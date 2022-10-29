UVA Scores Verbal Commitment from Fifth 2024 Top-20 Recruit: #17 Charlotte Wilson

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Virginia is on its way to putting together the top women’s college class of 2028 in the country, with fully 25% of the SwimSwam Way Too Early top-20 list committed to the Cavaliers thus far. The latest verbal pledge comes from #17 Charlotte Wilson of Englewood, Colorado, who announced her intention via social media:

“I could not be more excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Virginia! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches at TOPS for supporting me and helping me achieve this dream! GO HOOS!🧡💙⚔️”

In addition to Wilson, the Cavs have received verbal commitments from #2 Leah Hayes, #3 Anna Moesch, #9 Bailey Hartman, #12 Katie Christopherson, and “honorable mention” Aspen Gersper, effectively shutting down Florida and Stanford -and anyone else with aspirations to assemble the #1 2024 recruiting class- before the high school class of 2023 has even held Signing Day. That class represented a reversal of fortune for Virginia, who had topped the recruiting charts in each of the previous two years. The class of 2023 saw both Florida and Texas score 4 verbals each, while UVA had to settle for just two top-20 names.

A junior at Cherry Creek High School, Wilson swims year-round with University of Denver Hilltoppers and is one of the top backstrokers in the cohort. As a sophomore at last year’s Colorado High School 5A State Championships, she was runner-up in both the 200 IM (2:02.82) and 100 back (54.09). She had a breakout meet the following month at Austin Sectionals, where she won the 100 back and 200 back, was runner-up in the 200 IM, and placed fifth in the 100 fly and 12th in the 100 free. She left Austin with PBs in the 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Wilson earned three best LCM times at the beginning of the summer, competing in the 50/100/200 back at World Championships Trials. She finished 17th in the 50 (28.56), 37th in prelims of the 100 (1:02.90) and 28th in prelims of the 200 (2:17.81). She improved her 100 back time, dipping under the 1:02 mark with 1:01.98, at George Haines International. There, she won the 100 back, placed second in the 200 back, and was runner-up in the 200 IM, fourth in the 50 fly, and sixth in the 100 fly. She also finaled in the 100 breast (15th).

Wilson will join the two-time defending NCAA champion in the fall of 2024.

Best Times:

50 back – 25.01

100 back – 52.70

200 back – 1:54.58

100 fly – 53.94

200 IM – 1:59.91

100 free – 50.44

A lifelong UVA fan, Wilson posted the following photos on social media:

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.