“Best of the Rest” Breaststroker Emma Redman to Join UVA in 2024-25

Emma Redman from Falls Church, Virginia, is headed to Charlottesville to swim and study at the University of Virginia this fall. A multi-talented swimmer, Redman was named to the “Best of the Rest” breaststroke section in our last ranking of top recruits from the high school class of 2024.

In high school swimming, Redman represented Justice High School and was a 3-time VHSL 6A state champion. In her senior season, she won the 200 IM (1:58.68) and 100 breast (1:01.07), notching PBs in both events. The previous year, she won the 200 IM (1:59.46, a PB at the time) and was runner-up in the breast (1:02.90). Those times were huge improvements over her sophomore season, when she was runner-up in the IM (2:03.49, a PB) and placed 8th in the breast (1:06.05).

Redman did her club swimming with The Fish, where she achieved Winter U.S. Open time standards in back, breast, and IM. At the 2024 Potomac Valley LSC Short Course Championships, she won the 100 back (54.05), 200 breast (2:12.91), and 400 IM (4:15.20); she was 2nd in the 200 back (1:58.67), 100 fly (55.00), and 200 fly (2:01.24). Her 100/200 back and 400 IM were lifetime bests.

Virginia is bringing in an outstanding class of first-years. In addition to Redman, the Cavaliers will have Leah Hayes, Anna Moesch, Bailey Hartman, Katie Christopherson, Aspen Gersper, Charlotte Wilson, Elise Clift, and Kayleigh Duffy in the class of 2028. Diver Jessica Buntman, a Florida State transfer, will be a newcomer this fall, as well.

UVA women have won 5 consecutive ACC championships and 4 consecutive NCAA titles. The Atlantic Coast Conference has expanded this year to include Cal and Stanford, which will significantly amp up the conference meet. At the 2024 championships, Redman’s times would have made the C finals of the 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.07

200 breast – 2:12.79

100 back – 54.05

200 back – 1:58.67

100 fly – 53.80

200 IM – 1:58.68

