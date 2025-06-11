2025 Australian Swimming Trials – Night 2 Photo Vault

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Night Two of the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials set an exciting tone for the rest of the meet, with 12 swimmers already etching their names onto the nation’s roster for the World Championships in Singapore.

If you missed the action, click here to read a full recap of how the second night’s session unfolded.

Below are some of the best photos from the night, courtesy of Delly Carr and Swimming Australia.