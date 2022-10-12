Dutch Contingent Headed To German Int’l Swim Festival

2022 INTERNATIONAL SWIM FESTIVAL – AACHEN (GER)

October 14th – October 16th

Aachen, Germany

SCM (25m)

Start Lists

The 2022 International Swim Festival in Aachen, Germany kicks off Friday, October 14th. The 3-day competition represents a qualifying opportunity for this year’s FINA Short Course World Championships taking place in Melbourne, Australia this December.

A Dutch contingent is descending upon Aachen to take advantage of the racing opportunity, with the likes of Thomas Verhoeven, Kenzo Simons, Jesse Puts and Tes Schouten expected to compete.

We know that national record holder Kira Toussaint is on the sidelines, as the 28-year-old broke her finger during a backstroke finish at practice this week. Toussaint has said she is out of at least the Berlin stop of this year’s FINA World Cup Series as a result.

Two-time Olympic silver medalist from the Netherlands Arno Kamminga was thought to have originally entered this Swim Festival but is not among the start lists. We’ve reached out to confirm that the breaststroke ace will indeed not be racing.

Among the Germans competing are Zoe Vogelmann and Luca Armbruster, both of whom medaled at the 2019 European Junior Championships. Vogelmann topped the girls’ 200m IM podium that year, while Armbruster scored 50m fly silver and 100m fly bronze in the boys’ events.