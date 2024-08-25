Aspen Gallaudet of Naval Academy Aquatic Club to join US Naval Academy this fall (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aspen Gallaudet, a Naval Academy Aquatic Club (NAAC) product, will remain within home territory to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. NAAC is located at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Mayland, and uses the academy’s facilities. Gallaudet attended Northern High School (Owings) and hails from North Beach, Maryland.

I am so honored and privileged to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the United States Naval Academy! I would like to give immense thanks to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for helping me throughout this process. As always, GO NAVY BEAT ARMY ️

Last year, at the 2023 Maryland LSC Senior Championships, Gallaudet swam 4 personal bests en route to 2 finals berths. She swam a 24.52 in the prelims of the 50 free before swimming a 24.88 in finals to finish 16th. She also PBd in the 200 free (1:56.13), 100 back (1:02.76), and 50 fly (26.79). Gallaudet additionally swam the 100 fly (59.48) and 100 free (53.60), both of which were season bests.

This year, at the 2024 Maryland 3A2A1A State Championships, Gallaudet placed 2nd in the 100 back (1:00.58) and 3rd in the 50 free (25.06) to help Northern High School to a championship, their highest placing within the last decade. She additionally contributed relay splits of 24.47 in the 200 medley relay and 24.49 in the 200 free relay, both of which she anchored.

Aspen’s younger sister, Cedar, also played a role in their championship run, as she won the 100 fly and took 4th in the 200 free. In total, Northern High scored 307 points, 50 points clear of 2nd place Damascus.

Best times:

50 free – 24.52

100 free – 52.88

200 free – 1:56.13

400 IM – 4:53.84

Navy, a DI mid-major school, competes in the Patriot league. At the 2024 Patriot League Championships, Navy claimed its 12th straight championship and 22nd title overall. Navy’s women’s team is headed by John Morrison, who is entering his 19th year as head of the program. Following their 2024 title, he was named the Patriot League coach of the year. Gallaudet will look to add to that legacy, with personal bests on the cusp of earning a 2nd swim. To qualify for a final, it took times of 52.29/1:54.49 in the 100/200 free.

Navy will welcome a well-rounded class of 2028 that includes the likes of Brynn Stonburg (distance free), Phoebe Yoder (sprint free/IM), Maya Foley (free/IM), Julianna McCranie (fly/back), Elsie delaCruz (breast/IM), Valentina Fraga (sprint free), and Allie Maloney (sprint free) as they look to defend their title for a 13th consecutive time.

