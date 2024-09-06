2024 Paralympics: China Sweeps Men’s 50 Butterfly S5 Podium For Third Straight Paralympics

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES

Men’s 400 Freestyle S6

World Record: 4:47.75 — Anders Olsson, Sweden (2009)

Paralympic Record: 4:48.31 — Anders Olsson, Sweden (2008)

Medallists:

GOLD: Talisson Glock, Brazil — 4:49.55 AM

SILVER: Antonio Fantin, Italy — 4:49.99

BRONZE: Jesus Alberto Gutierrez Bermudez, Mexico — 5:07.00

Talisson Glock defended his Paralympic crown with a new Americas record of 4:49.55. Glock built up a commanding lead through the first 300 meters of the race. Then, three-time world champion Antonio Fantin began to inch closer over the final 100 meters. Fantin almost caught Glock but ran out of runway, earning the silver medal in 4:49.99, .45 seconds behind Glock.

In his debut Games, Jesus Alberto Gutierrez Bermudez made it to the Paralympic podium, Gutierrez Bermudez, 17, took bronze in 5:07.00.

Women’s 400 Freestyle S6

World Record: 5:04.57 — Jiang Yuyan, China (2021)

Paralympic Record: 5:04.57 — Jiang Yuyan, China (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Jiang Yuyan, China — 5:12.07

SILVER: Nora Meister, Switzerland — 5:16.63

BRONZE: Maisie Summers-Newton, Great Britain — 5:21.36

In the women’s 400 freestyle S6, 19-year-old Jiang Yuyan won her sixth gold medal in seven events at the Paris Paralympics. Her win in the 400 freestyle confirmed her as the most decorated swimmer at these Games as she defended her Tokyo title. Jiang was on her world record pace through the early part of the race. She tired on the back half and though she lost touch with her world record line, she maintained the lead to win in 5:12.07.

Nora Meister added another to Switzerland’s medal haul, collecting silver in 5:16.63. Meister was out-splitting Jiang for most of the back 200 meters but couldn’t make much of a dent in Jiang’s massive lead. This is Meister’s second-straight time on the Paralympic podium in this event after winning bronze in Tokyo.

Already a two-time gold medalist at these Games, Maisie Summers-Newton won bronze, finishing in 5:21.36.

Men’s 50 Butterfly S5

World Record : 30.62 — Zheng Tao, China (2021)

Paralympic Record : 30.62 — Zheng Tao, China (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Guo Jincheng, China — 30.28 WR

SILVER: Yuan Weiyo, China — 30.71

BRONZE: Wang Lichao, China — 30.89

China’s dominance in the men’s 50 butterfly S5 continued in Paris as they swept the Paralympic podium for the third-straight Games. Guo Jincheng kept his Paralympic momentum rolling as well, smashing the world record with a 30.28 to lead his teammates on the podium. He broke the world record set at the last Games by Zheng Tao and this is his sixth medal in Paris, making his medal haul four golds and two silvers.

Yuan Weiyo was just off the former world record in a 30.71. Wang Lichao repeated on the Paralympic podium in this race, adding a bronze medal (30.89) to go with his silver from Tokyo.

Women’s 50 Butterfly S5

World Record: 39.32 — He Shenggao, China (2023)

Paralympic Record: 39.54 — Lu Dong, China (2021)

Medallists:

Lu Dong won her fourth gold medal in Paris with a win in the women’s 50 butterfly S5. She earned the win in world record time and if Guo smashed the world record then Lu obliterated it, taking more than a second off He Shenggao‘s mark from last year.

Lu, who also won this event in Tokyo, brought the record sub-39 seconds for the first time, stopping the clock in 38.17. She was racing right next to He, who earned silver in 38.98. Turkey’s Sevilay Ozturk denied China a 1-2-3 sweep in both 50 butterfly S5 events, finishing ahead of Cheng Jiao for the bronze medal.

Men’s 100 Backstroke S10

World Record: 57.19 — Maksym Krypak, Ukriane (2021)

Paralympic Record: 57.19 — Maksym Krypak, Ukriane (2021)

Medallists:

Olivier van de Voort made his return to the sport last year after more than five years away. He was a Paralympic medallist in Tokyo and now after a relay silver in Paris, he’s earned his first Paralympic gold. van de Voort used a fast first 50 meters to get ahead of the field, turning in 27.79.

Stefano Raimondi, who’s already won three golds this week in Paris, charged on the second 50 meters, splitting a field-best 30.94. He had made the turn in second and almost ran down van de Voort for the gold but didn’t have enough room. He took silver in 59.29, .25 seconds behind van de Voort, for his fourth trip to the Paris podium.

Australia’s Thomas Gallagher edged out Riccardo Menciotti for bronze, 1:01.34 to 1:01.46.

Women’s 100 Backstroke S10

World Record: 1:05.86 — Summer Mortimer, Netherlands (2015)

Paralympic Record: 1:05.90 — Summer Mortimer, Canada (2012)

Medallists:

Bianka Pap successfully defended her Paralympic title. It’s her third trip to the podium in this event after gold in Tokyo and silver in Rio. Pap is the three-time reigning world champion and it’s her first gold at these Games after a few near misses earlier in the week.

