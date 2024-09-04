2024 Paralympics: Daria Lukianenko Shatters Own WR in SM13 200 IM During Day 6 Finals

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES

Over halfway through the swimming portion of the 2024 Paralympic Games, day 6 was no less exciting as numerous records continued to fall in the pool.

Men’s 100 Backstroke – S7 Final

It was almost a Ukrainian sweep in the first event, as Yurii Shenhur, Andrii Trusov and Yevhenii Bohodaiko all took it out fast on the opening 50. They were 1-2-3 at the turn, but Bohodaiko fell off a bit on the second 50 to take 6th overall, while Italy’s Federico Bicelli moved up to secure the bronze medal.

Shenhur and Trusov managed to hold onto their speed throughout the race to claim gold and silver respectively; Shenhur’s victory marked his first-ever Paralympic gold medal, with Paris being his debut Games. The results brought home Ukraine’ 25th Paralympic swimming medal so far in Paris, although it is only their fourth gold medal.

Men’s 100 Backstroke – S9 Final

World Record: Simone Barlaam (ITA) – 59.72

Paralympic Record: Bogdan Mozgovoi (RUS) – 1:01.65

In an exciting race, Yahor Shchalkanau posted the first record of the evening with his victory in the S9 100 backstroke final. His time of 1:00.76 broke the previous Paralympic record by nearly a full second and made him the only competitor in the field to slide under the 1:01 mark. Coming in behind him was France’s Ugo Didier, claiming silver in front of a home crowd, while Bogdan Mozgovoi, took third in a somewhat surprising result. Mozgovoi was the Paralympic champion in Tokyo and previous Paralympic record holder.

Women’s 100 Backstroke – S9 Final

World Record: Sophie Pascoe (NZL) – 1:07.41

Paralympic Record: Ellie Cole (AUS) – 1:09.18

Team USA’s Christie Raleigh-Crossley secured her second medal of the Games as she shattered the Paralympic record by well over a second to claim her first gold medal. Her time of 1:07.92 also lowered her own American record, which was previously a 1:08.74 set back in December.

While Raleigh-Crossley was the clear victor, it was a tight battle for silver between Spain’s Nuria Marques Soto and Brazil’s Mariana Ribeiro. Soto just managed to outtouch Ribeiro by a narrow margin of .03 seconds to bring home another silver for Spain.

Men’s 200 Freestyle – S4 Final

After winning gold in Tokyo, Ami Omer Dadaon successfully defended his Paralympic champion title in the S4 200 freestyle in Paris this evening, cruising ahead of the field to claim gold in a time of 2:49.26. Although not a top swim for him in terms of time, as he was over four seconds off of his world and Paralympic records, the Israeli swimmer enjoyed a resounding victory, touching the wall almost four seconds ahead of runner-up Roman Zhdanov. Zhdanov, who won bronze in Tokyo, secured silver in a 2:53.01, marking a significant improvement from his entry time of 2:56.75.

Men’s 50 Butterfly – S6 Final

World Record: Xu Qing (CHN) – 28.41

Paralympic Record: Xu Qing (CHN) – 29.89

Jingang Wang (China) – Gold – 31.24 Nelson Crispin Corzo (Colombia) – Silver – 31.53 Laurent Chardard (France) – Bronze – 31.65

One of the tighter races of this finals session, the men’s S6 50 butterfly saw China win its first of four consecutive gold medals this evening. Jingang Wang, the defending champion from Tokyo, managed to post back-to-back Paralympic victories in this event, as he claimed gold with a time of 31.24. Not far behind him was runner-up Nelson Crispin Corzo of Colombia, who earned his third silver of the Paris Games with his time of 31.53. Claiming bronze just .12 behind Corzo was France’s Laurent Chardard, whose performance won him his first medal of the competition.

Women’s 50 Butterfly – S6 Final

Jiang Yuyan (China) – Gold – 35.03 Daomin Liu (China) – Silver – 37.10 Mayara do Amaral Petzold (Brazil) – Bronze – 37.51

As both the world record and Paralympic record holder and defending champion from Tokyo, China’s Jiang Yuyan was the strong favorite to win the women’s S6 50 butterfly in Paris, and she certainly delivered on that note. While just under half a second off of both records, Jiang secured gold in the event by over two seconds, blazing into the wall in a time of 35.03.

Her teammate Daomin Liu managed to claim the silver medal in a time of 37.10, giving China the top two spots on the podium, while Brazil’s Mayara do Amaral Petzold narrowly edged out Ukraine’s Anna Hontar to snag bronze.

Men’s 50 Backstroke – S5 Final

World Record: Zheng Tao (CHN) – 31.42

Paralympic Record: Zheng Tao (CHN) – 31.42

China swept the final of the men’s S5 50 backstroke, dominating the race from start to finish. Yuan Weiyi secured his second gold medal of the Paris Paralympics, winning the race in a time of 32.47. Guo Jincheng and Wang Lichao, both of whom were part of the gold medal-winning mixed 4×50-meter freestyle relay with Yuan, claimed silver and bronze to give China a monopoly on the podium.

Separated by just .04, Guo snagged the silver medal while Wang secured bronze. It was hardly a question of who would make it onto the podium, as Wang raced into the wall over two seconds ahead of Brazil’s Samuel da Silva de Oliveira, who took 4th in a time of 35.16.

