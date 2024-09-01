2024 Paralympics: Gabriel dos Santos Araujo Breaks 150 IM SM2 World Record Twice In One Day

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES

Men’s 100 Breaststroke SB6

Medallists:

This was a stacked final, as the reigning Paralympic champion, reigning world champion, and world record holder faced off.

Andrii Trusov took this race out hard, leading the race ahead of Nelson Crispin Corzo and Yang Hong. Yang, the world champion, made his move on the back half of the race, splitting 40.70 to charge ahead of Trusov and Crispin Corzo. He stopped the clock in 1:18.34, claiming the Paralympic crown in Paralympic and Asian record time.

Trusov appeared to hold on for the silver medal but was disqualified, which bumped world record holder Crispin Corzo up to the silver medal (1:19.76). It also moved his Ukrainian teammate and the reigning Paralympic champion Yevhenii Bohodaiko onto the podium, preserving his Paralympic medal streak in this event with bronze (1:20.70).

Women’s 100 Breaststroke SB6

World Record: 1:29.87 — Liu Daomin, China (2019)

Paralympic Record: 1:32.34 — Maisie Summers-Newton , Great Britain (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Maisie Summers-Newton, Great Britain (SB6) — 1:31.30 PR, ER

SILVER: Liu Daomin, China (SB6) — 1:32.25

BRONZE: Yan Cheuk Ng, Hong Kong (SB6) — 1:34.15

Maisie Summers-Newton went out fast, leading at the turn in 42.12 ahead of Yan Cheuk Ng and Liu Daomin. Summers-Newton held off a late charge from Liu, the world record holder, to defend her Paralympic title in this race in a championship and European record of 1:31.30. This is Summers-Newton’s second gold medal of the Paris Games.

Liu defended her Tokyo silver medal as well, earning silver in 1:32.25 while Ng earned bronze in 1:34.15.

Men’s 100 Freestyle S10

World Record (S9): 52.23 — Simone Barlaam , Italy (2022)

, Italy (2022) Paralympic Record (S9): 53.89 — Simone Barlaam , Italy (2024)

World Record (S10): 50.64 — Maksym Krypak, Ukraine (2021)

Paralympic Record (S10): 50.64 — Maksym Krypak, Ukraine (2021)

Medallists:

Stephan Raimondi earned his second gold medal in Paris with a win in the men’s 100 freestyle S10. Raimondi led the race from wire to wire, stopping the clock at 51.40 ahead of an Australian 2-3 finish. Raimondi won bronze in this race in Tokyo.

Rowan Crothers was also on the podium in Tokyo, and he repeated as the silver medallist three years later. Raimondi was a hundredth faster than Crothers on the closing 50, but it was the opening lap that made the difference, as Raimondi got out in 24.52. Crothers touched .15 seconds behind Raimondi in 51.55.

Crothers’ fellow Australian Thomas Gallagher rounded out the podium. Gallagher earned his first Paralympic title earlier in the meet with a win in the 50 freestyle S10 and added to his medal haul in a time of 51.86 in the 100 freestyle.

Swimming up a class, Italy’s Simone Barlaam notched a fifth-place finish in 52.43. That erases his Paralympic record from Tokyo by 1.46 seconds.

Women’s 100 Freestyle S10

World Record: 58.14 — Aurelie Rivard, Canada (2021)

Paralympic Record: 58.14 — Aurelie Rivard, Canada (2021)

Medallists:

24-year-old Emeline Pierre nearly blew the roof off La Defense Arena as she upset the world record holder and two-time reigning Paralympic champion Aurelie Rivard for Paralympic gold.

Alessia Scortechini was first at the turn, splitting 29.05. Pierre turned second in 29.14, with Rivard further back in 4th place (29.20). Scortechini faded down the stretch while Pierre turned in a field-best 31.35 closing 50 to get her hand on the wall for gold.

Pierre finished 10th place in this event in Tokyo. She has won bronze medals at both the World and European Championships, but this is her first gold medal at the Paralympic/World medals and she did it in front of a home nation crowd.

