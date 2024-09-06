World Junior Champion Relay Swimmer Filip Kosinski Gives Late Commitment to Louisville (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Louisville men’s swimming & diving team have gotten a big game-changing recruit who is scheduled to join them for the 2024-2025 season in the form of World Junior Champion Filip Kosinski of Poland.

Kosinski, 20, won a gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Swimming Championships by swimming the backstroke leg of the Polish 400 medley relay in prelims. There, he split 56.81, which was the 5th-best split in the heats, before giving way to his star countrymate Kswaery Masiuk, who split 53.46 in finals.

Kosinski also finished 5th individually in the 100 back in 55.45; and 5th individually in the 200 back in 2:00.76.

that meet is one of handful of times where he has represented his country internationally at the junior level, including at the 2021 and 2022 European Junior Championships. In 2022, he was the bronze medalist at that meet in the 200 back individually (he hasn’t progressed much in the two years since – he was 1:58.93 at that meet); and also swam a prelims leg of the bronze medal winning 400 medley relay.

In 2021 he won gold by swimming the same leg.

Best Times

LCM Best SCM Best SCY Conversion 50 back 25.56 23.88 21.51 100 back 54.98 51.68 46.55 200 back 1:58.86 1:52.90 1:41.71 100 free 51.8 50.23 45.22 200 free 1:53.21 1:49.10 1:38.28 100 fly 54.59 52.81 47.57

He is a good last-minute addition to a Louisville recruiting class that was already ranked #9 in the country by SwimSwam.

The Cardinals are in rebuilding mode after finishing 15th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, their lowest finish since the same placing in 2015.

The team’s top backstroker Dalton Lowe returns for his 5th year of eligibility, but the loss of key contributors like Ilia Sibirtsev and Denis Petrashov off an already-thin team means that they need this freshman class to start producing in a hurry.

A better short course swimmer than long course swimmer, Kosinski is poised to do just that, though already 20, his improvement curve might not match that of a typical freshman.

The class also includes the 12th-ranked recruit Gregg Enoch from Indiana, a freestyler and IM’er; and the 14th-ranked recruit Jake Eccleston from Colorado; a breaststroker. When combined with “Best of the Rest” ranked recruit Rian Graham from Virginia, a butterflier, this class sets up to have a very good medley relay as they age and progress through the NCAA, and should fill a lot of long-term gaps for the Cardinals.

