Who Ate on the Red Carpet at the 2024 Golden Goggles Awards in Indy?

2024 Golden Goggle Awards

Bobby Finke and Torri Huske are the 2024 USA Swimming Golden Goggles Swimmers of the Year, but as one SwimSwam reader put it: “we’re here for the outfits!”

As is the case with most award shows, seeing who ate on the red carpet is as much fun as seeing who wins the actual awards.

The color theme among the women on Team USA were muted tones with Abbey Weitzeil‘s pink dress that shimmered under the bright lights on stage emerging as a fan favorite:

World Record holder Gretchen Walsh was a standout as well, with a pattern green-and-gold sequined halter dress (photo 7 in the album below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zack Jano (@zackjano)

High school senior Alex Shackell, one of the youngest members of the American team, added a youthful pop of color to the red carpet with a bright pink dress (bottom center below).

It looked really nice with the subtle tartan on her brother Aaron’s black suit (slide 4 below):

My personal favorite might have been Emma Weyant’s long sleeved red dress that evoked an entire safari’s worth of animals, replete with leopard print, zebra print, and feathers around the cuffs. I know how it sounds as I write it, but in real life, it was the perfect amount of avante garde to stand out at this event.

The guys were pretty conservative, though Bobby Finke looked sharp as always in a well-cut black suit with a white button up open at the top. Remember that last year he rocked the black-on-black turtle-neck look that also turned heads. Pictured below with his girlfriend and former Florida swimmer Ellie Zwiefel, Finke is consistently one of the best-dressed men on Team USA with an effortless chic-ness.

Chris Guiliano looked very modern and on-trend as well with velvet lapels in a monochromatic suit.

Maybe the best red-carpet photo of the night came from the Berkoffs, with dad David (’88 and ’92) and daughter Katharine (’24) showing off their matching Olympic tattoos.