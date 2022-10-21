Noe Ponti Slices .11 off of Swiss National Record In 100 Butterfly

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Behind winner Chad Le Clos of South Africa’s head-turning performance of 48.58 to win the men’s 100m butterfly in Berlin, runner-up Noe Ponti of Switzerland made some noise of his own.

Coming into the wall in a time of 49.38 to snag silver, 21-year-old Ponti produced a new lifetime best and Swiss national record.

Entering this meet, Ponti held the national standard with the 49.49 he logged at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships. There in Abu Dhabi that time was produced in the heats with Ponti ultimately clocking 49.59 to wind up in 5th place in the final.

Ponti’s 49.49 was comprised of splits of 22.86/26.63 while tonight’s 49.38 effort saw the one-time NC State commit open in 22.85 and bring it home in 26.53.

It was a speedy race tonight in Berlin with the top 4 finishers all getting under the 50-second barrier.

Ponti is the reigning Olympic bronze medalist in the long course edition of this men’s 100m butterfly.

For Le Clos’ part, the 30-year-old South African just produced the 11th fastest performance in history and the 6th fastest time of his own career. Look for an additional post on Le Clos’ swim.