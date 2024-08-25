Zhanhong Su to remain in state to swim for UC Santa Barbara this fall (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

California native Zhanhong Su, who is from San Mateo, will travel down to SoCal and stay in state to swim for UC Santa Barbara beginning this fall. Su represented Burlingame Aquatic Club throughout his age group swimming career, and graduated from Junipero Serra High School.

I’m committing to UCSB for the next few years, and ready to thrive both in the pool and the classroom as a proud Gaucho!! Deep gratitude to all who supported me on this journey.

In December, Su competed at Speedo Winter Juniors – East, where he competed in his primary events, the breaststrokes. He swam a 56.14 to place 37th in the 100 breast and a 2:03.43 in the 200 breast to place 48th. Both were personal best times.

Su has since broken 56 in the 100 breast, as at a meet in early May, he swam a PB of 55.60 in the 100 breast to place 1st. He also PB’d in the 100 free, where he swam a 48.33 to shave 2 hundredths off his previous best.

At the PC SCSC George Haines International Meet (LCM) just a few weeks later, Su wrapped up his club swimming career with a bang. He swam a 29.32 in the 50 breast, taking 1st, and a 1:06.19 in the 100 breast, taking 2nd. In the latter event, Su was just off his newly minted PB that he set in prelims, a 1:05.39. Su also set a new best in the prelims of the 200 breast, swimming a 2:32.56.

Best times:

100 breast – 55.60

200 breast – 2:03.43

100 fly – 50.88

200 IM – 1:55.96

UCSB is a DI mid-major program that competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF). This year, the men placed 2nd at the MPSF Championships behind the University of Hawaii, their 3rd consecutive runner up finish after placing 3rd in 2021. Su will look to help UCSB make a run for the conference title this year, as both his 100 and 200 breast would have qualified for ‘B’ finals this year at MPSF Championships. Moreover, Su’s 100 fly just off what it took to final (50.27).

UCSB’s class of 2028 will feature 6 Californians, as in addition to Su, Jack Ortman (free/IM), Owen Bohi (free/IM), Mason Wendler (sprint free), Elek Zettle (sprint free), and Taisei Saito (back/IM), are also CA natives. Only Colin Carmichael (sprint free/fly), who is from Washington, will be going out of state for college.

