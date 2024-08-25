Futures Qualifier Olivia Brown headed to Boston College this fall (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivia Brown, a Northport, NY native and member of Team Suffolk Swim Club, will travel up north to Chestnut Hill, MA and compete for Boston College this fall. Brown, a recent graduate of Kings Park High School, is very versatile — she excels in the IM events, but is also strong in the sprint strokes and mid-distance free.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Boston College to further my academic and athletic career! I can’t wait to be a part of the amazing team! Go Eagles!!!

At the 2024 Metro Senior Championships, Brown set a PB in the 200 breast in the prelims, swimming a 2:21.00. She added just 2 tenths in finals to place 6th. Brown additionally swam season bests in the 100 back (59.77), 100 fly (56.52), 100 breast (1:05.29) and 200 IM (2:07.48).

Just 2 months later, Brown wrapped up her short course season at the 2024 Suffolk County Championships, where she won the 100 fly in a PB of 55.45. She also PB’d in the 100 IM, swimming a 57.93 for second. In addition to those personal bests, Brown reset her season bests in the 100 back (57.74) and 100 breast (1:04.94) to take 3rd in both.

Best times SCY:

200 IM – 2:03.34

400 IM – 4:25.90

100 fly – 55.45

200 fly – 2:02.74

100 breast – 1:04.42

200 breast – 2:21.00

500 free – 5:04.61

100 back – 57.05

Boston College is a member of the ACC, which will only get more competitive this year as Cal and Stanford make their conference debut. Boston College did not compete at ACCs this year following the suspension of the combined swim & dive program in January due to hazing allegations. Then, in mid-June, Boston College announced 5x Olympian Dara Torres as the new head coach of the team, which will make Brown and her fellow freshman the first incoming class of Torres era.

In 2023 the BC women’s team placed 12th out of 12 teams at ACCs, and were led by Adair Sand, a junior at the time. Sand has since graduated, leaving BC with no returning ACC championship scorers.

To earn a finals berth at 2024 ACCs, it took times of 1:59.23/4:19.64 in the 200/400 IM, 53.88/2:00.82 in the 100/200 fly, and 1:02.56/2:16.17 in the 100/200 breast. Brown will nevertheless bolster BC’s roster, as out of the returning members of BC’s roster, her 200 IM time would have ranked 2nd while her 400 IM would have ranked 3rd.

In addition to Brown, BC will welcome Haley Knupp (mid distance free), Chloe Otten (IM), Lauren Lee (sprint free), Lizzie Oliphant (sprint free), Courtney Weber (breast/IM) to Chestnut come fall. Otten, another IM specialist, boasts similar bests of 2:05.82/4:29.47 in the 200/400 IM.

