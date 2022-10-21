Schouten Lowers Hours-Old Dutch Record In Women’s 200 Breaststroke

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

The 2022 FINA World Cup Series kicked off today from Berlin and already Tes Schouten of the Netherlands is making her presence known.

While competing in the heats of the women’s 200m breaststroke event this morning, Schouten, clocked a speedy mark of 2:20.89 to capture the top seed.

Opening in 1:07.73 and closing in 1:13.16, 21-year-old Schouten led the heats by well over a second. Her result established a new national record, overtaking the previous Dutch standard of 2:21.16 Moniek Nijhuis put on the books nearly 8 years ago at the 2014 FINA Short Course World Championships.

In tonight’s final, however, Schouten sliced off additional time to get under the 2:20 threshold for the first time of her career. Schouten got it done for gold in a speedy mark of 2:19.55, beating out Thea Blomsterberg of Denmark who touched under half a second later in 2:19.96. Abbie Wood of Great Britain rounded out the top 3 in 2:21.27.

Splits for Schouten’s final performance included 1:06.43/1:13.12.

Shouten already owns the 100m and 200m long course Dutch records with her times of 1:06.92 and 2:26.13 she produced in December 2020 and February 2022, respectively.

Her performances here are coming on the heels of the Dutch ace having logged a new 100m breast personal best last weekend. In Aachen, Germany, Schouten hit a time of 1:04.73 as her first venture under the 1:05 threshold.

Schouten recently helped the Netherlands grab bronze in the breaststroke leg of the women’s medley relay at this summer’s European Championships.