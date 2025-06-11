2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Night 2 Photo Vault

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
Night Two of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials set an exciting tone for the rest of the meet, with 12 swimmers already etching their names onto the nation’s roster for the World Championships in Singapore.
If you missed the action,
click here to read a full recap of how the second night’s session unfolded.
Below are some of the best photos from the night, courtesy of
Delly Carr and Swimming Australia.
Sienna Toohey (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Sienna Toohey & Tara Kinder (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Sienna Toohey (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Kaylee McKeown (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Kaylee McKeown & Mollie O’Callaghan (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Kaylee McKeown (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Kaylee McKeown (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Matt Temple & Jesse Coleman (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Matt Temple (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Jesse Coleman (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Lily Price & Alexandria Perkins (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Alexandria Perkins (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Alexandria Perkins (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Edward Sommerville (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Edward Sommerville (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Alexa Leary (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Ella Ramsay (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Max Giuliani (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Ben Hance (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Col Pearse (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Declan Budd (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Jasmine Greenwood (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)
Grant “Scooter” Patterson (Photo Credit: Delly Carr/Swimming Australia)