Rivard was off her time from the prelims but still earned a spot on the podium, coming from 4th place at the turn to earn the silver medal in 1:00.82. Scortechini held on for the bronze medal in 1:01.02, earning her first individual Paralympic medal.

Men’s 200 IM SM8

World Record: 2:20.01 — Oliver Hynd, Great Britain (2016)

Paralympic Record: 2:20.01 — Oliver Hynd, Great Britain (2016)

Medallists:

Xu’s first Paralympic gold, bronze in Rio, silver in Tokyo

Xu Haijiao led the field after the butterfly leg (30.55) but faded into fourth at the halfway point. After the backstroke, he began to work his way back through the field, moving into 2nd place after a 40.01 breaststroke split.

He chased down his teammate Yang Guanglong on the freestyle leg, passing him to claim his first Paralympic title in this event. It’s his third-straight time on the podium as he won bronze in Rio and silver in Tokyo.

Xu swam a 2:22.54 and Yang touched in 2:23.50, giving China a 1-2 finish as Yang also upgraded from Tokyo, moving from bronze to silver. It was a close fight for the silver medal; Yang could not hold off Xu but he was able to withstand Diogo Cancela’s 31.99 closing 50 (the fastest in the field) by .14 seconds. Cancela earned bronze in 2:23.64.

Women’s 200 IM SM8

World Record: 2:35.30 — Brock Whiston, Great Britain (2019)

Paralympic Record: 2:37.09 — Jessica Long, United States (2012)

Medallists:

GOLD: Brock Whiston, Great Britain (SM8) — 2:40.37

SILVER: Viktoriia Ischiulova, NPA (SM8) — 2:40.65

BRONZE: Alice Tai, Great Britain (SM8) — 2:41.29

Alice Tai did what she needed to do in the first half of the race by establishing a lead during the butterfly and backstroke legs of the race. Tai claimed her first individual Paralympic gold in the 100 backstroke S8 in her return to the Games after missing Tokyo due to injury.

She held a lead of over five seconds heading into the breaststroke leg, and that was where Brock Whiston and Viktoriia Ishchiulova went to work. Tai was still in the lead at the final turn, but Whiston and Ischiulova had erased the bulk of her lead, with Whiston turning just .13 seconds behind her teammate.

Whiston and Ishschiulova passed Tai on the freestyle leg, and Whiston did just enough to hold off Ishchiulova’s final push to claim gold in her Paralympic debut, five years after she upset Jessica Long for the world title and world record. Whiston won in 2:40.37, .28 seconds ahead of Ischchiulova. Tai was also less than a second behind Whiston. She swam 2:41.29 for bronze, giving Great Britain a 1-3 finish.

Long, the four-time defending champion, finished 4th in 2:45.70.

Men’s 100 Backstroke S11

World Record: 1:06.01 — Mykhailo Serbin , Ukraine (2023)

Paralympic Record: 1:06.66 — Dmytro Zalevskyi, Ukraine (2016)

Medallists:

There were some questions about Mykhailo Serbin’s form after the prelims, but he answered those emphatically in the final to the tune of Paralympic gold in world record time. Serbin has dominated this event in recent years; he’s the Tokyo Paralympic champion and won gold at the last two World Championships.

It was David Kratochvil, already a gold medallist in his debut Games, who pressed the pace in the first half of the race. The teenager turned in 31.74, ahead of Rogier Dorsman, Marco Meneses, and Serbin, who was running 4th.

Serbin made his move on the second 50, churning through the field with a 33.01 closing split. He touched in 1:05.84, bringing the world record under 1:06 for the first time and erasing his mark from the 2023 World Championships.

Kratochvil swam 1:06.54 for silver, getting back on the Paris podium and Danylo Chufarov swam 1:07.03 for bronze.

