Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh Lead USA Swimming’s 2024 Golden Goggle Awards Nominations

It’s time to celebrate the past year of American swimming: USA Swimming has announced its 2024 Golden Goggles Awards nominees. The winners will be announced at the Golden Goggles Award show on November 23 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh, the Olympic gold and silver medallists in the women’s 100 butterfly, lead the nominations with four apiece. Huske is nominated for Female Athlete of the Year, Female Race of the Year, and was part of both the mixed and women’s 4x100m medley relays which are up for Relay Performance of the Year. Walsh was part of both relays too and earned individual nods in Breakout Performer and Female Athlete of the Year.

Nic Fink is the male swimmer with the most nominations. He was nominated for Male Athlete of the Year, Male Race of the Year, and Relay Performance of the Year as part of the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

The nominations for this year focus on performances from the 2024 Olympic Games, where the U.S. extended their medal table win streak, beating Australia by one.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Breakout Performer

This award is given to the athlete whose performance(s) stand out in relation to other years, with special emphasis on the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nominees:

Each of the nominees is a first-time Olympic qualifier. Walsh won four medals in her debut Games after breaking the women’s 100-fly world record to open the U.S. Olympic Trials. Luke Hobson is the other swimmer on this list to earn an individual Olympic medal, edging out Tokyo silver medalist Duncan Scott for bronze in the 200 freestyle. He added a silver medal in the men’s 4×200 free relay.

Alex Shackell earned two relay medals: gold in the women’s 4x100m medley relay and silver in the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay. Her brother, Aaron Shackell, was the first American added to the Olympic team with a breakout performance in the men’s 400 free at the U.S. Olympic Trials. In Paris, he finished 8th.

Coach of the Year

This award is given to the coach whose athlete(s) performed at the highest level throughout the year, with special emphasis on the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nominees:

Todd DeSorbo and Anthony Nesty, the head coaches of the U.S. Olympic Team, both earned nominations for Coach of the Year. Notably, Nesty just won Coach of the Year at the 2024 ASCA World Clinic. Huske’s coach, Greg Meehan, is nominated as well. Bob Bowman, whose athletes—American and international—showed out in Paris, powered by Leon Marchand’s performance.

Female Athlete of the Year

This award is given to the top female swimmer of the year with special emphasis on achievements at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nominees:

Female Athlete of the Year is the category with the most nominations. Huske, Katie Ledecky, and Kate Douglass each earned multiple Olympic medals, including at least one individual gold. Huske leads the way with five overall medals.

Regan Smith earned three individual silver medals at the Games. She contributed to two gold medal relay performances, including breaking the Olympic record in the 100 back to lead off the world record-setting women’s 4×100 medley relay. Walsh earned four medals, two gold and two silver.

Female Race of the Year

This award is given to the female swimmer with the greatest single individual race of the year, with special emphasis on the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nominees:

Female Race of the Year comes down to Douglass, Huske, and Ledecky in a battle of gold medal-winning swims. Douglass and Huske’s swims were the first individual Olympic golds of their career, while Ledecky defended her 1500 freestyle crown en route to becoming the most decorated American female Olympic athlete.

Fran Crippen Open Water Swimmer of the Year

This award is given to the athlete who had the most outstanding year as an open-water swimmer, with an emphasis on the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nominees:

Three Olympic open water swimmers braved the Seine River to compete and now are Golden Goggles nominees. After winning 400 IM silver in the pool, Katie Grimes finished 15th in the women’s 10K, just ahead of 16th place Mariah Denigan. In the men’s race, Ivan Puskovitch finished 19th.

Male Athlete of the Year

This award is given to the top male swimmer of the year with special emphasis on achievements at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nominees:

This is one of Nic Fink’s three 2024 Golden Goggle Nominations, likely courtesy of his first individual Olympic medal from winning silver in the men’s 100 breaststroke and his aid on the men’s and mixed medley relays. Ryan Murphy also factored into the medley relays and picked up bronze in the men’s 100 backstroke.

Bobby Finke earned the American men’s only individual Olympic gold of the Games, winning the men’s 1500 freestyle in a world record time.

Male Race of the Year

This award is given to the male swimmer with the greatest single individual race of the year, with special emphasis on the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nominees:

Finke erasing Sun Yang’s world record from 2012 in a captivating swim earned him a Male Race of the Year nod in addition to his nomination for Male Athlete of the Year. Fink’s 100m breaststroke performance is also recognized as is Hobson’s performance in a nail-biting men’s 200 freestyle final, where 1st through 4th were separated by .15 seconds.

Perseverance Award

This award is given to the athlete who came back from adversity, retirement, sickness, injury, etc., to have an outstanding performance(s) in 2024, with special emphasis on the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nominees:

Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel, two of the faces of the past eight years of American swimming, returned to the sport after extended breaks and made the 2024 Olympic team. Both got back on the podium too, courtesy of relay performances, with Dressel helping the U.S. men to gold on the opening night of the Games.

Paige Madden also took time away from the sport in the past Olympic quad while dealing with health issues. She missed the 2022 and 2023 Worlds teams but had a resurgent 2024, qualifying for her second Olympics and winning her first individual Olympic medal with bronze in an electric women’s 800 freestyle. She also won silver as part of the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay. Emma Weyant bounced back after getting disqualified at 2023 U.S. Nationals and missing the Worlds team to qualify for her second Games and earn bronze in the 400 IM.

Relay Performance of the Year

This award is given to the best team relay performance, male or female. The performance considered must be a finals performance, with special emphasis on the 2024 Olympic Games.

Nominees:

Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay

Mixed 4x100m medley relay

Women’s 4x100m medley relay

The men’s 4×100 freestyle relay swam away from a competitive field to win gold on the first night of the 2024 Olympics by more than a second. Later, the mixed and women’s 4×100 medley relays won gold in world-record performances. After Finke’s 1500 free win tied the U.S. with Australia on top of the medal table, the women’s 4×100 medley relay clinched the medal table win with an 8th gold for Team USA.