Women’s 50 Backstroke – S5 Final

Lu Dong (China) – Gold – 37.51 He Shenggao (China) – Silver – 39.93 Liu Yu (China) – Bronze – 42.37

Keeping the momentum going, China posted back-to-back sweeps in the S5 50 backstroke finals. Lu Dong, the current world record holder in the event and defending Paralympic champion from Tokyo, turned in a top performance as she cruised ahead of the field to claim victory by nearly 2.5 seconds and was not far off her world record time.

He Shenggao was the silver medalist at the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships and continued her silver streak in the 50 backstroke in Paris today, shaving a second off of her time of 40.96 from Worlds. Rounding out the podium for China was Liu Yu, who edged out Turkey’s Sumeyye Boyaci to claim bronze.

Men’s 200 IM – SM11 Final

Rogier Dorsman defended his title as Paralympic champion in the 200 IM in record-breaking fashion, setting a new Paralympic record with a time of 2:18.36. While narrowly off of his own world record time of 2:18.01, set just a few months back in April, Dorsman raced into the wall to shatter his own previous Paralympic record. He was also a second and a half ahead of runner-up Danylo Chufarov of Ukraine, who claimed silver in a time of 2:19.81.

Women’s 200 IM – SM11 Final

Daria Lukianenko broke her own world record in the SM11 class of the 200 IM, throwing down a time of 2:37.77 to mark the first sub-2:38 time in the event and win her first gold medal of the Paris Paralympics. Her time also shattered the previous Paralympic record of 2:42.14 set by Ma Jia in 2021. At the Tokyo Paralympics, Lukianenko competed in the women’s 200 IM SM13 and placed 4th, so her victory in Paris marks a dramatic improvement in her overall results.

Ma was the runner-up behind Lukianenko and also notably swam significantly faster than her former Paralympic record standard, turning in a time of 2:38.70 to beat her previous time by over three seconds.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – S3 Final

World Record: Leanne Smith (USA) – 1:27.62

Paralympic Record: Zulfiya Gabidullina (KAZ) – 1:30.07

Similar to Raleigh-Crossley, American Leanne Smith brought home today’s gold medal in record-breaking fashion; she shattered the Paralympic record in the women’s S3 100 freestyle, winning in a time of 1:28.81 to lower the record by over a second.

Also of note is that Spain’s silver medalist Marta Fernandez Infante was also under the previous Parlympic record, posting a time of 1:30.04 to narrowly slide under the former record time of 1:30.07. Despite not managing to claim the Paralympic record, Infante’s time marked a European record in the event.

Men’s 200 IM – SM13 Final

Cementing his dominance in the men’s SM13 200 IM, Ihar Boki broke his own world record in the event, throwing down a time of 2:02.03 and coming very close to breaking that 2:02 threshold. Boki’s former world record was set back in 2021 at the Tokyo Paralympics, meaning he has now posted a world record and Paralympic record at back-to-back Games.

France’s Alex Portal continued to rack up the medals in his second Paralympic Games, as he won his third silver medal of the competition in addition to the bronze medal that he already earned.

Women’s 200 IM – SM13 Final

Carlotta Gilli (Italy) – Gold – 2:25.33 Olivia Chambers (United States) – Silver – 2:25.90 Roisin Ni Riain (Ireland) – Bronze – 2:27.47

After setting them up for a showdown in the prelims this morning, Carlotta Gilli and Olivia Chambers battled it out for gold in the SM 13 200 IM final. After qualifying second this morning, Gilli, the defending Paralympic champion and current world record and Paralympic record holder, managed to overtake Chambers and add another gold medal to her repertoire.

Chambers raced into the wall less than a second behind Gilli, securing silver for the United States with a time of 2:25.90, shaving nearly two full seconds off of her prelims time. Meanwhile Ireland’s Roisin Ni Riain, who had already won a silver medal in the S13 100 backstroke, claimed her second medal in Paris as she won bronze.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – S10 Final

World Record: Maksym Krypak (UKR) – 54.15

Paralympic Record: Maksym Krypak (UKR) – 54.15

Italy’s Stefano Raimondi and Ukraine’s Ihor Nimchenko were locked in a close race for gold throughout the 100 butterfly. At the 50-meter mark, Nimchenko held a narrow edge over the Italian, splitting a 25.48 compared to Raimondi’s 25.51, but the back half of the race saw Raimondi overtake Nimchenko to win gold in a time of 55.02. Nimchenko was just .19 behind, earning silver with a time of 55.21, while Australia’s Alex Saffy claimed bronze in a 56.61. Saffy’s performance also marked a new Oceanian record.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – S10 Final

World Record: Sophie Pascoe (NZL) – 1:02.60

Paralympic Record: Sophie Pascoe (NZL) – 1:02.65

Faye Rogers (Great Britain) – Gold – 1:05.84 Callie-Ann Warrington (Great Britain) – Silver – 1:06.41 Katie Cosgriffe (Canada) – Bronze – 1:07.22

After not breaking onto the podium in any of the session’s other races, Great Britain’s swimmers made a slight comeback in the final race of the day as they posted a 1-2 finish in the women’s S10 100 butterfly. Faye Rogers entered the final as the top seed and held onto that position, winning gold and just slightly improving her prelims performance with a time of 1:05.84. Racing in behind her was teammate Callie-Ann Warrington, who earned her first medal of the Paris Paralympics with her runner-up time of 1:06.41. Earlier this year, Warrington became the 2024 European champion in the event before making her Paralympic Games debut.