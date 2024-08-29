European Junior Championships Qualifier Adam Graham to swim for Wisconsin (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Adam Graham of Great Britain is taking his talents to the University of Wisconsin, Madison, starting next fall. Graham currently swims for Millfield in Somerset, England, and although he is committed for fall of 2025, Graham graduated from Millfield School in the spring of 2024.

Despite being British-Australian, I’ve always wanted to be integrated into the American collegiate system and I believe there’s no better place for me to live out this aspiration than Madison. From the coaches to the philosophy of the program, I think it’s a good match and I’m looking to meeting the team and working with Coach Yuri. I’m confident I’ll have the tools there to take my swimming to the next level and that the coaches will be able to facilitate my goals, but ultimately it will be down to me to put in the work. I’m excited to get started and to meet my fellow badgers.

Graham was a 4x Commonwealth Youth Games Medalist in 2023, winning silver in the 200 back in 2:02.05 and bronze in the 100 back in 56.39. He also swam a leg of the 4x100m Mixed Medley Relay, where Great Britain ended up taking gold. Graham led off the prelims relay, swimming back, in 57.33.

Graham’s performances in the 100 and 200 back qualified him for the European Junior Championships.

At the 2023 Scottish SC Championships in December, Graham set PBs in all 5 events he contested in, finishing within the top 20 for all of them. In the 200 free he swam a 1:50.68, a near 2 second drop from his previous best of 1:52.39, for 19th. Graham also swam the 200 back in 1:56.43, finishing 6th, 50 back in 25.58, finishing 12th, 200 IM in 2:04.70, finishing 11th, and 100 back in 54.25, finishing 6th.

Best times LCM (converted to SCY)

200 Backstroke – 2:01.26 (1:47.08)

100m Backstroke: 56.11 (49.46)

200m IM: 2:05.39 (1:50.08)

Best times SCM (converted to SCY):

50m Backstroke: 25.58 (23.04)

100m Backstroke: 54.25 (48.87)

200m Backstroke: 1:56.43 (1:44.89)

Wisconsin-Madison is in the Big 10 Conference, and the Badgers finished 4th at the 2024 B1G Championships. The Badgers’ backstroke group in 2024 was led by Nathan Welker and Jake Newmark, the latter of which has graduated. Graham’s SCM to SCY conversions would have ranked 5th on Wisconsin’s roster last year in both the 100 and 200 back.

Graham’s converted times are right on what it took to score at the 2024 B1G Championships, as times of 47.43/1:44.88 in the 100/200 back qualified for a second swim.

Graham will join a well rounded class of Drew Daerthofner (breast), Carter Jewell (free), and Enzo Solitario (fly) in the Badgers’ class of 2029.

