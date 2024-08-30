US Open Qualifier Alyssa Claborn Set to Compete for University of Tennessee Next Fall (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alyssa Claborn, who qualified for the US Open last summer, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Tennessee beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Tennessee!! A big thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and especially my coaches for all of their support throughout this process. I am so grateful for the coaches at Tennessee for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to be on Rocky Top and be a Lady Vol with such an amazing family!”

The North Carolina native currently trains year-round with the Lowe’s YMCA Lightning Swim Team in addition to swimming for Lake Norman High School in Mooresville.

Claborn holds multiple school records and is a 12-time state finalist, having represented Lake Norman at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships for the past three years. Her sophomore year, Claborn took 3rd at States in the 100 back with a time of 54.80, securing All-American honors.

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Claborn is heading into her senior year as one of her club’s top-ranked swimmers.

At the national level, Claborn has attained a number of top achievements. She posted a US Open qualifying time in the 100-meter back last July with a best time of 1:03.55 before competing at the 2023 Junior Nationals in the same event, placing 54th in a time of 1:04.54. More recently, she raced at the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, where she placed 41st in the 100-meter back (1:04.38), 47th in the 200-meter back (2:24.07) and 86th in the 100-meter fly (1:04.71).

Claborn’s achievements in yards are no less impressive, as she has competed at Winter Junior Nationals – East the past two years. Her best performance came this past winter, when she qualified for the ‘C’ final in the 100 back, placing 19th with a best time of 53.88.

At the 2024 YMCA National Championships in April, Claborn finaled in three events and posted two personal best times. She posted a 3rd-place finish in the 100 back (53.46 – PB), 5th-place finish in the 200 back (1:57.87 – PB), 15th-place finish in the 200 fly (2:05.44) and 25th-place finish in the 100 fly (56.87).

Best Times SCY:

100 free – 52.02

100 back – 53.46

200 back – 1:57.87

100 fly – 54.41

200 fly – 2:03.13

A Division I program in the Southeastern Conference, the University of Tennessee’s women’s team is led by head coach Matt Kredich, who guided the Lady Vols to SEC Championship titles in 2020 and 2022. This past season, Tennessee was the runner-up at SECs behind the University of Florida.

Based on the results from the 2024 championship, Claborn’s times would have landed her in the ‘C’ final in the 100 back, setting her up to be a contributing scorer right from the start. At the team level, Claborn would have ranked 4th on the team in the 100 back and 5th in the 200 back, but with another year before she arrives there is certainly room to move up the rankings, especially as some of those swimmers currently ranked ahead of her will graduate this spring.

Already set to join Claborn in the University of Tennessee’s class of 2029 next fall are Amelia Mason, Mere Whelehan, Avery Luedke, Nicole Zettel and Lilly Robertson.