Women’s 100 Backstroke S11

World Record: 1:13.46 — Cai Liwen, China (2021)

Paralympic Record: 1:13.46 — Cai Liwen, China (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Cai Liwen, China (S11) — 1:14.02

SILVER: Li Guizhi, China (S11) — 1:16.17

BRONZE: Daria Lukianenko, NPA (S11) — 1:16.64 ER

Defending Tokyo medallist Cai Liwen used a strong underwater off the start to establish her lead on the rest of the field. She never surrendered the lead and successfully defended her Paralympic crown in 1:14.02. It’s her third-straight Paralympic podium in this race; before winning gold in Tokyo, she took silver in Rio.

We got another pair of compatriots on the podium together as Li Guizhi out-dueled Daria Lukianenko for the silver medal, giving China a 1-2 finish. Lukianenko took bronze in 1:16.64, setting a new European record.

Men’s 150 IM SM4

World Record: 2:21.17 — Roman Zhdanov, NPC (2021)

Paralympic Record: 2:21.17 — Roman Zhdanov, NPC (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Roman Zhdanov, NPA (SM4) — 2:23.03

SILVER: Ami Omer Dadaon, Israel (SM4) — 2:30.50

BRONZE: Angel de Jesus Camacho Ramirez, Mexico (SM4) — 2:37.29

World record holder Roman Zhdanov successfully defended his title from Tokyo, winning the men’s 150 IM SM4 final by 7.47 seconds. Zhdanov led the entire race, bolstered by a strong first 100 meters. He claimed gold in 2:23.03, slightly off his winning time from Tokyo, where he established the current world record.

Ami Omer Dadaon had a similar gap to claim silver, but the big battle was for the bronze medal. Angel de Jesus Camacho Ramirez chased down Jo Giseong in the closing meters of the race. He out-split Jo and just had enough room to pass him, winning bronze in 2:37.29 to Jo’s 2:37.45. Ramirez’s time is a new Americas record.

Women’s 150 IM SM4

World Record (SM3): 2:49.80 — Leanne Smith, United States (2022)

Paralympic Record (SM3): 2:54.14 — Olga Sviderska, Ukraine (2016)

World Record (SM4): 2:39.39 — Liu Yu, China (2021)

Paralympic Record (SM4): 2:39.39 — Liu Yu, China (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Tanja Scholz, Germany (SM3) — 2:51.31 PR, ER

SILVER: Natalila Butkova, NPA (SM4) — 2:54.68

BRONZE: Lidia Vieria da Cruz, Brazil (SM4) — 2:57.16 AM

Swimming a class up, Tanja Scholz, 40, claimed her first Paralympic medal with new Paralympic and European records. A majority of this 150 IM SM4 final was relatively even after the breaststroke leg. Then, Scholz, who turned third, got to work on the freestyle leg. She swam 47.73 on the final split, touching first in 2:51.31. That erased her classification’s Paralympic record by 2.83 seconds. This is Germany’s first gold in Paris.

It took breaking three minutes to make the top four. Natalila Butkova secured silver as part of the Neutral Paralympic Athletes with a 2:54.68. She was 7th after the first 50 meters but worked her way through the field to be second after the breaststroke leg.

Lidia Vieira da Cruz moved up from 6th after the breaststroke leg onto the podium. She had just enough pool to pass Gina Boettcher in the closing meters, swimming a new Americas record of 2:57.16

Men’s 150 IM SM3

World Record (SM2): 3:15.06 — Gabriel dos Santos Araujo, Brazil (2024)

Paralympic Record (SM2): 3:15.06 — Gabriel dos Santos Araujo, Brazil (2024)

World Record (SM3): 2:40.19 — Huang Wenpan, China (2016)

Paralympic Record (SM3): 2:40.19 — Huang Wenpan, China (2016)

Medallists:

One event later, Germany has their second gold medal in the pool at the Paris Paralympics. Josia Topf has moved up from a sixth-place finish in Tokyo to claim his first Paralympic gold medal.

Topf got out to a fast start establishing a huge lead after the 50 meters of backstroke. The Australian pair of Ahmed Kelly and Grant Patterson made their move on the breaststroke leg. The pair turned first and second, with Kelly in the lead, Patterson second, and Topf third.