Pap led the way at the turn but was marked closely by France’s Emeline Pierre and the U.S.’s Ali Truwit, with Pierre trailing only by .04 seconds. Truwit split 35.27 on the back half to earn her second silver medal in her Paralympic debut. She clocked a 1:08.59, touching .62 seconds behind Pap’s winning time of 1:07.97.

This was a close final–coming into the wall there were three women with a chance at the bronze medal. Pierre held on to earn her second Paralympic medal, adding bronze to her gold in the 100 freestyle. She clocked 1:09.44, out-touching Lisa Kruger by .02 seconds and Katie Cosgriffe by .12 seconds.

Men’s 100 Butterfly S9

World Record: 57.19 — William Martin, Australia (2021)

Paralympic Record: 57.19 — William Martin, Australia (2021)

Medallists:

Simone Barlaam upgraded from silver in this event in Tokyo to gold, adding a third medal to his Paris collection. Barlaam did what he needed to do in this race and pushed the pace on the front half. He led from start to finish, setting a European record of 57.99.

Behind him, Timothy Hodge and Lewis Bishop gave Australia another 2-3 at these Games. Hodge claimed the first Paralympic gold of his career earlier this week with a win in the 200 IM SM9 where he’s also the world record holder. But in addition to his victory there, he’s been top five in all six of his events in Paris. He earned silver in 1:00.03, nearly breaking the 1:00 mark.

This is Bishop’s first Paralympic Games and he had to wait until the penultimate day for his individual event. And when his chance finally arrived, he made the most of it, earning bronze in a 1:01.08, just .02 seconds ahead of Federico Morlacchi.

Women’s 100 Butterfly S9

World Record: 1:02.48 — Sophie Pascoe, New Zealand (2019)

Paralympic Record: 1:06.55 — Zsofia Konkoly, Hungary (2021)

Medallists:

GOLD: Christie Raleigh-Crossley, United States — 1:05.19 PR

SILVER: ZsofiaKonkoly, Hungary — 1:06.79

BRONZE: Emily Beecroft, Australia — 1:07.96

Christie Raleigh-Crossley struck gold again in Paris, winning the women’s 100 butterfly S9 with new Paralympic and Americas records. She earned her fourth medal of these Games in style, leading the race from wire to wire and cutting 1.36 seconds off Zsofia Konkoly‘s Paralympic record from Tokyo.

Konkoly held onto second through the entire race and got back on the Paralympic podium in this event with a silver medal in 1:06.79, a few tenths from her former Paralympic standard. Emily Beecroft joined the top two sub-1:08 with a 1:07.96 for bronze. Beecroft is a three-time Paralympian and this is her first individual Paralympic medal.

Men’s 100 Backstroke S14

World Record: 56.52 —Ben Hance, Australia (2024)

Paralympic Record: 56.52 —Ben Hance, Australia (2024)

Medallists:

GOLD: Ben Hance, Australia — 57.04

SILVER: Gabriel Bandeira, Brazil — 58.54 AM

BRONZE: Mark Tompsett, Great Britain — 59.21

Ben Hance missed the world record of 56.52 that he swam during prelims, but there was little doubt that he would claim gold. The 24-year-old successfully defended his Tokyo title, winning in 57.04. He stopped the clock 1.50 seconds ahead of Brazil’s Gabriel Bandeira. Bandeira was outside smoke in this race, propelling himself to the silver medal with a strong back-half after qualifying for the final in eighth.

Bandeira swam an Americas record time of 58.54, beating Great Britain’s Mark Tompsett. Tompsett took bronze in 59.21, making it so the entire podium was sub-1:00. Great Britain went 3-4 in this race, with freestyle specialist William Ellard taking 4th in 59.37, a hundredth ahead of Alexander Hillhouse.

Women’s 100 Backstroke S14

World Record: 1:04.05 — Bethany Firth, Great Britain (2016)

Paralympic Record: 1:04.05 — Bethany Firth, Great Britain (2016)

Medallists:

GOLD: Poppy Maskill, Great Britain — 1:05.74

SILVER: Valeriia Shabalina, NPA —1:06.68

BRONZE: Olivia Newman-Baronius, Great Britain — 1:08.74

Tokyo silver medallist Valeriia Shabalina led the women’s 100 backstroke S14 final into the turn, flipping in 31.72. British teenager Poppy Maskill pulled even with about 25 meters to go, then passed Shabalina and for the second individual Paralympic gold of her career. Maskill clocked a 1:05.74 while Shabalina swam a 1:06.68 and repeated as the Paralympic silver medallist.

Great Britain went 1-3 in the event as Olivia Newman-Baronius, 17, swam a 1:08.74 for the bronze medal. It’s her second medal of the Paralympics as earlier she teamed up with Maskill, Ellard, and Rhys Darbey for gold in the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay S14.

