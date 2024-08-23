University of Florida Gators Swimming & Diving Releases 2024-25 Schedule

courtesy of UF Athletics

Florida swim and dive announced the 2024-25 schedule on Friday. The upcoming campaign features four home meets and includes six teams that finished in CSCAA’s final top-25 rankings last season.

The Gators open the season with two home meets against in-state opponent NOVA Southeastern (Sept. 27) and SEC contender Alabama (Oct. 11).

Florida travels to Charlottesville, VA on Oct. 18 for a dual meet against Virginia. The women Cavaliers claimed their fourth-consecutive NCAA Championship title last season, while the men finished No. 20 in the final rankings.

After facing Georgia on Nov. 1 for their second SEC dual meet, both squads head back to Athens, GA for a big mid-season meet – the Georgia Invite from Nov. 20-22. The men and women swept last year’s Invite after scoring 1169 and 1146 points, respectfully.

A select number of Florida team members will close out the 2024 calendar year at the Toyota US Open Championships from Dec. 4-7. Last year, 17 Gator ties were part of the 845 athletes who competed at the event. Qualified Florida divers will continue the action at USA Diving Winter National Championship Dec. 7-15.

Florida welcomes the new year by hosting Big Ten opponent Indiana on Jan. 3 before returning to SEC competition against Texas A& M on Jan. 17 in College Station, TX. The Gators face in-state rival Florida State on Jan. 31 to conclude dual-meet action.

Florida will battle for their third-consecutive sweep at the 2025 SEC Championships from Feb. 18-22 in Athens, GA. The men look to claim their 13-consecutive conference title, while the women compete for their third straight.

The Gators have a final tune-up before NCAA Championships by hosting the Florida Invitational Feb. 27-29. Qualified divers will compete at the NCAA Diving Zones from Mar. 9-12.

The women’s NCAA Championships are set for March 19-22 in Federal Way, Wash., with the men’s championship taking place in the same location March 26-29.

Admission is free for all home meets at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Natatorium.