European Aquatics Is Seeking a New Host City Amid Plans to Leave Switzerland

European Aquatics, the governing body for six aquatics disciplines in Europe, has put out an open call for a host city for the organization’s new headquarters. The request comes as the organization is currently under interim leadership after CEO Patrice Coste resigned earlier this month.

Currently based in Nyon, Switzerland, just north of Geneva, is the latest in a global exodus of governing bodies from Switzerland which has long been the focal point of international sporting organizations.

Last year, World Aquatics approved a move of its headquarters to Budapest, Hungary. FIFA, the world governing body of soccer, has been headquartered in Switzerland since 1932 and they too are not-so-quietly working on an exit from the country.

While the aquatics bodies haven’t said exactly why they are moving, it has been a combined push and pull factor. The pull is generous offers from other countries keen for the positive PR and economic stimulus of hosting these headquarters.

The push, according to FIFA, is a section of Swiss law that makes it difficult to hire employees from outside of Europe. The loss of these headquarters includes the loss of their well-compensated employees who generally work and live in the ‘silicon valley of sports’ and are visited by global diplomats.

Switzerland has served as a worthy home because of its famous historic neutrality that has shielded sporting bodies from certain political pressures in the past. A governing body based in Hungary, for example, might have a more difficult time sanctioning Russia than one nestled inside the literal and metaphorical safety of the Alps.

European Aquatics has laid out five key criteria for the host city which includes major transportation hubs, modern facilities and event venues, “favorable conditions” for establishing the headquarters, a commitment of support from local authorities, and a high quality of life.

Proposals are due by September 20th.

Request for Proposals for New European Aquatics Host City

European Aquatics is seeking a partner to host its headquarters. This open call invites all members of European Aquatics, national federations, and any third parties, including agencies and companies, who could propose solutions for a suitable location.

The objective is to identify a host that offers optimal conditions for European Aquatics’ administrative, operational, and strategic functions, ensuring continued excellence in the governance of aquatic sports across Europe.

Key Criteria for the Host City

Accessibility: Proximity to major transportation hubs (airports, train stations) to facilitate travel for international delegates. Facilities: Availability of modern office spaces, meeting rooms, and event venues equipped with the necessary technology and amenities. Support Services: Access to legal, financial, and administrative support services, including favorable conditions for establishing the headquarters. Local Engagement: Commitment from local authorities and organizations to support core activities and events. Quality of Life: High standards of living for staff, including housing, healthcare, education, and cultural activities.

Proposals should include the following details:

Description of the host: Highlighting key features that make it an ideal location for EA headquarters.

Facilities and Infrastructure: Detailed information on available office spaces and event venues.

Support Services: Outline of local support services and incentives.

Engagement and Commitment: Evidence of support from local authorities and organizations.

Quality of Life: Information on housing, healthcare, education, and cultural activities.

Each Proposal should contain the following information

Executive Summary

Detailed Proposal, including financial conditions

Appendices (if necessary)

All proposals will be reviewed by the Executive based on the detailed criteria which you can access here. Shortlisted candidates may be requested to provide additional information.

All proposals must be submitted by 20 September 2024.

How to Submit:

Please send your proposals electronically to [email protected] or by mail to: