a time of 56.60. Boki, who nearly broke his own World Record of 56.36 with his swim, also won the S13 100 butterfly on day 1 of the meet. Another Neutral Athlete, Vladimir Sotnikov finished in second, claiming the silver medal in a time of 57.95. Frenchmen Alex Portal used his hometown advantage to edge out the rest of the field, touching in 59.08 for the final spot on the podium.

Women’s 100m Backstroke – S13 Final

Podium:

Gold : Gia Pergolini (United States – USA) – 1:04.93

: Gia Pergolini (United States – USA) – 1:04.93 Silver : Roisin Ni Riain (Ireland – IRL) – 1:07.27

: Roisin Ni Riain (Ireland – IRL) – 1:07.27 Bronze: Carlotta Gilli (Italy – ITA) – 1:08.08

It took until the end of the second day of swimming action for the US to finally win its first gold medal, with Gia Pergolini nearly breaking her own World Record en route to victory. Pergolini posted a time of 1:04.93, just .3 shy of her World Record and Paralympic Record from Tokyo. Ireland also got a swimmer into the podium, with Roisin Ni Riain swimming a 1:07.27 to claim the silver. Meanwhile, S13 100 butterfly winner Carlotta Gilli picked up the bronze medal in 1:08.08.

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – SB8 Final

SB 8 World Record: Andrei Kalina (Ukraine) – 1:07.01

SB 8 Paralympic Record: Andrei Kalina (Ukraine) – 1:07.01

Podium:

Note: The results of this event are currently unofficial as it remains under protest

Based on the initial results of this race, it appears as though Andrei Kalina will retain his own Olympic title, winning the gold medal in a 1:09.02, about 2 seconds off of his time from Tokyo. China’s Guanglong Yang won the silver medal in a new Asian Record of 1:09.83, followed by Columbia’s Carlos Daniel Serrano Zarate. Despite competing up a class, Zarate found his way to the podium in Olympic Record fashion, dropping a 1:10.55 to break his own Paralympic Record of 1:12.01 in the SB7 classification.

Based on a post by CANAL CDO, a Chilean news station, it appears as though the protest was issued by the Chilean Paralympic Committee as a result of the disqualification of Vicente Almonacid. After initially finishing 6th in the race, Almonacid was disqualified for “not using a typical breaststroke kick”. Regardless of the results of the protest, the medal standings should not change.

Vicente Almonacid finished sixth in the final of the 100 meter breaststroke SB8, however, he was disqualified for using a kick not typical of the breaststroke. Given this, the Chilean Paralympic Committee made a technical protest appealing to the review of the video, since they do not agree with the measure.

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – SB8 Final

World Record: Brock Whiston (Great Britain) – 1:13.83

Paralympic Record: Olesia Vladykina (Russia) – 1:17.17

Podium:

Gold : Anastasiya Dmytriv Dmytriv (Spain – ESP) – 1:19.75

: Anastasiya Dmytriv Dmytriv (Spain – ESP) – 1:19.75 Silver : Brock Whiston (Great Britain – GBR) – 1:21.04

: Brock Whiston (Great Britain – GBR) – 1:21.04 Bronze: Viktoriia Ishchiulova (NPA) – 1:24.50

After leading the event through the prelims, Anastasiya Dmytriv Dmytriv maintained her position in the final, winning this race in a time of 1:19.75. The Spanish swimmer won the race by 1.5 seconds ahead of silver medalist and World Record holder Brock Whiston (1:21.04). Viktoriia Ishchiulova posted a strong race to win the bronze medal, with the Neutral Paralympic Athlete swimming a time of 1:24.50.

Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay – 20 Points Final

World Record: China – 2:15.49

Paralympic Record: China – 2:15.49

Podium:

Gold : China (CHN) – 2:14.98 (WR)

: China (CHN) – 2:14.98 (WR) Silver : United States (USA) – 2:18.99 (AM)

: United States (USA) – 2:18.99 (AM) Bronze: Brazil (BRA) – 2:20.91

The Chinese team of Peng Qiuping, Yuan Weiyi, Jiang Yuyan, and Guo Jincheng threw down a World Record performance, dominiating the race by 4 seconds en route to victory. With their time of 2:14.98, the team bested their country’s previous record of 2:15.49. The American team of Leanne Smith, Abbas Karimi, Zach Shattuck, and Ellie Marks dropped a new Americas Record of 2:18.99 for the silver medal, while Brazil finished third in a 2:20.91.

Notably, both the teams from Australia and Mexico were disqualified in the race.