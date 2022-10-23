Anna Moesch, Top Sprinter In Class of 2024, Verbally Commits To UVA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anna Moesch, the #3 recruit and top sprint freestyler in the high school class of 2024, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Virginia. She is the highest-ranked girls’ 2024 recruit to make her commitment so far.

I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for their support throughout this process. GO HOOS✌🏼⚔️

Moesch holds top times in her class for the 50, 100, and 200 free, giving her arguably the most relay value out of anybody in the class of 2024. Her times in all three of her primary events would have been fast enough to score in the ‘B’ finals at 2022 NCAAs, and make her a key asset to Virginia’s 200, 400, and 800 free relays. In addition to short course, Moesch is also a formidable long course swimmer as well, holding personal bests of 24.92 and 54.33 in the 50 and 100 free respectively, which makes her a candidate to potentially make senior international teams in the future.

Currently, Virginia is stacked with sprinting talent, having scored 69 individual points across the 50/100/200 free at 2022 NCAAs. However, many of the team’s top sprinters such as Kate Douglass, Lexi Cuomo, and Maxine Parker (if she doesn’t take a fifth year) will be out of eligibility by the time Moesch arrives on campus. The one sprinter that Moesch will overlap with is Gretchen Walsh, who will be a senior when Moesch is a freshman.

In fact, Moesch is actually very similar to Walsh development-wise. When Walsh was a sophomore in high school, her best times in the sprint freestyle events were 21.82/47.49/1:44.91, which are very similar to Moesch’s current times. In long course, Walsh was a tad faster at Moesch’s age, having been as fast as 24.71 and 53.74 respectively.

Best Times (SCY):

50 Free: 21.97 (best in class)

100 Free: 47.76 (best in class)

200 Free: 1:44.10 (best in class)

200 IM: 1:59.34

400 IM: 4:18.81

At the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, Moesch took second in the 50 free with a time of 25.32 and ninth in the 100 free with a time of 54.93. However, she set most of her personal bests at the 2022 YMCA Long Course Championships, which took place around a month prior. Additionally, all of Moesch’s short course personal bests were set at the yards version of YMCA nationals in April 2022.

Prior to Moesch, the Virginia women had already gotten two verbal commitments from ranked recruits: #12 Katie Christopherson and #9 Bailey Hartman.

