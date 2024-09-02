2024 Paralympics: Italian Simone Barlaam Throws Down Men’s S9 50 Free WR to Lead Day 5 Finals

World Record: Mark Malyar (ISR) – 4:31.06

Paralympic Record: Mark Malyar (ISR) – 4:31.06

Italian Frederico Bicelli threw together a solid performance, sticking with the pack until the final 100m of the race before pulling away to a gold medal-worthy time of 4:38.79. Ukraine’s Andrii Trusov and Argentina’s Inaki Basiloff flipped almost identically at the final turn and then raced each other down the stretch. Coming into the wall, it was Trusov who touched first, coming into the wall with a silver medal worthy time of 4:40.17. Basiloff finished a narrow third place with a 4:40.27.

Women’s 400m Freestyle – S7 Final

Though she was slightly off of her World Record performance from earlier this year, Morgan Stickney was dominant over the field, breaking her own Paralympic Record of 4:56.69 from prelims en route to winning the gold. Stickney won the race by 17 seconds, leading a 1-2 charge for the USA with McKenzie Coan coming in second with a time of 5:10.43. Italian Giulia Terzi‘s picked up the bronze medal for her country, coming in behind Coan with a 5:12.61.

Men’s 50m Freestyle – S9 Final

Simone Barlaam (Italy) – Gold – 23.90 (WR) Denis Tarasov (NPA) – Silver – 25.15 Fredrik Solberg (Norway) – Bronze – 25.33

Italian Simone Barlaam was dominant over the field, winning the Men’s S9 50 freestyle by over a second en route to breaking his own World Record in the event. Barlaam posted a time of 23.90, knocking .06 off of his previous World Record of 23.96, also taking a few tenths off of his own Paralympic Record. Representing the Neutral Paralympic Athletes, Denis Tarasov finished 2nd in the race, swimming a time of 25.15 for silver.

Men’s 50m Backstroke – S3 Final

World Record: Byeong-Eon Min (KOR) – 42.21

Paralympic Record: Byeong-Eon Min (KOR) – 42.21

Denys Ostapchenko (Ukraine) – Gold – 45.16 Josia Tim Alexander Topf (Germany) – Silver – 47.06 Serhii Palamarchuk (Ukraine) – Bronze -50.48

Ukraine’s Denya Ostapchenko and Serhii Palamarchuk came into the wall with a 1-3 finish for the country with Ostapchenko winning the gold in a time of 45.16 and Palamarchuk claiming bronze in 50.48. Sandwiched between then, German Josia Tim Alexander Topf posted a time of 47.06 for the silver.

Australian Ahmed Kelly finished 8th in the event but fired off a new Oceania Record of 54.96 in the process.

Women’s 50m Backstroke – S3 Final

World Record: Peng Qiuping (CHN) – 48.49

Paralympic Record: Peng Qiuping (CHN) – 48.49

Ellie Challis (Great Britain) – Gold – 53.56 Zoia Shchurova (NPA) – Silver – 58.36 Marta Fernandez Infante (Spain) – Bronze – 1:00.46

Great Britain’s Ellie Challis dropped a gold medal-worthy time of 53.56 to win the S3 50 backstroke by almost 5 seconds. Challis led the field from start-to-finish, with runner-up Zoia Shchurova coming into the wall second in a time of 58.36. Spain’s Marta Fernandez Infante had a great race as well, touching in 1:00.46 to win the bronze.

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – SB14 Final

Canadian Nicholas Bennett threw down a time of 1:03.98 to lead the men’s SB14 100m breaststroke by a half-second. Behind him Australian Jake Michel posted a new Oceania Record in route to a runner-up finish, swimming a 1:04.27.

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – SB14 Final

World Record: Michelle Alsonso Morales (ESP) – 1:12.02

Paralympic Record: Michelle Alsonso Morales (ESP) – 1:12.02

Louise Fiddes (Great Britain) – Gold – 1:15.47 Debora Borges Carneiro (Brazil) – Silver – 1:16.02 Beatriz Borges Carneiro (Brazil) – Bronze – 1:16.46

Great Britain’s Louise Fiddes threw down a fantastic performance to upset the Brazilian duo of Debora Borges Carneiro and Beatriz Borges Carneiro, taking the gold in a time of 1:15.47. Both Carnerio sisters finished almost identical to their prelims times, posting times of 1:16.02 and 1:16.46, with both making the podium as the silver and bronze medalists.

Men’s 50m Freestyle – S13 Final

World Record holder Ihar Boki managed to hold-off a quick field in the men’s S13 50m freestyle, winning the gold medal with a 23.65. Boki only touched a few hundreths of a second ahead of silver medalist Illia Yaremenko from Ukraine (23.77). Yaremenko’s teammate Oleksii Virchenko threw down a 23.85 for the bronze.

Women’s 50m Freestyle – S13 Final