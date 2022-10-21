Jr Pan Pacs Medalist Bailey Hartman, #9 in 2024, Gives Verbal Commitment to UVA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bailey Hartman from Danville, California, our 9th-ranked girls recruit from the class of 2024, has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Virginia beginning in the fall of 2024. She will join #12 Katie Christopherson, who was the first top-20 recruit from the class of 2024 to announce her verbal commitment to college. Hartman wrote on social media:

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic journey at the University of Virginia. I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for their support and encouragement in achieving my goals both in and out of the pool! Also thanks to Todd and the entire UVA coaching staff for providing me this tremendous opportunity. #gohoos”

A junior at Carondelet High School, Hartman swims year-round for Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks. Unlike her older sister Zoie Hartman, a senior at University of Georgia who holds the program records in the 100 breast and 200 breast, Bailey specializes in butterfly and mid-distance free.

Last spring, the then-sophomore won the 200/500 free double at California’s North Coast Section Championships, going times of 1:46.36 and 4:45.80. She had gone lifetime bests in both those events, as well as the 50 free and 100/200 fly, at 2021 Winter Juniors West, where she finaled in the 100 free (17th), 200 free (9th), 500 free (9th), 100 fly (17th), and 200 fly (3rd).

Hartman had an explosive meet at Carlsbad Sectionals, winning the 100/200 fly and 200/500 free and improving her PBs in the 100 free (49.54), 500 free (4:41.73), 1000 free (9:53.04), 100 fly (52.87), and 200 fly (1:55.70). That 200 fly time is, to date, the best in the class of 2024.

Hartman competed this summer at Speedo Junior Nationals, finaling in the 100 free (21st), 400 free (9th) and 100 fly (13th). She was selected to represent the United States at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, where she notably earned a bronze medal in the 100 fly with 58.71.

When she joins the two-time defending NCAA women’s swimming & diving champions in the fall of 2024, Hartman will take the baton (barring redshirt or fifth years) from NCAA 200 fly champion Alex Walsh and B-finalist Abby Harter. Her best SCY time is less than a second off what it took (1:54.8) to score in the 200 fly and a second off what it took (51.7) to score in the 100 fly at NCAAs last year. Similarly, she is a second away from scoring in the 500 free (it took 4:40.7) and .6 off in the 200 free (1:44.9). Reilly Tiltmann, UVA’s highest-scoring 200 freestyler at NCAAs last year, should still be there when Hartman arrives.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:55.70 (best in class)

100 fly – 52.87

500 free – 4:41.73

200 free – 1:45.58

1000 free – 9:53.04

1650 free – 17:09.09

200 IM – 2:00.85

