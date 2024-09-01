Florida Legend Tim Tebow Challenges Caeleb Dressel to a Swimming Race

Danny Wuerffel and Tim Tebow are University of Florida legends. Both former Gator quarterbacks and both won Heisman Trophies while leading the Gators to national championships.

Last week, they bumped into another Gator legend, Caeleb Dressel, at the Judy Hathcock Family Cove at the Heavener Football Training Center at the University of Florida.

So if you’ve ever heard people say “I want them to have an average person compete against Olympians to show just how good the Olympians are,” here’s even better. a legendary, world-class athletes, competing against Caeleb Dressel in swimming.

And it’s not even close.

The football guys were good sports about the competition. Dressel swam the length of the pool completely underwater while Tebow swam freestyle.

Wuerffel says that they were polling university students, and most thought that Tebow would have the advantage, though that comment appeared to be pretty tongue-in-cheek.

The group had fun with the race, with the football guys telling Dressel that they think he’d be a great Gator recruit, and Dressel laughing that he’s thinking about walking on.

After leaving Florida, Tebow spent several seasons in the NFL, with his best run coming in 2011 where he finished the season as the starter for the Denver Broncos, leading them to the playoffs.

Tebow also spent several seasons pursuing a professional baseball career.