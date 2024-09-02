2024 Paralympics: Great Britain Retains Medal Table Lead, USA Continues to Improve

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES

After day 5 of swimming at the 2024 Paralmpic Games, Great Britain still holds the medal table lead with 13 golds, 3 silvers, and 2 bronzes. China remains in 2nd place, while Italy, Brazil, and the USA have all made big strides in the rankings. After only totaling 1 gold medal through the first several days of competition, the US is now up to 4 golds and 12 medals total, coming within striking distance of the top 3.

There was only 1 World Record on day 5 as Italian Simone Barlaam threw down a World Record of 23.90 in the Men’s S9 50 free, chopping .06 off of his previous record of 23.96. With his swim, Barlaam also broke the Paralympic Record in the event, dropping a few tenths off of his old time of 24.24.

Paralympic Records:

After setting a Paralympic Record in the Women’s S7 400m freestyle in prelims, American Morgan Stickney shattered her own mark, winning gold in a time of 4:53.88.

In the Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay – 34 Points, the Australian team of Jesse Aungles, Timothy Hodge, Emoly Beecroft, and Alexa Leary upset the Netherlands, dropping a new Paralympic Record of 4:27.08 in the process. The previous record stood at a time standard of 4:28.77.

Contiental Records:

In the Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay – 34 Points, both the US team and Chinese team set new contiental records, with the American team swimming a time of 4:33.65 for a new Americas Record and the Chinese Team swimming an Asian Record of 4:29.56.

Australian Jake Michel posted a new Oceania Record in route to a runner-up finish in the Men’s SB14 100m breaststroke, swimming a 1:04.27.

Ahmed Kelly posted an Oceania Record of 54.96 in Men's S3 50m Backstroke, finishing 8th overall in the event.

Medal Table – Through Day 5