But Topf fought back on the freestyle leg, passing both Patterson and Kelly to win gold in 3:00.16, two seconds ahead of Kelly. For the second straight Games, Kelly and Patterson won silver and bronze. Kelly touched in 3:02.16 with Patterson winning bronze in 3:06.94.

For the second time today, Gabriel dos Santos Araujo broke the world record in the SM2 classification. After breaking the world record with a 3:15.06 in prelims, Araujo smashed that time with a 3:14.02, taking more than another second off the world record. He finished fourth swimming up a classification.

Men’s 100 Breaststroke SB5

World Record: 1:25.13 — Andrei Granichka, RPC (2021)

Paralympic Record: 1:25.13 — Andrei Granichka, RPC (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Leo McCrea, Switzerland (SB5) — 1:27.15

SILVER: Antoni Ponce Bertran, Spain (SB5) — 1:29.43

BRONZE: Danylo Semenykhin, Ukraine (SB5) — 1:30.96

In his second Paralympic Games, Leo McCrea has his first Paralympic medal and it’s gold. McCrea got it done thanks to his first 50 meters where he pushed the pace early and was the only swimmer sub-40 seconds on the first 50 meters.

That was what he needed to secure the win. Though the Tokyo silver medalist Antoni Ponce Bertran tried to close down the gap, McCrea had built up too big of a lead for Ponce Bertran to overcome. Ponce Bertran, who won gold in this race at the last two World Championships, repeated as the silver medalist with a 1:29.43, ahead of Danylo Semenykhin (1:30.96).

Women’s 100 Breaststroke SB5

World Record: 1:33.85 — Kirsten Bruhn, Germany (2010)

Paralympic Record: 1:35.03 — Kirsten Bruhn, Germany (2012)

Medallists:

The eventual three medallists were separated by less than a second at the halfway mark. Zhang Li had the lead in 47.02, with sprint free specialist Anna Hontar second in 47.22, and Grace Harvey third in 47.95.

Harvey charged over the second 50, splitting 54.38 to pass Zhang and Hontar for her first Paralympic gold medal, upgrading from silver in Tokyo. Harvey touched in 1:42.33, .84 seconds ahead of Zhang, who swam an Asian record 1:43.17. Hontar rounded out the podium with a 1:44.25 for bronze.

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay S14

World Record: 3:40.63 — Great Britain (R. Dunn, B. Firth, J.J Applegate, J. Catchpole) (2021)

Paralympic Record: 3:40.63 — Great Britain (R. Dunn, B. Firth, J.J Applegate, J. Catchpole) (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Great Britain (Ellard, Darbey, Maskill, Newman-Baronius) — 3:43.05

SILVER: Australia (Ireland, McTernan, Storm, Hance) — 3:46.37

BRONZE: Brazil (Xavier Ribeiro, Bandeira, Borges Carneiro, Soares de Oliveira) — 3:47.49 AM

Great Britain went with a quartet of four teenagers—William Ellard, Rhys Darbey, Poppy Maskill, and Olivia Newman-Baronius—to defend their Paralympic crown in this relay from Tokyo. Ellard, the S14 classification world record holder in the men’s individual 100 freestyle, got Great Britain out to the lead on the first leg in 51.07. Brazil’s Gabriel Bandeira pushed Rhys Darbey on the second leg but Darbey held onto a .12-second lead at the 200-meter mark.

Then, Poppy Maskill blew away the field on the third leg of the relay, splitting 58.93. Olivia Newman-Baronius brought them home in 1:00.04, stopping the clock for an overall time of 3:43.05.

Australia went M-F-F-M on this relay and after running second after Jack Ireland’s lead-off, was 4th place. They were still off the podium at the final exchange, trailing Brazil and Hong Kong. Then, anchor Benjamin Hance dove in and dropped a 51.63 anchor, pulling Australia onto the podium for the silver medal.

Brazil held on for the bronze medal in 3:47.49, closing out the session with an Americas record.