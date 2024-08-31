A Constraints-Led Approach to Swimming with Andrew Sheaff

“It’s extremely challenging to help swimmers develop skills that win races. It’s overwhelming trying to teach skills to each and every athlete, particularly when it seems like no one is listening. And everything that’s learned seems to disappear once it’s time to start training, or when it really counts in championship races that matter.

The solution isn’t to get better at what you’re doing. You don’t need new drills, you don’t need new cues, and you don’t need an expensive video system. You need a different approach.”

Listen to how coach Andrew Sheaff is changing how he looks at teaching and learning for both swimmers and coaches.