Schouten Hits SCM 100 Breast Personal Best In Aachen

2022 INTERNATIONAL SWIM FESTIVAL – AACHEN (GER)

October 14th – October 16th

Aachen, Germany

SCM (25m)

The 2022 International Swim Festival wrapped up from Aachen yesterday, with the elite squad from the Netherlands making a dent in the competition.

Although big guns Kira Toussaint and Arno Kamminga weren’t among the orange, record holders Jesse Puts, Kenzo Simons, Thomas Verhoeven and Tes Schouten made their presence known.

For Puts and Simons, the pair took 1-2 in the men’s 50m freestyle, with the former posting a time of 21.55 to the latter’s 21.93.

This duo already ranks as the 2nd and 3rd fastest Dutchmen in history in this short course event, with Simons owning a lifetime best of 20.98 while Puts’ PB rests at the 20.99 he logged last December. The Dutch national record sits at the 20.78 Verhoeven posted this past summer.

For Schouten’s part, the 21-year-old was impressive across the 50m and 100m breaststroke distances.

She first clocked a time in the 31.19 sprint. Although that fell about a second outside her career-quickest 30.21, it was enough to land up on the podium here.

In the 100m breast, Schouten logged a mark of 1:04.73 to establish a new meet record en route to gold. The result also marks a new personal best for Schouten, with the swim representing her first outing under the 1:05 threshold in this short course format.

Entering this meet, Schouten owned a PB of 1:05.25 from 2 years ago. As such, the Dutch ace hacked half a second off of her best-ever to remain as the Netherlands’ 2nd-best performer ever in this event. Splits not available at the time of pubishing.

Multi-medalist at the 2019 European Junior Championships for Germany, Luca Armbruster, found himself atop the podium on multiple occasions in Aachen.

The versatile ace snagged the 50m fly title in 23.32 before also reaping gold in the 50m back in 24.93. He also proved too quick to catch in the men’s 100m free, grabbing gold in 48.50. He got to the wall .09 ahead of Dutch swimmer Sean Niewold who snagged silver .09 later in 48.59.

