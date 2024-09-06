Lindsay Mintenko Resigns As USA Swimming National Team Managing Director

National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko announced her resignation in a USA Swimming press release on Friday, September 6th. The news comes on Tim Hinchey’s last day as the President and CEO of USA Swimming, after it was announced he would be replaced nine days ago. There were several reports about Mintenko’s resignation when Hinchey’s departure was announced but there was nothing official released until today, when it was announced September 20th would be her last day with USA Swimming.

Mintenko also sent out a letter to the National Team, writing “After almost 19 years of being able to support you on your journey, I have decided to step away from my role later this month. It has been an honor to work with all of you and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity and forever proud of your accomplishments.”

In USA Swimming’s press release, Shana Ferguson said “We are deeply grateful to Lindsay for her dedication and leadership throughout her decades as an athlete, Olympic team captain, and staff member of USA Swimming.” Ferguson was Chief Operating Officer until Hinchey’s departure when she took over as the interim CEO of USA Swimming. “Her passion for the sport, coupled with her uncompromising commitment to our athletes, has left a lasting impact on the entire swimming community. We are a better sport and a better team because of Lindsay.”

Mintenko was hired in October 2017, about a month after Hinchey took over the top job. A member of the National Team staff since 2006, Mintenko was USA Swimming’s first female senior executive to lead the National Team Division.

Under Mintenko, the title of the position not only changed from National Team Director to National Team Managing Director. The role changed as well, shifting from a coaching position to more of an administrative role. Before joining USA Swimming, Mintenko was an assistant coach at USC but did not have the same resume as the coaches who had previously served as National Team Director. Frank Busch held the role until his retirement in October 2017, when Mintenko came on board. In 2022, the most recent year for which USA Swimming has released its 990 forms, Mintenko was the organization’s fourth-highest paid employee listed, earning $293,927 in reportable compensation, plus an additional $52,951 in estimated other compensation.

Lagging results in international competitions for the last two years have prompted many stakeholders to question whether the role’s shift in focus is a factor in recent American results in the pool. While the U.S. preserved its streak of winning the swimming medal table at the Olympic Games, the team’s eight golds were the fewest won by the U.S. during their streak and the fewest to win the medal table since 1956.

Recent international results were also an area of concern for the American Swimming Coaches Association, which was one of two organizations—the other being the USA Swimming Coaches Advisory Council (CAC)— to write letters last month to USA Swimming’s Board of Directors expressing a lack of trust in USA Swimming’s leadership and demanding changes. ASCA’s letter stated that one of the areas they were concerned with was “our perceived weaker performance on the world stage and significant coach feedback expressing dissatisfaction with our national governing body.” Mintenko’s departure coincides with the ongoing ASCA World Clinic in Orlando, FL, where sources tell SwimSwam Mintenko’s departure has been a popular topic of conversation.

In their press release, USA Swimming stated it “remains deeply committed to fostering the sport’s growth and maintaining its position as a global leader in competitive swimming. The organization will continue to build on Mintenko’s foundation and focus on the development of future champions.” It also states the organization will begin immediately searching for Mintenko’s replacement, though there is no mention of whether the role’s responsibilities will change.

Read the full press release below.

USA Swimming’s Full Press Release

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO— Lindsay Mintenko, Managing Director of the National Team at USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the United States, today announced resignation from her position effective September 20, 2024. Mintenko’s departure marks the conclusion of a notable tenure with USA Swimming, during which she played a pivotal role in the success and development of the U.S. National Team.

Mintenko, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been with the organization for nearly 19 years. She was named Managing Director of the National Team in 2017 and oversaw the performance of the U.S. National Team at two Olympic Games and six long course World Championships. During that time, USA Swimming secured 643 international medals, averaging more than 30 total medals and 16 golds at each competition.

“We are deeply grateful to Lindsay for her dedication and leadership throughout her decades as an athlete, Olympic team captain, and staff member of USA Swimming,” said Shana Ferguson, USA Swimming Interim CEO. “Her passion for the sport, coupled with her uncompromising commitment to our athletes, has left a lasting impact on the entire swimming community. We are a better sport and a better team because of Lindsay.”

In her role as National Team Managing Director, Mintenko oversaw all aspects of USA Swimming’s National Team, Olympic Team, National Junior Team, and Open Water program. Under her direction, USA Swimming became the first NGB to employ a full-time mental health employee. Her comprehensive approach to athlete performance and coach development leaves a legacy beyond the pool and will benefit generations of athletes to come.

Mintenko said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the athletes and coaches of USA Swimming and will forever be proud of their accomplishments. I learned from them every day, from the 2006 Pan Pacific Championships trip to the 2024 Olympic Games. I will now be the loudest one in the stands, cheering for the athletes and coaches who have inspired so many people.”

Mintenko’s resignation is effective September 20, 2024, and together with the USA Swimming Board of Directors, Athletes’ Advisory Council, National Team Steering Committee and other key leaders, USA Swimming will begin the search for Mintenko’s successor immediately.

USA Swimming remains committed to fostering the sport’s growth and maintaining its position as a global leader in competitive swimming. The organization will continue to build on Mintenko’s foundation and focus on the development of future champions.