Men’s 50 Freestyle S3

World Record: 38.81 — Huang Wenpan, China (2017)

Paralympic Record: 39.24 — Huang Wenpan, China (2016)

Medallists:

GOLD: Umut Unlu, Turkey — 44.82

SILVER: Denys Ostapchenko, Ukraine — 45.14

BRONZE: Josia Topf, Germany — 45.61

Before Umut Unlu stopped the clock in the men’s 50 freestyle S3, Turkey had won two medals in swimming at the Paralympics–two bronze medals courtesy of Ozturk’s success in Tokyo and earlier this session in Paris. Unlu earned Turkey’s first Paralympic gold in the pool with his win in this event.

Unlu won by .31 seconds ahead of Ukraine’s Denys Ostapchenko. Ostapchenko won bronze in this race in Tokyo, and won the silver this time around with a 45.14, completing his Paris medal set. He stopped the clock .47 seconds ahead of Josia Topf, who won the 150 IM SM3 earlier in the meet and now adds a bronze medal.

Men’s 50 Freestyle S4

World Record: 36.25 — Ami Omer Dadaon, Israel (2022)

Paralympic Record: 36.95 — Sebastian Massabie, Canada (2024)

Medallists:

GOLD: Sebastian Massabie, Canada — 35.61 WR

SILVER: Takayuki Suzuki, Japan 36.85

BRONZE: Ami Omer Dadaon, Israel — 37.11

Sebastian Massabie broke the Paralympic and Americas world records in prelims with a 36.95. He torched that mark in the final, winning gold in his debut Games with a world record. Massabie broke the world record by .64 seconds, cracking the 36-second barrier for the first time in the classification’s history.

Takayuki Suzuki was under Massabie’s former Paralympic record from prelims, swimming a 36.85 to repeat as the Paralympic silver medalist and set an Asian record. Ami Omer Dadaon, now the former world record holder, snagged the bronze medal in 37.11.

Women’s 50 Freestyle S4

World Record (S3): 40.32 — Arjola Trimi, Italy (2021)

Paralympic Record (S3): 40.32 — Arjola Trimi, Italy (2021)

World Record (S4): 36.92 — Tanja Scholz, Germany (2022)

Paralympic Record (S4): 38.61 — Lidia Vieira da Cruz, Brazil (2024)

*Results are under appeal*

Medallists:

GOLD: Leanne Smith, United States (S3) — 40.03 S3 WR

SILVER:Tanja Scholz, Germany — 40.75

BRONZE: Rachael Watson, Australia (S3) — 41.17 OC

After setting the Paralympic record and Americas records in prelims, Lidia Vieira da Cruz appeared to touch second and earn the silver medal. But, she was disqualified for a false start, which bumped Tanja Scholz up to silver and Rachael Wilson up to the bronze. The results of the final are currently under appeal, but either way, Wilson reset the Oceanian record she set during prelims with a 41.17.

But there can be no doubt about who won the gold as Leanne Smith, swimming up a classification, earned the win in a new 50 freestyle S3 world record. Smith took down Arjola Trimi‘s world record from 2021 by .29 seconds, swimming a 40.03 and approaching the 40-second barrier.

Men’s 100 Butterfly S11

World Record: 1:00.66 — Danylo Chufarov, Ukraine (2023)

Paralympic Record: 1:01.12 — Enhamed Enhamed, Spain (2008)

Medallists:

GOLD: Keiichi Kimura, Japan — 1:00.90 PR, AS

SILVER: Danylo Chufarov, Ukraine — 1:02.86

BRONZE: Uchu Tomita, Japan — 1:03.89

It took Keiichi Kimura until his fourth Paralympic Games to win an individual gold, which he achieved by winning the men’s 100 butterfly S11 in front of a home nation crowd in Tokyo. Three years later, he’s now the two-time Paralympic champion in the event.

Kimura led the race from start to finish and he won in a 1:00.90, setting new Paralympic and Asian records. His winning time broke the Paralympic record of 1:01.12 that had stood since 2008, the year Kimura debuted at the Paralympics.

Ukraine’s Danylo Chufarov earned silver in 1:02.86, beating Tomita Uchu by 1.03 seconds. Uchu followed up his silver in Tokyo with a bronze tonight, giving Japan two swimmers on the podium in this race for the second-straight Paralympics.

Men’s 100 Freestyle S8

World Record: 55.84 — Denis Tarasov, Russia (2015)

Paralympic Record: 56.58 — Wang Yinan, China (2012)

Medallists:

In the closing race of the session, we got one of the closest races that we’ve seen so far at these Games. Callum Simpson got out to a fast start, turned in 27.80, and was the only swimmer out under 28 seconds. That ended up being the difference maker for Simpson, who held off Noah Jaffe and Alberto Amodeo‘s late charges to earn gold.

Simpson, Jaffe, and Amodeo came under the flags all together. The race was decided at the touch as Simpson held on for a 58.23, winning by two-hundredths ahead of Jaffe. Simpson earned a relay gold earlier this week, but this is his first individual Paralympic gold. Jaffe’s silver medal is his first Paralympic medal and this is his first Paralympics; he made his international debut in 2022 and won the 2023 world title in this race.

Amodeo is a 400 freestyle specialist and he had an incredible second 50 meters, coming home in a field-best 30.06. He earned bronze in 58.30, five-hundredths off Simpson’s winning time.