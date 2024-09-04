Elizabeth Beisel Throws First Pitch at Red Sox Swimmers’ Night

Three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel threw the first pitch at last Thursday night’s Boston Red Sox game as part of the team’s Swimmers’ Night.

Beisel, a New England native, posted a video of the pitch on her Instagram story and evaluated her throw. She called herself “the most average pitcher there ever was,” rating the throw a 6.75/10 but considering it a win.

The Red Sox theme night was in collaboration with USA Swimming. Attendees who bought tickets through the Swimmers’ Night promotion received a blue swim cap with the Red Sox logo on one side and a “617 patch” on the other. The 617 represents Boston’s area code and is on some Red Sox jerseys.

Additionally, five dollars of each ticket bought through the promotion were given to the USA Swimming Foundation. The foundation USA Swimming’s philanthropic arm. It provides resources to swim lesson providers across the country, particularly those in underserved communities.

The Red Sox welcomed several Team USA Olympians from the New England area onto the field.

The day before, the Washington Nationals also welcomed U.S. Olympians from their city onto the field, including Torri Huske.

Following Beisel’s pitch, the Red Sox took on the Toronto Blue Jays in the last of a five-game series on homefield Fenway Park. They fell 2-0 and are now taking on the Detroit Tigers in an away series.